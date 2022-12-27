High School Girls
Berlin Veterans’ Home Association Holiday Tournament
Berlin Brothersvalley 53, Conemaugh Township 24: In Berlin, Jen Countryman provided a game-high 21 points, and Grace Sechler added 11 as the Mountaineers defeated the Indians on Tuesday.
Berlin led 35-13 at halftime and held Conemaugh Township to two points in the third quarter.
Conemaugh Township’s Mya Poznanski produced 13 points.
Westmont Hilltop 50, Southern Fulton 21: In Berlin, Beth Buettner compiled 15 points, and Christiana Gordon netted 12 as the Hilltoppers pulled away from the Indians.
Westmont Hilltop (5-0) led 18-2 after the first quarter.
Andrea Elder led Southern Fulton with six points.
Central Cambria Tournament
Portage 50, Central Cambria 45: In Ebensburg, Jenna Burkett (16 points), Alex Chobany (12) and Ari Wozniak (11) each scored in double figures as the Mustangs held off the Red Devils.
Portage (9-0) outscored Central Cambria 15-12 in the fourth quarter.
Alaina Sheehan topped Central Cambria (1-4) with 15 points.
High School Boys
Hancock Tournament
Salisbury-Elk Lick 71, Hancock 41: In Hancock, Maryland, Daulton Sellers surpassed 1,000 career points on a fourth-quarter layup to lead the Elks past the Panthers.
Sellers needed 25 points to reach 1,000 for his career.
Turkeyfoot Valley 54, Paw Paw 38: In Hancock, Maryland, Bryce Nicholson netted 17 points, while Chris Kozlowski provided 11 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four blocks to lead the Rams over the Pirates.
Turkeyfoot Valley’s Bryce Schmidt added 10 points and seven steals. The Rams outscored Paw Paw 32-15 in the second half.
Conner Williams (12 points) and Donavan Tanouye (10) scored in double figures for Paw Paw.
Berlin Veterans’ Home Association Holiday Tournament
Conemaugh Township 68, Geibel Catholic 57: In Berlin, Alex Gregory amassed 18 points as the Indians topped the Gators.
Conemaugh Township’s Jon Updyke (15 points), Tanner Shirley (14) and Colin Dinyar (13) all scored in double figures. A 16-11 surge in the second quarter helped the Indians prevail. Conemaugh Township drained 10 3-pointers.
Geibel Catholic’s Jaydis Kennedy netted 25 points, and Tre White added 22.
Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Ligonier Valley 40: In Berlin, Ryan Blubaugh poured in a game-high 30 points, and Craig Jarvis added 25 as the Mountaineers defeated the Rams.
Berlin’s Pace Prosser provided 16 points. Jarvis buried five of Berlin’s eight made 3-pointers. Berlin outscored Ligonier Valley 49-15 over the two middle quarters.
Parker Hollick led Ligonier Valley with 10 points.
Cambria Heights Tournament
Cambria Heights 39, Glendale 38: In Patton, Connor Yeckley netted 13 points as the Highlanders edged the Vikings.
Glendale’s Mason Peterson (16 points) and Logan Cree (11) each scored in double figures.
Hollidaysburg Tournament
Greater Johnstown 70, Hollidaysburg 44: In Hollidaysburg, Nyerre Collins netted a game-high 19 points, and Donte Tisinger provided 17 as the Trojans topped the Golden Tigers.
Greater Johnstown (7-0) led 28-13 after the first quarter.
Eight different Trojans scored.
Kasen Metzger led Hollidaysburg with 11 points.
Tyrone Tournament
Penn Cambria 52, Bellwood-Antis 19: In Tyrone, Garrett Harrold compiled 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Easton Semelsberger chipped in 10 points as the Panthers defeated the Blue Devils.
Windber Rotary Tournament
Chestnut Ridge 82, Bishop McCort Catholic 69: In Windber, Justin Whysong poured in a game-high 25 points and buried six 3-pointers to lead the Lions over the Crimson Crushers.
Chestnut Ridge also received 18 points each from Christian Hinson and Nate Whysong. JaRod Wolfhope netted 12 points. The Lions pulled away with a 50-35 advantage over the two middle quarters.
Bishop McCort’s Ethan Kasper (21 points), Brock Beppler (17) and Ibn Shaheed (13) each scored in double figures. Bishop McCort made 13 3-pointers as a team, led by Beppler’s five.
Windber 54, Everett 23: In Windber, Grady Klosky provided a game-high 15 points as the Ramblers sprinted past the Warriors.
Windber’s Blake Klosky added eight points, six rebounds and four assists. Tanner Barkley chipped in nine points, and Evan Brady netted eight. John Shuster grabbed six rebounds.
Windber led 25-3 after the first quarter.
Logan Shaw led Everett with five points.
Non-Tournament
Bishop Carroll Catholic 86, Conemaugh Valley 51: In Ebensburg, Luke Repko netted a game-high 36 points to propel the Huskies over the Blue Jays.
Bishop Carroll’s Spencer Myers (16 points) and Jace Casses (12) both scored in double digits.
Landon Percinsky led Conemaugh Valley with 21 points, and Jeremy Dietz added 10.
Hockey
High School
Laurel Mountain
Conemaugh Valley 3, Richland 2: Brody George scored five seconds into the third period to lead the Blue Jays over the Rams at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Conemaugh Valley’s Broderick Ryan made 39 saves. Ryan Angus and Connor Hemlock also scored.
Richland (6-2) outshot Conemaugh Valley (4-3) 41-19.
Richland’s Noah Brydon and Mitch Timcik each scored in the second period. Jonah Horner stopped 16 shots.
