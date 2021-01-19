Basketball
High School Boys
Bishop McCort Catholic 56, Central Cambria 38: In Ebensburg, Dylan Crocco and Trystan Fornari each supplied 14 points to lead the Crimson Crushers past the Red Devils on Tuesday.
Mason Nash added 13 points for Bishop McCort (2-0), which used a 15-8 edge in the second quarter to lead 29-18.
Daric Danchanko led Central Cambria (0-1) with 16 points.
United 71, Blairsville 36: In Armagh, Johnny Muchesko led four Lions in double figures with 12 points as the hosts upended the Bobcats.
Jon Henry (11 points), Austin Kovalcik (11) and Hunter Cameron (10) also finished in double digits for United (3-1).
Cameron Reaugh led Blairsville with 14 points. Ashton Perfetti netted 11 points.
Windber 78, Conemaugh Valley 56: Caden Dusack scored 25 points and Keith Charney had 16 points as the visiting Ramblers won their season opener at the Blue Jays’ gymnasium.
Aiden Gray added 10 points for Windber, which also was solid at the free-throw line with a 20-for-22 effort.
Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent had 22 points, including five 3-pointers. Casey Cruse had 13 points for the Blue Jays.
Berlin Brothersvalley 93, Shade 50: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler supplied a game-high 44 points to lead the Mountaineers past the Panthers.
Sechler made 16 field goals and drained five 3-pointers. Abe Countryman added 17 points for Berlin (6-1). Pace Prosser netted 12 points. A 18-8 advantage in the second quarter helped Berlin, which made 13 3-pointers, break away.
Vince Fyock topped Shade (2-2) with 28 points and six made 3-pointers. Kaen Koleszarik finished with 13 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 63, Salisbury-Elk Lick 32: In Salisbury, Zion Mathey (15 points), Luke Reedy (13), Ethan Frazier (10) and Hunter Musser (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Vikings past the Elks.
Shanksville (1-3) led 26-4 after the first quarter.
Daulton Sellers contributed a double-double consisting of 21 points and 10 rebounds for Salisbury-Elk Lick (0-2).
Portage 68, Ferndale 34: Kaden Claar totaled a game-high 19 points and Preston Rainey collected 14 points as the Mustangs defeated the Yellow Jackets.
Portage (2-0) led 28-7 after the first quarter.
Ethan Haney and Quamir Simms led Ferndale (0-1) with seven points each.
Monday
Westmont Hilltop 50, Bishop Carroll Catholic 43: Dylan Craft tallied 14 points and Alex Ray added 12 points as the Hilltoppers defeated the Huskies.
Westmont Hilltop (1-1) outscored Bishop Carroll 27-20 in the first half and finished with a 23-all deadlock in the second half.
Luke Repko led Bishop Carroll (0-1) with a game-high 16 points. Bart Kilraine contributed 13 points, and Nate Dumm chipped in 10 points.
Portage 82, Forest Hills 59: In Sidman, Preston Rainey (19 points) and Kaden Claar (18) combined for 37 points as the Mustangs topped the Rangers.
Mason Kargo added 12 points for Portage (1-0), which received 10 points each from Gavin Gouse and Andrew Miko. A 22-11 advantage in the third quarter helped the Mustangs pull away.
Jeremy Burda led Forest Hills (0-1) with 14 points. Devon Brezovec finished with 13 points, and Zach Myers added 11 points.
Johnstown Christian 49, Huntingdon Christian Academy 40: In Huntingdon, Drew Taylor netted a game-high 18 points while Noah Baker and Dionte Coleman each provided 10 points in the Blue Jays’ victory over the Lions.
Johnstown Christian (1-0) used a 20-8 surge in the second quarter to lead 29-17 at halftime.
Noah Ginther, Jason McCarty and Owen Peachy each scored 11 points for Huntingdon Christian Academy.
High School Girls
Monday
Forest Hills 60, Bishop McCort Catholic 50: Jordyn Smith totaled 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Remi Smith contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Rangers (1-0) defeated the host Crimson Crushers.
Madeline Cecere finished with 15 rebounds for Forest Hills, which led 33-24 at halftime.
Lexi Martin led Bishop McCort (1-1) with 14 points. Bria Bair amassed 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Blacklick Valley 57, North Star 42: In Nanty Glo, Emily Marines and Nikki Zimmerman (three steals) each supplied 15 points as the Vikings defeated the Cougars.
Morgan Slebodnick added 10 points for Blacklick Valley (1-1), which outscored North Star 26-11 in the third quarter. Kaydence Killinger snared 10 rebounds and contributed eight points.
Steph Emert topped North Star (0-4) with 16 points. Cenley Miller added 10 points.
Portage 87, Ferndale 32: Jenna Burkett and Ari Wozniak (five rebounds) each tallied 10 points to lead 12 Mustangs in the scoring column in a victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Portage led 26-6 after the first quarter and 52-13 at halftime. Brooke Bednarski, Alex Chobany, Ashlyn Hudak, Maddy Hudak (six assists) and Lauren Shaffer each netted eight points for Portage.
Angelina Wagner topped Ferndale (0-1) with 14 points.
Windber 49, Conemaugh Valley 17: Amanda Cominsky provided a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and shared game-high scoring marks with Gina Gaye as the Ramblers toppled the Blue Jays.
Rylee Ott netted 11 rebounds and five steals for Windber (1-0), which led 25-2 after the first quarter.
Taylor Price led Conemaugh Valley (0-1) with seven points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 51, Shade 43: In Berlin, Kylie DeArmitt netted 16 points as the Mountaineers topped the Panthers.
Brianna Hunt and Gracie Sechler added nine points each for Berlin (3-1), which used a 18-10 advantage in the third quarter to create separation.
Jenna Muha led Shade (2-2) with 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. Taylor Rapsky added eight points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Bishop McCort Catholic 9: Conemaugh Valley 0: Adis Ultanbekov supplied five goals as the Crimson Crushers blanked the Blue Jays at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Maverick Baker, Ben Berkebile, Matthew Ribblett and Demian Tychenko also scored for Bishop McCort (6-0). Nikita Volski registered the shutout.
