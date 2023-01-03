Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Richland 7, Conemaugh Valley 1: Two goals and two assists from the Rams’ Ty Stawarz led the way in a runaway win over the Blue Jays at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Jack Lorence also added two goals for Richland, which scored seven straight times to answer a goal from Conemaugh Valley’s Connor Hemlock with 15:44 left in the first period.
Richland also got goals from Gavin Lafferty, Mitchel Timcik and Joshua Slavick.
Richland netminder Jonah Horner turned away 29 shots while Conemaugh Valley’s Broderick Ryan made 18 stops.
PIHL
Monday
Bishop McCort Catholic 5, Meadville 1: In Meadville, Ivan Safronov scored the Crimson Crushers’ first four goals as they rolled past the Bulldogs. Timur Naletov assisted on all four of Safronov’s goals while Carson Boyle also pitched in a pair of assists.
Brady Dolgas’ goal during the third period was the cherry on top for Bishop McCort.
Hleb Subach stopped 45 shots in the win, allowing just Rocco Tartaglione’s goal during the third.
Basketball
High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 73, Penns Manor 38: In Berlin, the Mountaineers’ Craig Jarvis scored 24 points, while teammate Ryan Blubaugh followed with 21 in a convincing win over the Comets. Berlin Brothersvalley, now 9-0, also saw Pace Prosser net 12 points. The Mountaineers led 52-16 at halftime, getting outscored by only a point during the second half.
Max Hill’s 11 points topped Penns Manor.
Harmony 47, Northern Cambria 36: In Northern Cambria, Cohlton Fry’s 19 points led the way for the Owls as they got past the Colts. Harmony’s Anthony Mast added 11 points in the victory.
Ty Dumm scored 17 points to top Northern Cambria’s offensive output.
Windber 73, Portage 64 (OT): In Windber, Blake Klosky’s late 3-pointer helped force overtime where the Ramblers outscored the previously unbeaten Mustangs 12-3 on their way to a thrilling win over a former conference rival. Klosky also had seven rebounds and a game-high 21 points while teammates John Shuster and Grady Klosky each scored 15. All three factored in the Ramblers’ overtime scoring, while Jonah Oyler, Evan Brady and Grady Klosky helped produce steals in the extra frame.
Portage was paced by Andrew Miko and Bode Layo, who each scored 12 points, while Mason Kargo and Luke Scarton each scored 11.
High School Girls
Chestnut Ridge 69, Bishop McCort Catholic 60: The Lions’ Belle Bosch ripped the nets for 35 points as her squad held off a late charge from the host Crimson Crushers. Chestnut Ridge, now 7-0, also saw Isabella Hillegas and Ashlie Weaver tally 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Gianna Gallucci led Bishop McCort with 25 points, while Bria Bair followed with 14 points and 12 boards. Cami Beppler added 17 points for the Crimson Crushers, who scored 33 points during a frantic fourth-quarter rally.
Cambria Heights 66, Northern Cambria 34: In Patton, a combined 47 points from Sienna Kirsch (26) and Grace Vinglish (21) lifted the Highlanders to a convincing victory over the rival Colts. Malina Gaida added 10 points in the win.
Northern Cambria’s Alivia Yahner scored 15 points while Ella Miller added 11.
Conemaugh Township 50, Conemaugh Valley 20: A 16-point, 13-rebound night from Jenna Brenneman led the way for the visiting Indians as they pounded out a win over the Blue Jays.
Conemaugh Township jumped out to a 21-4 lead after a quarter and never allowed Conemaugh Valley to score more than nine in a frame, blanking the hosts during the third.
Deer Lakes 43, Ligonier Valley 26: In Ligonier, the Lancers outscored the Rams 18-6 during the middle quarters on their way to a gritty victory. Layne Loper’s 12 points led Deer Lakes, while Jessica Sullivan netted 10.
Madison Marinchak and Misty Miller, each scored 10 points for Ligonier Valley.
North Star 45, Ferndale 38: In Boswell, Abby Barnick posted a game-high 19 points while teammate Grace Metz netted 15 – with all four of the Cougars’ 3-pointers – in a win over the Yellow Jackets. North Star’s Chloe Miller had 10 boards in the win.
Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner scored 14 in defeat.
Penns Manor 48, Portage 38: In Portage, Deja Gillo put up 16 points as fellow Comet Alyssa Altemus added 15 more in a road win over the Mustangs, handing them their first loss.
Penns Manor closed out a narrow game with a 15-8 edge in fourth-quarter scoring.
Ari Wozniak’s 11 points led Portage, which saw Alex Chobany pitch in 10.
