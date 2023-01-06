Basketball
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 60, Bishop Carroll Catholic 38: In Ebensburg, Jonathan Crocco (16 points), Evan Brownlee (12) and Ryan Craft (11) all scored in double figures as the Hilltoppers defeated the Huskies on Friday.
Luke Repko led Bishop Carroll with nine points.
Richland 71, Chestnut Ridge 56: Tyler Kane scored 14 points, and Sam Penna and Luke Raho each had 12 points as the host Rams beat the Lions.
Chestnut Ridge’s Christian Hinson had 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Justin Whysong had 12 points via four 3-pointers, and Braden Ickes netted 11 points.
North Star 60, Conemaugh Valley 50: In Boswell, Brady Weimer (20 points), C.J. Biery (19) and Ethan Smith (11) all scored in double digits to lift the Cougars over the visiting Blue Jays.
Smith added eight rebounds and five assists, and Andy Retassie dished out six assists.
Jaylen Henry led Conemaugh Valley with 17 points. Jeremy Dietz supplied 10 points.
Central Cambria 80, Somerset 57: In Somerset, a balanced effort from Hunter Pittsinger (21 points), Grady Snyder (15), Ben Ream (14) and Nolan Wyrwas (10) helped the Red Devils earn their first victory of the season over the Golden Eagles.
Somerset’s Aiden VanLenten (14 points), Caleb Platt (12) and Eli Mumau (11) all reached double figures.
Portage 76, Purchase Line 33: In Portage, Trae Kargo (22 points), Andrew Miko (14), Zach Hodge (13) and Luke Scarton (10) all scored in double figures as the Mustangs galloped past the Red Dragons.
Purchase Line’s Jakob Mountain tallied eight points.
Harmony 64, Blacklick Valley 30: In Nanty Glo, Jack Bracken (25 points), Anthony Maseto (16) and Lucas Tarnow (12) all finished in double figures as the Owls soared over the Vikings.
Blacklick Valley’s Alex Reba netted 15 points.
United 65, Marion Center 26: In Armagh, Brad Felix (19 points), Joe Marino (12) and Tyler Robertson (11) each scored in double figures to lift the Lions over the Stingers.
Marion Center’s Dawson Bracken netted nine points.
Ligonier Valley 69, Valley 52: In New Kensington, Parker Hollick scored 23 points, and John Jablunovsky and Haden Sierocky each netted 13 points as the visiting Rams beat the Vikings.
Jacob Staraniec had 15 points, and Keyziyah Clay scored 12 for Valley.
Central 58, Bedford 40: In Bedford, Eli Lingenfelter provided a game-high 30 points as the Scarlet Dragons scorched the Bisons.
Bedford’s Kevin Ressler scored 15 points, and Dathan Hylton added 10.
Turkeyfoot Valley 48, Meyersdale 31: In Meyersdale, Bryce Schmidt (13 points), Chris Kozlowski (12) and Bryce Nicholson (11) all scored in double figures to lift the Rams over the Red Raiders.
Schmidt snared 13 boards, Kozlowski (six blocks) grabbed 12 rebounds and Nicholson added eight steals.
Meyersdale’s Braden Kretchman tallied 13 points.
High School Girls
Somerset 48, Central Cambria 43: In Ebensburg, Shawna Walker netted 18 points and Kamryn Ross added 10 as the Golden Eagles topped the Red Devils.
Central Cambria’s Alaina Long suplied 14 points.
Chestnut Ridge 52, Richland 37: In New Paris, Belle Bosch scored 26 points, including 13 free throws, as the host Lions defeated the Rams.
Jordyn Kinsey scored 12 points for Richland.
Forest Hills 53, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 36: In Sidman, Anna Burkey scored 22 points, and Arissa Britt netted 20 as the host Rangers defeated the Marauders.
Alana Lightner led Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic with 17 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 63, Penn Cambria 53: In Cresson, Gianna Gallucci scored 18 points, and Cameron Beppler and Bria Bair each netted 17 points as the Crimson Crushers beat the host Panthers.
Abby Crossman had a game-high 26 points for Penn Cambria.
Westmont Hilltop 48, Bishop Carroll Catholic 27: Christiana Gordon supplied a game-high 14 points as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Huskies.
Bishop Carroll’s Madison Ostinowsky tallied 11 points.
Central 47, Bedford 30: In Martinsburg, Megan Diehl poured in a game-high 20 points and made six treys as the Scarlet Dragons halted the Bisons. Mackenzie Rykerd added 10 points.
Bedford’s Autumn Becker tallied 13 points.
Thursday
Northern Cambria 49, Ferndale 47: In Northern Cambria, Ella Miller poured in 20 points, and Emily DePetro added 11 to lead the Colts to their first victory of the season over the Yellow Jackets.
Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner tallied a game-high 27 points and is 17 away from 1,000 for her career. Maisen Sechrengost netted 10 points.
Apollo-Ridge 48, Ligonier Valley 20: In Spring Church, Syd McCray (16 points), Brinley Toland (13) and Sophie Yard (12) each scored in double figures to propel the Vikings over the Rams.
Lyla Barr snared 10 rebounds for Ligonier Valley. Misty Miller tallied eight points. Sydney Foust provided seven boards.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Conemaugh Valley 8, Greater Johnstown 2: Cole Smith produced four goals as the Blue Jays soared over the Trojans on Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Conemaugh Valley’s Connor Hemlock, Zachary Kachmar, Carsen Lauer and Ashton Laughard each scored.
Greater Johnstown’s Gunnar Hanley and Brady Stemmler each found the back of the net.
Central Cambria 11, Altoona 6: In Ebensburg, Kayden Park found the back of the net four times, while Brady Sheehan provided two goals and three assists as the Red Devils topped the Mountain Lions. Central Cambria’s Owen Hopper, Benjamin Lundberg, Owen Martin (two assists), Denton Park and Hunter Spicher also scored.
Altoona’s Cayden Helsel and Luke Yost each scored twice. Kyle Conrad and Dominic Della each chipped in a goal.
