Basketball
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 87, Ferndale 44: Tanner Shirley scored 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the visiting Indians defeated the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday.
Colin Dinyar had 14 points, Declan Mainhart netted 12 points and Jon Updyke scored 11 for Conemaugh Township (12-6).
Caleb Fenton and Derrick Buchkoski each had 10 points for Ferndale (4-13).
Bedford 47, Penn Cambria 46: In Bedford, Kevin Ressler netted 20 points, and Dathan Hylton added 10 as the 7-10 Bisons edged the 13-4 Panthers. Bedford outscored Penn Cambria 30-24 in the second half.
Garrett Harrold led Penn Cambria with 25 points.
Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Cambria 56: In Ebensburg, Christian Hinson scored 21 points and Jarod Wolfhope had 13 points as the visiting Lions (6-11) beat the Red Devils.
Grady Snyder scored 16 points, and Hunter Pittsinger had 13 points for Central Cambria (2-14).
Greater Johnstown 74, Forest Hills 60: In Sidman, Nyerre Colllins had 19 points, and Donte Tisinger scored 17 points as the Trojans beat the Rangers.
Raheem Braswell had 13 points, and Jahmir Collins had 10 for Greater Johnstown (16-2).
Koy McGough had 22 points, Jeremy Burda had 14 and Si McGough had 11 for Forest Hills (9-7).
Bishop McCort Catholic 60, Somerset 47: Ethan Kasper scored 20 points and connected on six of the Crimson Crushers’ 11 3-point field goals in a win over the Golden Eagles.
Mason Pfeil had 16 points for Bishop McCort Catholic (9-9).
Dominic Heiple netted 14 points, and Eli Mumau had 13 for Somerset (3-14).
Cambria Heights 64, Purchase Line 34: In Patton, Carter Lamb provided 19 points, and Logan Baker added 17 as the 10-10 Highlanders defeated the 3-17 Red Dragons.
Purchase Line’s Andrew Beer and Andrew Smarsh each scored nine points.
Penns Manor 73, Northern Cambria 52: In Northern Cambria, Max Hill (18 points), Kolton Kerchensky (16), Mark Bagley (11) and Ashton Courvina (11) each surpassed double digits to lead the 10-11 Comets over the 9-11 Colts.
Ty Dumm led Northern Cambria with 17 points, and Dawson Shutty added 12.
Central 69, Bishop Carroll Catholic 49: In Ebensburg, Seth Bean (34 points on eight made 3-pointers), Eli Lingenfelter (19) and Eli Muthler (12) all scored in double digits to lift the Scarlet Dragons over the Huskies.
Luke Repko led Bishop Carroll with 16 points, and Spencer Myers added 11.
High School Girls
Shade 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 26: In Shanksville, Jenna Muha collected 32 points and 16 rebounds as she became the Panthers’ all-time leading scorer in a victory over the Rams.
Muha (2,068) surpassed 2016 graduate Emma Spinelli’s total of 2,067. Muha set the mark with a made free throw during the fourth quarter.
Shade’s Kendahl Stutzman amassed 10 points and six rebounds. Hailee Chapman totaled seven rebounds and five assists.
Maleigha Younkin topped Turkeyfoot Valley (6-11) with 11 points, and Ava Hair added 10.
Westmont Hilltop 54, Somerset 43: Christiana Gordon compiled a game-high 20 points, while Zoey Lynch poured in 14 to lead the Hilltoppers over the Golden Eagles at Greater Johnstown High School.
Beth Buettner added 11 points for the 15-1 Hilltoppers.
Eve Housley led Somerset (4-12) with 15 points.
Blacklick Valley 50, Ferndale 24: In Nanty Glo, Kristin Szymusiak led all scorers with 18 points and added eight rebounds and four steals, while Mackenzie Kinter provided 17 points and five boards as the Vikings swatted the Yellow Jackets.
Blacklick Valley’s Kaydence Killinger pulled down eight rebounds to surpass 500 for her career.
Deajah Chatman led Ferndale (6-12) with 13 points.
Windber 50, North Star 26: In Boswell, Rylee Ott had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Kaylie Gaye netted a game-high 14 points as the Ramblers hammered the Cougars.
North Star, which was was limited to a single point during the second quarter, was paced by Abby Barnick’s nine points.
Chestnut Ridge 52, Central 40: In New Paris, Belle Bosch netted a game-high 33 points to propel the 14-2 Lions over the Scarlet Dragons.
Megan Diehl led Central with 17 points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Conemaugh Valley 10, Greater Johnstown 1: The Blue Jays’ Brody George scored five goals while his squad netted 10 unanswered in a dominant victory over the host Trojans.
George scored three goals during the first period (12:31, 8:28 and 6:11) with two more goals coming during the second (11:52 and 3:11). Connor Hemlock added two goals, netting his first with 7:31 left in the opening frame with his second occurring with 8:12 remaining in the middle period.
The Blue Jays also received goals from Logan Lambertus, Zachary Kachmar and Carson Lauer. Brode Ryan stopped 27 shots in the win, allowing just Jackson Wirick’s goal with 13:51 left in the first.
