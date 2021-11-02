Monday
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Semifinals
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Shade 0: In Berlin, middle hitter Lynndee Ickes led the way with 13 kills for the Mountaineers as they swept past the Panthers 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 on Monday.
Outside hitter Kassidy Smith totaled nine kills while libero Maddy Nemeth had 13 digs in the win.
Setter Kylee Hartman racked up 23 assists and also recorded five kills for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Shade’s Jenna Muha 14 kills and five blocks, while Cassie Mauger had 14 assists and Lucy Mincek had eight digs.
District 6 Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinals
West Branch 3, Portage 1: In Morrisdale, the Mustangs’ Julia Papcun had 10 kills, passing the 500-kill milestone for her career in a 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16 loss to the Warriors.
Portage’s Sydni Sossong had eight kills while Keira Sossong had 20 digs.
Tuesday
District 5 Tournament
Class 2A Semifinals
Bedford 3, North Star 0: In Bedford, the Bisons’ Bailey Stahlman put down 10 kills while Riley Ruffley issued 17 assists in a 25-8, 25-11, 25-11 sweep of the Cougars. Ruffley also led the way on the service line with 19 points and nine aces.
Emma Harcleroad had eight digs in the win.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Everett 0: In New Paris, Belle Bosch had 26 kills, 18 digs and seven blocks as the Lions made fast work of the Warriors by a 25-16, 25-20, 25-12 tally. Riley Frankenberry had 32 assists and 19 digs while Natalie Lafferty had 22 digs for Chestnut Ridge.
District 6 Tournament
Class 2A Quarterfinals
Forest Hills 3, Penns Valley 1: In Sidman, Mya Colosimo served up 21 points while also producing 15 kills and 19 digs as the Rangers rolled past the Rams 25-23, 29-27, 19-25, 25-21.
Mackenzie Hoover had 18 digs and 17 kills for Forest Hills, which saw Julia Chunta send out 44 assists and 10 digs while teammate Lexington Koeck had 16 digs and nine kills.
Addi Schirato had seven blocks in the win.
Central Cambria 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Ebensburg, the Hilltoppers’ Carissa Krall had seven kills while teammate Kianna Leiato added six more in a 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 loss to the Red Devils.
Westmont Hilltop’s Maddie Hoover recorded five aces while Chloe Hoffmana and McKenna Oswalt combined for 20 assists.
Statistics for Central Cambria were not reported.
