Laurel Mountain
Richland 6, Somerset 1: Aidan Thomas scored twice and added an assist to lead the Rams to a 6-1 triumph over the Golden Eagles on Tuesday in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League contest at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Gabe DiCamillo and Gavin Lafferty each provided a goal and an assist for the Rams (3-4).
Josh Slavick and Ty Stawarz also scored. Jonah Horner made 14 saves for Richland.
Somerset’s Bryce Mulhollen scored late in the first period to pull within 2-1. Alyssa Diehl made 28 saves.
Richland scored four unanswered goals over the final two periods.
Greater Johnstown 4, Conemaugh Valley 1: Evan Gardenhour recorded a hat trick to lead the Trojans to a victory over the Blue Jays in Tuesday’s annual Cuddles for Kids game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Greater Johnstown (1-8) also received a goal from Gunnar Hanley in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League contest. Brock Mroczka made 23 saves.
Keaton Troxell scored for Conemaugh Valley (0-7) in the second period. Broderick Ryan made 35 saves.
Fox Chapel 6, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Pittsburgh, Tommy Healy tallied a hat trick in the first period as the 10-0 Foxes remained undefeated with a triumph over the Hilltoppers in a PIHL clash on Monday at Alpha Ice Complex.
Fox Chapel scored five unanswered goals between the first and second periods to lead 5-1.
Gavin Gebhart provided three assists for Fox Chapel. Danny Downey and Mason Heininger each added one goal and two assists apiece. Isaac Jacobs also scored.
Gavin Hockenberry and Evan Allen scored goals for 5-4 Westmont Hilltop. Ian Amaranto made 40 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.