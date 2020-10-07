Volleyball
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, North Star 2: In Boswell, Carlyn Hay had 27 assists and Grace Dorcon posted 22 kills and 15 digs as the Mountaineers edged the host Cougars, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7, in the WestPAC on Wednesday.
Kylee Hartman had 19 assists, Jenny Countryman had 11 kills and Maddy Nemeth had 15 digs for Berlin Brothersvalley.
North Star’s Sydnee Ashbrook had 30 kills, and Anna Grandas had 38 assists. Emily Bittner added 10 kills and six digs.
Berlin swept North Star in three close sets, all were separated by three or fewer points, on Sept. 24.
Shade 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha and Taylor Rapsky combined for 16 kills to lead the Panthers past the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Emily Rapsky provided six aces for Shade, which received six kills and three blocks from Lacie Andolina. Cassie Mauger totaled 11 assists.
Soccer
High School Girls
Richland 9, Greater Johnstown 0: Autumn Facci tallied five goals in the first half, including the 100th of her career, as the Rams defeated the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Facci came into the game with 95 career goals.
"This was an amazing night," Facci said. "I'm so thankful for my Lady Rams past and present. I am proud to be a part of this team. We've been working hard through the COVID restrictions and just playing good team soccer. I'm looking forward to playoffs with this group."
Facci added an assist in the first half.
"Autumn is a great player that I've had the pleasure to coach for her whole life," said Richland coach John Facci, father of Autumn. "She is a hard worker and trains year round with the goal of getting better every day. She's a big help with the younger girls, and is always there for her teammates."
Carly Colvin, Shawna O’Dowd, Camryn Beglin and Emily Layton also scored for Richland. Colvin added three assists.
Bella Burke and Margaret Orr combined on the shutout for Richland.
Bedford 4, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Bedford, Grace Sarver scored a pair of goals as the 9-0 Bisons blanked the 7-2 Hilltoppers.
Josie Hampton and Katelyn Shaffer (assists) also scored for Bedford. Lindsay Mowry notched the shutout, making four saves.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Cambria Heights 2: Caroline Ingram buried a pair of goals and Molly McCullough scored the Crimson Crushers’ other goal in a senior night victory over the Highlanders at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
High School Boys
Windber 5, Conemaugh Township 1: In Windber, Nick Vasas scored a hat trick and set up another goal as the Ramblers beat the Indians.
William Minahan and Noah Krause also scored for Windber (6-5-1), which has won five straight games.
“We’re working hard and getting better all the time, every day,” Windber coach Kris Thompson said. “We started out the season (slowly) but we’re working our way back up.”
Zach Geiser had two assists and Logan Constantino had one for the Ramblers. A.J. Smolen scored on a penalty kick for the Indians (2-9).
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Everett 2: In Everett, Elijah Sechler scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Mountaineers topped the Warriors.
Ty Walker scored and assisted on a goal for Berlin (6-6). Keegan Huston made 19 saves.
Spencer Weaver and Xander Brown scored for Everett.
Golf
High School
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s A.J. Marasco won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title with a round of 75 at Windber Country Club on Wednesday.
Marasco was followed by Bishop McCort Catholic’s Lukas Cascino (79), Bedford’s Matt Edwards (80), Penn Cambria’s Brodie Vinglish (81) and Bishop McCort Catholic’s Ian Verhovsek (82) in the top five.
