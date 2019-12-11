High School Boys
Shade 67, North Star 56: In Ciarnbrook, Vinny Fyock scored 19 points and Tyler Valine had 14 points as the host Panthers defeated the Cougars.
Five Shade players reached double-digit scoring, with Kaden Koleszarik and Dylan Charlton each netting 12 points, and Braden Adams scoring 10.
Hunter Stevens led North Star with 19 points. Drew Lane had 15 points, and Brock Weimer had 10 for the Cougars.
Blacklick Valley 72, Johnstown Christian 38: In Nanty Glo, a dozen Vikings found the scoresheet with 15 from Dominic DiPaolo leading the way in a win over the Blue Jays. Cody Williams pitched in a dozen for Blacklick Valley, which held a 44-19 lead at the half and put the game away with a 17-4 clip in the third.
Elijah Smith led Johnstown Christian with 11 points.
Conemaugh Township 71, Meyersdale 49: In Davidsville, Tyler Poznanski’s 21 points led the Indians as they jumped out to an early lead on the Red Raiders and continued to build on it in a WestPAC victory. Jackson Byer had 20 points and seven steals in the win, while Ethan Williams had 11 points and Cameron Stumpf grabbed eight rebounds.
Gavin Hetz scored 18 to bolster Meyersdale’s efforts as teammate Devin Kretchman notched 14.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 58, Ferndale 52: The visiting Vikings used a 20-point third quarter to build a lead in a victory over the Yellow Jackets.
C.J. Salsgiver and Zion Manthy each had 14 points for Shanksville. Cyrus Brant had 10 points.
Loghan Furfari led Ferndale with 13 points and Chance Kelly had 11. Bruce Moore had 12 rebounds and nine points.
High School Girls
Calvary Christian Academy 43, Cambria County Christian 34: In Mundys Corner, Lauren Peachey’s 18 points led the Conquerors as they handed the Panthers a home loss. Calvary Christian Academy went 21-11 after a quarter and held off Cambria County Christian over the final three stanzas.
Macie Poborski’s 16 points and eight boards led the way for the Panthers while Sofie Poborski tallied 11 points.
