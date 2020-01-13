High School Girls
Bishop Carroll Catholic 45, Bishop McCort Catholic 39: Savannah Smorto led the Huskies (6-4) with a game-high 17 points as the visitors defeated the Crimson Crushers on Monday. Mara Yahner added 11 points for Bishop Carroll.
Bishop McCort senior guard Mikayla Martin tallied 15 points, including the 1,000th of her career.
“It felt really good,” said Martin, who needed 12 points coming in to reach the coveted milestone. “After watching Haley Thomas get hers, it has always been a goal of mine. It’s a really cool thing.”
Martin’s landmark bucket came in the second quarter.
“Bria (Bair) found me in the corner, and I drove it in for a reverse layup,” Martin recalled the play. “The first person over was my sister. Bella Hunt was there right after. It was an awesome moment.”
Lexi Martin added 14 points.
“I’m thrilled to death for her,” Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said of Mikayla Martin reaching 1,000 points. “She’s been a vital part of our team for the last four years. It’s well deserved. It was a great night for Mikayla. She shoots the three extremely well. Her biggest asset is she can get to the hoop very quickly. She has a very quick first step.”
Harmony 72, Ferndale 48: The Owls had four players score in double figures led by Traci Hauser with 16 points in a road victory over the Yellow Jackets in a non-league game.
Tori Hauser added 14 points for Harmony, which also got 13 points from Hannah Smith along with 12 from Dorey Westover.
Angelina Wagner scored a game-high 18 points for Ferndale, which also got a double-double from Libby Kinsey with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Cambria County Christian 35, Calvary Baptist 33: In Clymer, Hope Fenchak led all scorers with 15 points and added seven rebounds and three steals for the Panthers in a narrow road victory over the Patriots.
Macie Poborski had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds along with eight steals for Cambria County Christian.
Allie Mumau had 12 points for Calvary Baptist.
Central Cambria 56, Bedford 38: In Bedford, Kiersten Szpala led a trio of Red Devils in double digits with 17 points as the visitors vanquished the Bisons in Laurel Highlands play. Cass Bezek netted 12 points and Liz Bopp added 10 for Central Cambria (8-6), which used a 21-9 advantage in the third to lead by 21.
Sydney Taracatac led Bedford (7-4) with 17 points.
Cambria Heights 61, Somerset 40: In Somerset, Chloe Weakland supplied a game-high 17 points to lead the Highlanders to a Laurel Highlands victory over the Golden Eagles.
Abby Lobick (14) and Kirsten Weakland (10) both scored in double figures for Cambria Heights (11-1).
Paige Housley paced Somerset (1-9) with eight points. Abby Rosman came up with four steals.
Westmont Hilltop 72, Chestnut Ridge 45: Lauren Lavis scored 15 points and Cassidy Rozich added 14 in the Hilltoppers’ Laurel Highlands victory over the visiting Lions.
Morgan Faight chipped in 10 points for Westmont Hilltop.
Belle Bosch and Caylie Conlon scored 17 and 11 points, respectively, for Chestnut Ridge.
Forest Hills 80, Richland 38: In Sidman, all five Ranger starters tallied at least 11 points in a Laurel Highlands victory over the Rams. Jordyn Smith amassed a game-high 18 points and four steals. Remi Smith (14), Taylor Burda (13), Madeline Cecere (13 points and 10 rebounds) and Haley Croyle (11 points and nine rebounds) also reached double digits. Forest Hills made 13 3-pointers, with Croyle canning three.
Jordyn Kinsey paced Richland (8-5) with 16 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 61, Shade 38: In Cairnbrook, Rylee Snyder led all scorers with 24 points as the Vikings thumped the host Panthers in a WestPAC South encounter.
Hannah Platt provided 13 points and Josie Snyder chipped in 12 for Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Jenna Muha scored a team-high 15 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists for Shade (8-3), which also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Morgan Zimmerman. Abby Putnick had four steals.
High School Boys
Bedford 70, Central Cambria 51: In Ebensburg, Steven Ressler scored 24 points and teammate Drew Hall added 22 in a Laurel Highlands road win over the Red Devils.
Carter Seymour led the way for Central Cambria with 16 points and Ben Young chipped in 15.
Berlin Brothersvalley 78, Rockwood 29: In Rockwood, Cole Blubaugh scored 15 points and Ryan Blubaugh added 13 as the Mountaineers topped the Rockets in a WestPAC South contest.
Elijah Sechler added 10 points for Berlin Brothersvalley, still unbeaten at 9-0.
Rockwood’s leading scorer was Ryan Latuch with nine points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 66, Bishop McCort Catholic 58: In Ebensburg, Tristan McDannell scored a game-high 26 points as the host Huskies held off a late Crimson Crusher rally for a Laurel Highlands victory.
Nolan Burk chipped in 18 points and Scott Semelsberger added 15 for Bishop Carroll.
Mason Nash topped the Bishop McCort scoring with 20 points while Aiden Layton added 13.
Conemaugh Valley 54, Blacklick Valley 47: Casey Cruse led three Blue Jays in double figures with a game-high 15 points as the hosts defeated the Vikings in a WestPAC North contest.
Logan Kent (13) and Ryan Sida (11) each scored in double digits for Conemaugh Valley (6-5), which jetted out to a 17-6 lead after the first.
Kolten Szymusiak (14), Cody Williams (13) and Dom DiPaola (11) all finished with at least 11 points for Blacklick Valley (2-8).
Cambria Heights 59, Somerset 43: In Patton, a trio of double-digit scorers led by Adam Link’s 19 points helped the host Highlanders to a Laurel Highlands win over the Golden Eagles.
Avery Farabaugh and Preston Lamb supplied 16 and 14 points, respectively, for Cambria Heights.
Aiden VanLenten had 13 points and Masin Stutzman, 12, for Somerset.
Westmont Hilltop 60, Chestnut Ridge 45: In New Paris, Ashton Fortson led a trio of Hilltoppers double-digit scorers with 25 points in a Laurel Highlands road victory over the Lions.
Tanner Civis added 14 points and Landon Weeks had 10 for Westmont Hilltop, which improved to 11-1 overall, 7-1 in the LHAC.
Isaac Little had 13 points and Noah Hillegass supplied 12 for Chestnut Ridge, which also got 10 points from Lucas Nicodemus.
Windber 73, Ferndale 49: In Windber, Chase Vargo scored a game-high 18 points and teammate Kobe Charney added 15 as the host Ramblers topped the Yellow Jackets in a WestPAC North clash.
Seth Coleman and Chance Kelly had 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Ferndale.
Richland 63, Forest Hills 45: Koby Bailey led a trio of Rams in double figures with 16 points as the hosts defeated the Rangers in Laurel Highlands action. Trent Rozich added 13 points and Caleb Burke finished with 11. Richland (8-2) outscored Forest Hills (2-9) 31-19 in the second half.
Dylan Pasquerilla posted a game-high 19 points for Forest Hills.
Greater Johnstown 89, Penn Cambria 65: Joziah Wyatt-Taylor scored 25 points to lead four Trojan double-digit scorers in a Laurel Highlands win over the visiting Panthers. Anderson Franklin and Izir Britt chipped in 20 and 19 points, respectively, for Greater Johnstown, which also got 10 points from Gershon Simon.
Conner Karabinos (18 points) and Mason McCarthy (15) scored in double figures for Penn Cambria.
Portage 81, Harmony 43: In Westover, Kaden Claar produced a game-high 21 points as the Mustangs defeated the Owls in non-conference play. Preston Rainey (16), Demetrius Miller (12) and Mason Kargo (10) all scored in double figures for Portage (9-2).
Purchase Line 64, United 63: In Armagh, Jacob Burnett tallied nine of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Red Dragons past the Lions in a Heritage Conference contest. Isaac Huey (16) and Melo Sanchez (11) both finished in double figures for Purchase Line, which outscored United 17-14 in the fourth.
Austin Kovalcik produced a game-high 29 points on 12 made field goals for United (7-7). Aiden Ringler added 13 points.
