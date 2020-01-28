High School Girls
Shade 65, Blairsville 60: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha nearly supplied a triple-double with a game-high 33 points, 10 rebounds, nine steals and six assists to help her father, Andy, secure his 200th career coaching victory on Monday night.
The Panthers held off a late Bobcats rally for a nonconference triumph.
“It was a huge win,” Coach Muha said after improving to 200-133 in his 14th season. “Whether it was one girl getting a steal or Jenna having a career night with 33 points, the five kids on the court gave everything they could. I’ve been a very blessed man to have a generation of Shade players to come through the program. I appreciate all my former players and parents. They have surely supported me throughout.”
Morgan Zimmerman provided 16 points and eight rebounds for Shade (13-3). Taylor Rapsky chipped in 14 points. The Panthers led 23-14 after the first after Jenna Muha tallied 13 points and were up 34-31 at halftime. A 16-12 advantage in the third gave Shade some breathing room.
“We played really well,” Coach Muha said. “We pretty much led from start to finish. We kept a seven-, eight-point cushion throughout the game until late. I told them, ‘Let’s save our best ball for February and March.’ We played very disciplined tonight.”
Lexi Risinger led Blairsville (8-8) with 26 points. Julia Potts added 16 points and Abby Pynos netted 10 points.
Monday’s accomplishment was never in Andy Muha’s dreams when he took the job.
“Mrs. (Cecilia) Corradini asked me to apply for this job 15 years ago,” he said. “I can’t thank her enough. I totally owe this to her and every player and assistant coach who has come through the program. I never envisioned this (200 wins) in my life.”
Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Bedford 28: In Bedford, Teresa Haigh scored a game-high 14 points as the visiting Marauders topped the Bisons in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Sydney Taracatac paced Bedford with nine points.
Bishop Carroll 56, Chestnut Ridge 44: In New Paris, freshman Madison Ostinowsky led all scorers with 16 points as the visiting Huskies topped the Lions in a Laurel Highlands game.
Belle Bosch had 15 points for Chestnut Ridge, which also got 11 from Madelyn Hyde.
Conemaugh Township 52, Conemaugh Valley 28: In Davidsville, Lizzy Smith scored 14 points and Alyssa Nail added 12 as the host Indians defeated the Blue Jays in a WestPAC North game.
Chloe Shaulis chipped in 12 rebounds and five assists for Conemaugh Township, which also got eight rebounds from Smith, seven boards from Nail and seven rebounds from Hannah Swank.
Emma Grecek and Hailey Stiffler each scored eight points to pace Conemaugh Valley.
Cambria Heights 64, Richland 58: Chloe Weakland scored a game-high 25 points as the visiting Highlanders topped the Rams in a Laurel Highlands Conference game.
Kirsten Weakland contributed 14 points and Emily Henry added 10 for Cambria Heights (16-1).
Julianna Stem paced the Richland scoring with 16 points and teammate Jordyn Kinsey had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Johnstown Christian 41, Grier School 30: In Hollsopple, Lillie Sprankle scored a game-high 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds as the Blue Jays downed the Foxes.
Rachel Hartman chipped in 12 points for Johnstown Christian.
Bishop McCort 65, Greater Johnstown 43: Mikayla Martin (19 points), Bella Hunt (17) and Lexi Martin (15) all scored in double figures to lift the Crimson Crushers (9-9) past the Trojans in Laurel Highlands action. Mikayla Martin added seven steals and four assists. In her first game back from an ACL injury, Hunt pulled down 10 rebounds. Lexi Martin netted nine steals. Bailey Shriver dished out five assists.
Daijah Hall and Jayla Morales both scored 10 points for Greater Johnstown (2-15).
Forest Hills 61, Penn Cambria 55: In Cresson, Liz Zajdel posted a game-best 17 points to lead the Rangers past the Panthers in a Laurel Highlands contest. Jordyn Smith (12) and Remi Smith (11) also finished in double figures for Forest Hills (19-0), which clinched a spot in the LHAC semifinals. Forest Hills secured a 26-17 edge in the third to lead 52-44.
Lora Davis led Penn Cambria (10-8) with 16 points. Madison Grove chipped in 11 points.
Somerset 36, Shanksville-Stonycreek 35: In Shanksville, a balanced Golden Eagles approached allowed the visitors to upend the Vikings in a nonconference contest. Paige Housley led Somerset with nine points. Abby Rosman provided 14 rebounds. Gracie Bowers, Nina Rascona and Shaelyn Walker all dished out three assists each. Somerset led 14-4 after the first and held off a late Shanksville-Stonycreek rally.
Josie Snyder led Shanksville-Stonycreek with 21 points, while Rylee Snyder added 10 points.
Windber 61, Ligonier Valley 37: In Ligonier, Alayna Elliott poured in a game-high 20 points while Amanda Cominsky (11 points and 11 rebounds) and Gina Gaye (11 points and 11 assists) both posted double-doubles as the Ramblers rolled past the Rams in a nonconference tussle. Rylee Ott scored 11 points. Windber (12-4) led 26-7 after the first frame.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (2-14) with 18 points. Kaelyn Adams added 10 points. Lizzy Crissman pulled down 15 rebounds and Katie Lawson accounted for 10 boards.
High School Boys
Portage 74, Blacklick Valley 41: In Nanty Glo, four Mustangs scored in double figures as the visitors topped the Vikings in a WestPAC North clash.
Preston Rainey scored 16 points for Portage (13-3), which also got 15 from Demetrius Miller, 14 from Kaden Claar and 11 from Andrew Miko.
Kolten Szymusiak led all scorers with 21 points for Blacklick Valley.
Berlin Brothersvalley 78, Shanksville-Stonycreek 28: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler scored 16 points to lead five Mountaineers who scored in double figures in a one-sided WestPAC South win.
Will Spochart added 14 points and Abe Countryman had 12 for Berlin Brothersvalley, which improved to 16-0. Cole Blubaugh and Ryan Blubaugh each chipped in 11 points for the Mountaineers.
C.J. Salsgiver had seven points to top the Shanksville-Stonycreek scoring.
Cambria Heights 52, Bald Eagle Area 43: In Patton, Preston Lamb scored 16 points as the Highlanders held off the Eagles for a nonconference win.
Jaden Jones scored 14 points for Bald Eagle Area.
Bishop Carroll 55, Marion Center 50 (OT): In Marion Center, the visiting Huskies outscored the Stingers 11-5 in the extra frame for a nonconference victory. Tristan McDannell led all scorers with 31 points.
Justin Peterson (13 points), Conner Fairman (12) and Marcus Badzik (11) all scored in double figures for Marion Center.
North Star 82, Conemaugh Valley 56: In Boswell, Andy Zuchelli nailed six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 29 points as the Cougars defeated the Blue Jays in WestPAC North action. Hunter Stevens added 17 points for North Star (15-2), which used a 30-8 advantage in the third to lead 66-35. Ethan Yoder netted 11 points.
Logan Kent (13 points) and Casey Cruse (12) led Conemaugh Valley (7-11) in scoring.
Huntingdon 76, Forest Hills 53: In Sidman, Nick Gearhart supplied a game-best 27 points for the Bearcats in a nonconference triumph over the Rangers. Gearhart tallied 14 of his points in the third quarter, when Huntingdon (14-1) broke the game open with a 25-7 advantage. Jackson Ritchey provided 15 points and Alec Cooper added 14 points.
Carson Berkhimer led Forest Hills (2-15) with 13 points. Dylan Pasquerilla added 11 points.
Greater Johnstown 86, Somerset 34: Five Trojans scored in double figures in a lopsided Laurel Highlands victory over the visiting Golden Eagles as the hosts improved to 17-1.
Anderson Franklin topped the Greater Johnstown scoring with 18 points while Joziah Wyatt-Taylor added 13, Izir Britt had 12, Gershon Simon supplied 11 and Drezre Toney had 10.
Freshman Aiden VanLenten scored a game-high 25 points for Somerset.
The Trojans led 30-8 after the first quarter and were up 55-17 at the half.
Shade 85, Rockwood 37: In Cairnbrook, Vince Fyock led five Panthers in double figures with 19 points as the Panthers trounced the Rockets in a WestPAC South contest. Kaden Koleszarik (17 points), Chris McCorkle (11), Braden Adams (10) and Tyler Valine (10) also finished in double digits for Shade (16-1), which led 26-7 after the first and 49-12 at halftime.
Eli Foy and Will Latuch each tallied 14 points for Rockwood (1-15).
Chestnut Ridge 81, Penn Cambria 73: In New Paris, Matt Whysong and Noah Hillegass combined for 44 points as the Lions defeated the Panthers in Laurel Highlands action. Whysong netted 23 points for Chestnut Ridge (9-8), while Hillegass added 21. Logan Pfister ended up with 15 points. Chestnut Ridge led 65-45 after the third and held off a late Penn Cambria surge for victory.
Mason McCarthy led five Penn Cambria (10-8) players in double digits with 18 points. Garrett Harrold (11), Conner Karabinos (11), Jake Tsikalas (11) and Jake Martynuska (10) rounded out the Panthers’ balanced output. Carter Smith finished with eight rebounds and five steals.
Penns Manor 70, Ferndale 60: Garrett Grimaldi led three Comets in double figures with 18 points as the visitors knocked off the Yellow Jackets. Reese Hays and Dimitri Lieb added 10 points each for Penns Manor (10-8), which used a 17-10 edge in third to lead 51-44.
Chance Kelly provided a game-high 23 points for Ferndale (3-13). Tajahi Thomas added 13 points.
United 60, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 56: In Armagh, Austin Kovalcik tallied 11 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth as the Lions defeated the Wolves in a nonconference battle. Aiden Ringler (14) and Ben Tomb (12) also finished in double figures.
United outscored St. Joseph’s 21-10 in the second quarter to lead 34-26 at halftime.
Brendan Scanlon led all scorers with 29 points for St. Joseph’s (2-16). Noah Straub hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.
