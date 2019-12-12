High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 85, Somerset 42: Bailey Shriver produced a double-double consisting of 18 points and 11 assists to lead the Crimson Crushers past the Golden Eagles in the Laurel Highlands opener for each squad on Wednesday.
Shriver added five steals. Mikayla Martin netted a game-high 20 points and six assists for Bishop McCort (1-1), which led 43-20 at halftime. Lexi Martin provided 16 pionts and six steals, while Bria Bair accounted for 11 points and seven rebounds. Ally Diamond pulled down eight rebounds and Lauren Selfridge finished with seven rebounds.
Abby Rosman paced Somerset (1-2) with 13 points. Nina Rascona and Shaelyn Walker scored seven points apiece.
Portage 68, Meyersdale 9: In Meyersdale, Kara Dividock scored 18 points and Abbi Riskus had 16 as the visiting Mustangs defeated the Red Raiders.
Portage improved to 3-0. The Mustangs led 34-5 at halftime and held the hosts in single-digit scoring all four quarters, including a 17-0 fourth-quarter margin.
Forest Hills 61, Greater Johnstown 29: In Sidman, Jordyn Smith scored 20 points, and Madeline Cecere had 11 points as the host Rangers pulled away from the Trojans.
Forest Hills built a 33-8 first-half lead en route to a 3-0 start.
AndraNae McCray and Daijah Hall each had a team-high seven points for the Trojans.
Bedford 56, Penn Cambria 55: In Bedford, the Bisons overcame a deficit to take the fourth quarter by a 19-15 advantage to defeat the Panthers in Laurel Highlands play.
Natalie Lippincott tallied a game-high 22 points for Bedford (2-0). Sydney Taracatac supplied 10 points, while Taylor Downs and Lindsay Mowry each produced nine points.
Marah Saleme paced Penn Cambria (1-2) with nine points. Lora Davis added eight points.
Blacklick Valley 56, Turkeyfoot Valley 27: In Confluence, Maria McConnell produced a game-high 28 points to lead the 3-1 Vikings past the Rams in a WestPAC contest.
Emily Marines and Marissa Skubik netted 12 and nine points, respectively, for Blacklick Valley.
Payj Hostetler topped Turkeyfoot Valley (1-2) with nine points.
Cambria Heights 70, Bishop Carroll 42: In Ebensburg, Chloe Weakland topped four Highlanders in double figures with 18 points as the visitors defeated the Huskies.
Abby Lobick and Jade Snedded each scored 13 points for Cambria Heights (1-0). Emily Henry added 12 points.
Lexy Buynack and Molly Krumenacker totaled 10 points apiece for Bishop Carroll (2-1).
Central Cambria 62, Chestnut Ridge 17: In Ebensburg, Kiersten Szapala had a game-high 14 points as the host Red Devils beat the Lions.
Liz Bopp and Cass Bezek each scored 11 points for 2-1 Central Cambria.
Conemaugh Valley 45, Rockwood 39: In Rockwood, Tessa Gunby contributed a double-double consisting of 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Blue Jays topped the Rockets.
Mackenzie Flowers pulled down 14 rebounds for Conemaugh Valley (2-1). Emma Grecek scored 15 points. The Blue Jays had a 20-9 advantage in the two middle quarters.
Allison Johnson topped Rockwood (1-1) with 12 points. Lindsay Beeman and Kaitlyn Wheatley each tallied 10 points.
Purchase Line 62, Ligonier Valley 43: In Ligonier, Bethany Smith poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the Red Dragons, who outscored the hosts 22-4 in the second quarter, past the Rams in a Heritage Conference clash.
Madison Scalese netted 16 points for Purchase Line (2-1).
Haley Boyd paced Ligonier Valley (1-2) with 15 points, four treys and three assists. Kaelyn Adams (five assists) and Carol Woods (three steals) each provided 10 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 61, Richland 36: Teresa Haigh had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as the visiting Marauders beat the Rams.
Leah Homan had 13 points, and Blaise Kilmartin had 10 for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Jordyn Kinsey led Richland with 10 points.
Shade 49, North Star 34: In Cairnbrook, Morgan Zimmerman and Taylor Rapsky scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, to lead the Panthers past the Cougars in WestPAC play.
Jenna Muha contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Shade (3-0). Katie Cook and Rapsky dished out three assists each.
Abby Retassie and Stephanie Emert each supplied 10 points for North Star (0-2).
United 51, Bishop McCort Catholic 48: Maizee Fry contributed a game-high 17 points as the Lions held off a late Crimson Crushers’ rally to prevail by three on Tuesday.
Lexie Silk and Brooklyn Murlin netted 10 and eight points, respectively, for United (3-0).
United held Bishop McCort to nine points each in the second and third quarters.
Hailee Janidlo paced Bishop McCort (0-1) with 12 points. Lexi Martin added 10 points, while Bailey Shriver supplied nine and Mikayla Martin finished with eight points. McCort ended up with a 19-15 advantage in the fourth.
High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 68, Windber 62: In Berlin, the host Mountaineers used a 24-9 third-quarter scoring advantage to take the lead and held off a Ramblers fourth-quarter run.
Elijah Sechler had 27 points and Will Spochart had 24 points for 3-0 Berlin Brothersvalley.
Keith Charney had 18 points, Kobe Charney scored 16, and Chase Vargo had 15 for the 1-1 Ramblers.
Turkeyfoot Valley 85, Blacklick Valley 52: In Confluence, Tanner Colflesh provided a game-high 44 points on 20 made field goals as the Rams defeated the Vikings in a WestPAC crossover matchup.
Blake Nicholson aided Turkeyfoot Valley’s cause with 13 points. Kameron Kemp and Gavin Stimmell each netted 12 points for Turkeyfoot Valley (2-0).
Cody Williams paced Blacklick Valley (2-1) with 18 points. Dominic DiPaolo added nine points.
Conemaugh Valley 80, Rockwood 57: In Rockwood, the Blue Jays scored 30 first-quarter points en route to a road win over the Rockets.
Logan Kent made 10 field goals and had 22 points, and Ryan Sida had five 3-pointers among his 21 points for the Blue Jays. Casey Cruse scored 13 for Conemaugh Valley.
Eli Foy led Rockwood with 15 points. Will Latuch had 13 points, and Logan Bowman had 12 for the Rockets.
Portage 70, Meyersdale 44: In Portage, Preston Rainey led four Mustangs in double figures with 14 points as the hosts defeated the Red Raiders in WestPAC play. Mason Kargo contributed 13 points, while Gavin Gouse and Payton Zatek scored 11 points apiece.
Gavin Hetz topped Meyersdale (0-2) with 18 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.