Soccer
High School Boys
Tuesday
Central Cambria 1, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Ebensburg, a first-half marker from Ojha Ojha was enough for the Red Devils as they edged the Lions.
Ethan Kubat’s work in net earned him the shutout.
Westmont Hilltop 2, Somerset 0: The host Hilltoppers booted in both of their goals during the second half as they slid by the Golden Eagles.
Maximus Zitnay and Gage Hensel scored for Westmont Hilltop, which saw goalkeeper Will Gerow post a clean sheet.
Forest Hills 5, Central 4: In Sidman, Nick Singer’s three-goal effort led the way as the Rangers held off a spirited Scarlet Dragons rally. Singer’s hat-trick goal came after Central’s Jon Imler scored late to keep the heat on Forest Hills.
Gavin Ickes and Mikel Gray also tallied goals for the Rangers, while the Scarlet Dragons received two goals from Ben Theys and one from Zach Gahagan.
Penn Cambria 7, Greater Johnstown 1: The Panthers’ Chase Sorichetti and Noah Noel each had three goals in a convincing road win over the Trojans. Andrew Dillion also scored for Penn Cambria.
Greater Johnstown’s goal was netted by Cameron Jones.
Monday
Central Cambria 2, Bedford 0: In Bedford, Cody Roberts’ two goals allowed the Red Devils to spring the upset over the previously unbeaten Bisons.
Penn Cambria 2, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Noah Noel and a Highlanders own goal provided the necessary scoring for the Panthers to claim a nonconference victory.
Cambria Heights’ Dylan Fyock scored during a hectic second half.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Cambria Heights 4, Penn Cambria 3: In Cresson, two goals from Karli Storm, along with single tallies from Sienna Kirsh and Elizabeth Kinney aided the Highlanders as they rallied to edge the Panthers.
Penn Cambria, which lead 3-2 at halftime, had two goals from Bayle Kunsman and one from Jenna Helsel.
Rockwood 4, United 2: In Armagh, the Rockets posted four goals in the second half – two from Finnleigh Gould – as they doubled up the Lions. Mollie Wheatley and Ally Harold also scored for Rockwood.
Gabrielle Wirick and Lauren Donelson booted in United’s goals.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, Maeve Van Horn’s first-half goal stood to the end as the Marauders blanked the Rangers.
Finley Steinbugl notched the shutout for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Monday
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 8, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, behind dueling hat tricks from Mallory Dolansky and Lainey Fairbaugh, the Marauders made easy work of the Huskies. Maeve Van Horn and Paxton DeLeo also scored for Bishop Guilfoyle, which saw Finley Steinbugl record the shutout.
Central 5, Forest Hills 2: In Roaring Spring, Ella Garner’s two goals paved the trail for the Scarlet Dragons as they singed the Rangers. Central also got goals from Avery Black, Jenna Smith and Lacey Ripka.
Forest Hills’ markers came from Katie Beyer and Arissa Britt.
Penn Cambria 11, Greater Johnstown 0: In Cresson, the Panthers got four goals apiece from Bayle Kunsman and Madison Farabaugh in a decisive victory over Greater Johnstown.
Haylee Watt, Jenna Helsel, Lilli Berardinelli also scored in the win.
Bedford 4, Altoona 2: In Altoona, the Bisons scored two goals in each half as they handed the Mountain Lions a nonconference loss. Cassidey DeHaven scored twice in the win, while teammates Kaitlyn Richardson and Katelyn Shaffer also notched goals.
Morgan Sarver found the net twice for Altoona.
Somerset 1, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Somerset, Willa Sharbaugh’s second-half goal led the Golden Eagles by the Hilltoppers.
Conemaugh Township 5, North Star 2: In Boswell, Izzy Slezak scored two goals to lead the Indians to a win over the rival Cougars. Emilee Roman, Ashlyn Fetterman and Taylor Shaffer also scored for Conemaugh Township.
North Star’s output came from Cenly Miller.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Tuesday
Bishop Guilfoyle 3, Somerset 2: In Somerset, the Golden Eagles held a 2-0 lead after two sets but couldn’t hold on as the Marauders took home a 17-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-23, 15-10 victory.
Shawna Walker had 14 kills for Somerset, which saw Syd Campbell record 11 digs while Gracie Bowers posted 34 assists.
Ligonier Valley 3, Deer Lakes 2: In Russellton, Haley Stormer had 15 kills and nine service points while Sarah Sheeder had 10 service points as the Rams outlasted the Lancers 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-13.
Saylor Clise had 26 assists in the win.
Conemaugh Township 3, Meyersdale 0: In Davidsville, Alison Matera’s 30 assists kept the Indians’ attack flowing as they swept the Red Raiders 25-14, 25-18, 25-11. Chloe Bidelman had 18 digs while Riley Maldet (12 kills), Hannah Sodano (eight kills) and Kendra Huber (eight kills) allowed Conemaugh Township to flex up front.
Meyersdale’s Regan Gindlesperger had 12 assists while Zoey Hetz put down eight kills.
Cambria Heights 3, Northern Cambria 0: In Patton, 17 service points from Kadence DellaValle vaulted the Highladers over the rival Colts 29-27, 25-12, 25-19.
Portage 3, Shanksville-Stonycreek 1: In Portage, the Mustangs – in their 18-25, 25-11, 27-25, 25-12 win over the Vikings – received 14 kills from Julia Papcun, with Brooke Bednarski recording 11 kills and 18 assists.
Syndi Sossong posted 17 digs in the victory.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop Carroll 0: In Ebensburg, the Hilltoppers’ Chloe Hoffman dished out 19 assists while Julia Kleinmeyer recorded 13 digs in a 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 sweep of the Huskies.
Bishop Carroll’s Makaylah Koscho had 16 assists.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Windber 0: In Berlin, Jenny Countryman’s 10 kills along with Kylee Hartman’s 25 assists paced the Mountaineers as they hammered out a 25-18, 25-10, 25-14 win over the Ramblers. Madison Nemeth logged six aces for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Monday
Bedford 3, Windber 0: In Windber, the front-line tandem of Natalie Lippincott and Bailey Stahlman had 14 and 12 kills, respectively as the Bisons swept the Ramblers 25-21, 25-18, 25-11. Riley Ruffley notched 19 assists while teammate Laney Lafferty added 14 more.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Conemaugh Valley 1: The visiting Mountaineers saw Lynndee Ickes put down 13 kills while Kassidy Smith followed with 12 of her own in a 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13 triumph over the Blue Jays. Kylee Hartman dished out 34 assists and Madison Nemeth produced 17 digs for the victors.
Somerset 3, Bishop McCort 0: In Somerset, Sydney Campbell’s 12 digs and a 15-assist night from Gracie Bowers boosted the Golden Eagles as they booked a 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 win over the Crimson Crushers.
Portage 3, Meyersdale 0: In Meyersdale, Brooke Bednarski’s 10 kills along with 23 service points and 17 assists from Trissa Smith set the pace for the Mustangs as they swept the Red Raiders 25-22, 25-14, 25-10.
Cambria Heights 3, River Valley 1: Kadence DellaValle’s 29 digs and Shaylee Packard’s 38 assists highlighted the Highlanders’ 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 victory over the Panthers.
Marion Center 3, United 1: In Marion Center, the Lions’ Megan Overdorff had 26 digs, Addison Sutton logged 25 assists and Mollee Fry had 15 service points, but they fell to the Stingers 17-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-23.
Kaitlyn Dill had 14 kills for United.
