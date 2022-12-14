Basketball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 75, Bishop McCort Catholic 50: In Sidman, Alexis Henderson compiled 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals as the Rangers improved to 4-0 with a victory over the Crimson Crushers on Wednesday.
Forest Hills’ Arissa Britt netted 17 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists. Anna Burkey chipped in 12 points, and Olivia McLeary totaled 10 points and six steals.
Gianna Gallucci led Bishop McCort Catholic with 12 points. Bria Bair added 11 points, 15 rebounds and four assists. Emma Preuss chipped in 10 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 47, Bedford 21: In Bedford, Tatum Laughard’s 25 points led the way for the Huskies while also outscoring the Bisons during their LHAC clash.
Bishop Carroll Catholic led 40-9 after the first half before coasting to victory.
No Bedford scorer tallied more than five points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 59, Conemaugh Township 40: In Berlin, Jenny Countryman provided 19 points, and Ashley Brant chipped in 15 as the Mountaineers defeated the Indians.
Conemaugh Township’s Mya Poznanski supplied 25 points. Jenna Brenneman grabbed 10 rebounds. Ava Byer came up with five steals, and Ashlyn Fetterman netted four thefts.
Westmont Hilltop 46, Greater Johnstown 29: A 14-point night from Carissa Krall, backed up by 12 points from Christiana Gordon lifted the visiting Hilltoppers as they pushed past the Trojans.
Zayona Thomas’ nine points led the way for Greater Johnstown.
Chestnut Ridge 47, Penn Cambria 36: In Cresson, Belle Bosch’s 23 points topped all scorers as the Lions clawed past the Panthers. Chestnut Ridge held Penn Cambria to 12 first-half points on its way to victory.
Emily Hite called 13 points, while teammate Abby Crossman totaled 10 more in the loss.
Richland 57, Somerset 39: In Somerset, Jordyn Kinsey provided 28 points, and Lanie Marshall added 10 as the Rams defeated the Golden Eagles.
Eve Housley led Somerset with 12 points.
Shade 73, Ferndale 54: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha scored 29 points and yanked down 24 rebounds while teammate Hailee Chapman netted 19 points and grabbed 11 boards in the Panthers’ victory over the Yellow Jackets.
The teams combined to attempt 88 free throws, with both squads shooting 44 times from the line.
Deajah Chatman led Ferndale with 26 points.
High School Boys
United 56, Cambria Heights 40: In Armagh, Brad Felix contributed a game-high 28 points as the Lions roared past the Highlanders.
Parker Farabaugh led Cambria Heights with 17 points and five made 3-pointers. Chris Sodmont added 11 points.
Penn Cambria 76, Chestnut Ridge 40: In New Paris, Easton Semelsberger posted 20 points to lead the Panthers as they hammered the Lions. Penn Cambria, which raced to a 55-19 halftime lead, also saw Gavin Harrold score 17 points with Garrett Harrold notching 13 more.
Nate Whysong’s 16 points paced Chestnut Ridge, while Justin Whysong netted 11.
Portage 58, Homer-Center 30: In Homer City, Trae Kargo buried five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points to go with six assists as the Mustangs galloped past the Wildcats.
Portage’s Andrew Miko added 15 points and seven rebounds. Mason Kargo provided 10 assists and nine points. Portage made 10 treys.
Angelo Alexander led Homer-Center with 10 points.
Northern Cambria 41, Marion Center 17: In Northern Cambria, Ty Dumm led all scorers with 15 points and Colts teammate Peyton Myers added 10 more in a comfortable win over the Stingers.
Northern Cambria held Marion Center without a point during the second quarter and kept its guests in single-digit totals through all four frames.
Greater Johnstown 82, Westmont Hilltop 60: Donte Tisinger scored 31 points and Nyerre Collins netted 28 as the Trojans defeated the Hilltoppers.
Turfollow Stalworth had 10 points for 4-0 Greater Johnstown.
Ryan Craft scored 22 points for 1-2 Westmont Hilltop. Jackson Rupert added 10 points for the Hilltoppers.
Windber 66, Rockwood 29: In Windber, John Shuster netted a game-high 18 points, while Rex Rininger buried four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to lead the Ramblers over the Rockets.
Windber’s Grady Klosky added 12 points, five steals and four assists. Jonah Oyler provided five steals and four assists. Ethan Brady chipped in 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks.
Will Latuch led Rockwood with 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.