High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 55, Meyersdale 40: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski led all scorers with 16 points as the host Indians topped the Red Raiders in a WestPAC non-section game.
Alyssa Nail provided 14 points for Conemaugh Township. Nail and Poznanski each accounted for six steals. Lizzy Smith contributed nine rebounds and five steals. Hannah Swank came up with five steals. Chloe Shaulis pulled down six rebounds.
Jaden Cerreta and Abbi Benning had 15 and 10 points, respectively, for Meyersdale.
Conemaugh Township led 10-6 after the first quarter, but outscored Meyersdale 15-8 in the second for a 25-14 halftime lead.
The Indians had a 30-26 second-half scoring advantage.
Berlin Brothersvalley 25, North Star 19: In Boswell, Lexi Yanosky scored a game-high 14 points as the Mountaineers topped the Cougars in a WestPAC non-section game.
Sydnee Ashbrook topped the North Star scoring with eight points.
Blacklick Valley 71, Johnstown Christian 32: In Nanty Glo, the Vikings sailed out to a 29-6 lead after the first quarter and went on to a victory over the visiting Blue Jays in a non-conference outing.
Maria McConnell topped the Blacklick Valley scoring with 21 points and also pulled down eight rebounds. Marissa Skubik and Emily Marines chipped in 10 points each for the Vikings (2-1).
Rachel Hartman paced Johnstown Christian with 12 points.
Shade 67, Turkeyfoot Valley 25: In Cairnbrook, Taylor Rapsky scored a game-high 18 points as the host Panthers belted the Rams in a WestPAC South clash.
Jenna Muha added 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists while Morgan Zimmerman chipped in 12 points and 14 rebounds for Shade (2-0), which also got five steals from Katie Cook.
Eliot Walker and Payj Hostetler each had six points for Turkeyfoot Valley (1-1).
High School Boys
Bedford 85, Penn Cambria 65: In Bedford, Steven Ressler scored a game-high 30 points as the host Bisons topped the Panthers in a Laurel Highlands clash.
Drew Hall and Joey Koontz scored 24 and 18 points, respectively, for Bedford (2-0).
Jake Tsikalas topped a quartet of Penn Cambria scorers with 16 points. Carter Smith added 13 points, Jake Martynuska had 11 and Mason McCarthy, 10, for the Panthers (2-1).
Bishop Carroll at Cambria Heights: In Patton, the game was postponed due to a power outage at the school earlier in the day.
Bishop McCort 74, Somerset 47: In Somerset, a quartet of double-digit scorers led by 16 from Mason Nash helped the Crimson Crushers open the season with a Laurel Highlands road win over the Golden Eagles.
Aidan Layton supplied 15 points, Grant Jeanjaquet chipped in 13 and Zach Ramach had 10 for Bishop McCort.
Aiden VanLenten and Will Reeping had 13 and 12 points, respectively for Somerset (0-3).
Central Cambria 68, Chestnut Ridge 57: In New Paris, Ben Young and Nate Wyrwas provided 22 and 16 points, respectively, to lead the Red Devils past the Lions in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Will Westrick netted 10 points for Central Cambria (1-2), which had a 9-1 advantage in treys made.
Matt Whysong paced Chestnut Ridge (0-1) with 17 points. Isaac Little added 11 points.
Greater Johnstown 76, Forest Hills 36: Anderson Franklin and Gershon Simon supplied 25 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Trojans past the Rangers in a Laurel Highlands opener for both squads.
Greater Johnstown (1-0) led 37-19 at halftime and poured in 25 points in the third. The Trojans made 11 3-pointers. Drezre Toney and Isaiah Matula added 10 and nine points, respectively.
Zach Myers topped Forest Hills (0-1) with 11 points.
Windber 60, McConnellsburg 44: In Windber, Chase Vargo tallied a game-high 20 points to lead the Ramblers to a season-opening win over the Spartans.
Kobe Charney and Dylan Napora provided nine points apiece for Windber, which led 31-20 at halftime.
Walker Funk and Kyle Romig each scored 10 points for McConnellsburg (0-1).
