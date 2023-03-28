Westmont Hilltop pitcher Eli Thomas (right) puts out Bishop Carroll’s Luke Repko as he tries to get back to first base during a rundown in the top of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Richland’s Ava Wenderoth (right) scores on a wild pitch in front of Ferndale pitcher Angelina Wagner in the top of the first inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop pitcher Eli Thomas (right) puts out Bishop Carroll’s Luke Repko as he tries to get back to first base during a rundown in the top of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Richland’s Ava Wenderoth (right) scores on a wild pitch in front of Ferndale pitcher Angelina Wagner in the top of the first inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop 12, Bishop Carroll Catholic 7: Eli Thomas went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Jack Wesner had two hits and scored three times as the host Hilltoppers beat the Huskies.
Landry Burnheimer had a three-run double, and Sully Weir had two hits for Westmont Hilltop (1-0).
Eli Thomas, Luke Repko
Westmont Hilltop pitcher Eli Thomas (right) puts out Bishop Carroll’s Luke Repko as he tries to get back to first base during a rundown in the top of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop second baseman Nick Rozich (left) throws to first base to put out Bishop Carroll’s Max Oravec to end the top of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023. At right is Bishop Carroll’s Grant Casses, who was headed to second base before the third out.
Bishop Carroll pitcher Max Oravec throws to a Westmont Hilltop batter in the bottom of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Bishop Carroll Cullen Myers makes a catch to put out Westmont Hilltop’s Natallo Rocco in the bottom of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop’s Jack Wesner scores from second base on a single by teammate Gavin Hockenberry in the bottom of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game against Bishop Carroll, at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop’s Barrett Gyure reacts after hitting a 2-run double in the bottom of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game against Bishop Carroll, at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Tommy Urbain, Jackson Rupert
Bishop Carroll first baseman Tommy Urbain (left) gets pulled off the bag to field an errant throw as Westmont Hilltop’s Jackson Rupert reaches first base in the bottom of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop’s Landrey Burnheimer (left) hits a 3-run double in front of Bishop Carroll catcher Tobey Becquet in the bottom of the second inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop center fielder Gavin Hockenberry fields a ball hit for a single by Bishop Carroll’s Tobey Becquet in the top of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Bishop Carroll’s Grant Casses (left) hits an RBI single in front of Westmont Hilltop catcher Landrey Burnheimer to put his team on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop right fielder Jack Wesner misplays a fly ball hit by Bishop Carroll’s Max Oravec for a single in the top of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop pitcher Eli Thomas reacts after walking in his second Bishop Carroll base-runner in the top of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop head coach Chris Designore has a word with his pitcher Eli Thomas (left) during the top of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023. It was Delsignore's first game as a coach since 2013.
Westmont Hilltop relief pitcher Aiden Kohan throws to a Bishop Carroll batter in the top of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Bishop Carroll second baseman Zander Sekerak (right) catches Westmont Hilltop’s Sully Weir attempting to steal second base in the bottom of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Bishop Carroll relief pitcher Grant Casses checks on a Westmont Hilltop runner at first base in the bottom of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop pitcher Eli Thomas (right) puts out Bishop Carroll’s Luke Repko as he tries to get back to first base during a rundown in the top of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop second baseman Nick Rozich (left) throws to first base to put out Bishop Carroll’s Max Oravec to end the top of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023. At right is Bishop Carroll’s Grant Casses, who was headed to second base before the third out.
Bishop Carroll pitcher Max Oravec throws to a Westmont Hilltop batter in the bottom of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Bishop Carroll Cullen Myers makes a catch to put out Westmont Hilltop’s Natallo Rocco in the bottom of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop’s Jack Wesner scores from second base on a single by teammate Gavin Hockenberry in the bottom of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game against Bishop Carroll, at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop’s Barrett Gyure reacts after hitting a 2-run double in the bottom of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game against Bishop Carroll, at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Tommy Urbain, Jackson Rupert
Bishop Carroll first baseman Tommy Urbain (left) gets pulled off the bag to field an errant throw as Westmont Hilltop’s Jackson Rupert reaches first base in the bottom of the first inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop’s Landrey Burnheimer (left) hits a 3-run double in front of Bishop Carroll catcher Tobey Becquet in the bottom of the second inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop center fielder Gavin Hockenberry fields a ball hit for a single by Bishop Carroll’s Tobey Becquet in the top of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Bishop Carroll’s Grant Casses (left) hits an RBI single in front of Westmont Hilltop catcher Landrey Burnheimer to put his team on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop right fielder Jack Wesner misplays a fly ball hit by Bishop Carroll’s Max Oravec for a single in the top of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop pitcher Eli Thomas reacts after walking in his second Bishop Carroll base-runner in the top of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Westmont Hilltop head coach Chris Designore has a word with his pitcher Eli Thomas (left) during the top of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023. It was Delsignore's first game as a coach since 2013.
Westmont Hilltop relief pitcher Aiden Kohan throws to a Bishop Carroll batter in the top of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Bishop Carroll second baseman Zander Sekerak (right) catches Westmont Hilltop’s Sully Weir attempting to steal second base in the bottom of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Bishop Carroll relief pitcher Grant Casses checks on a Westmont Hilltop runner at first base in the bottom of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.28, 2023.
Grant Casses had a hit and scored two runs for Bishop Carroll Catholic.
Central 15, Greater Johnstown 0 (3): In Spring Cove, Jeff Hoenstine and Luke Bettwy each had two hits, including a double and two RBIs, as the host Scarlet Dragons beat the Trojans.
Baron Dionis had a double and drove in four runs. Trenton Butler had a double for Central.
Donte Tisinger had Greater Johnstown’s lone hit.
Ferndale 15, Conemaugh Valley 5 (6): Aedan Hrivnak went 4-for-5 with four runs scored, and Josh Mitchell went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the visiting Yellow Jackets pulled away from the Blue Jays.
Connor Hrivnak, Danny Fesko and Noah Hendershot each had two hits for Ferndale. Fesko doubled.
Jeremy Dietz doubled and homered for Conemaugh Valley.
Somerset 18, Richland 3 (4): In Somerset, the Golden Eagles tallied 11 runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a mercy-rule victory over the visiting Rams.
Callen Miller went 4-for-4 with a double, a homer, two runs scored and six RBIs for Somerset. Brad Bruner had two hits, with a double, four runs and two RBIs.
Nolan Riggs and Owen Miller each had two hits with a double.
Owen Miller drove in three runs and Riggs plated two.
Aiden VanLenten pitched 32/3 innings, striking out three and walking two while only allowing the Rams’ Ethan Janidlo’s single in a one-hitter.
Ethan Kaminsky drove in a Richland run with a sacrifice fly.
Windber 10, Rockwood 4: In Windber, Joe Reynolds hit a three-run homer, and Lucas Rummel tossed 41/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out seven as the Ramblers beat the Rockets.
Lucas Oleksa went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Andrew Scalia had two hits with a double and one RBI.
Aaron Show had two hits and two RBIs for Rockwood. John Felesky doubled and scored a run.
Homer-Center 7, Portage 4: In Homer City, Michael Krejocic had a double and a triple and scored three runs as the Wildcats beat the visiting Mustangs.
Braden Dunn had three hits with two RBIs for 2-1 Homer-Center. Brayden Rado had a hit and drove in a pair. Caleb Palmer struck out eight batters in five innings.
Easton Slanoc had two hits to pace Portage (0-2). Billy Dobrowsky had a hit and drove in a run. Jake McCoy struck out nine batters in 5 2/3 innings.
Monday
Ligonier Valley 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 0: In Ligonier, Haden Sierocky struck out 17 batters with no walks and allowed only one hit in the Rams’ shutout victory over the visiting Centurions.
Sierocky had three hits, including a double and two RBIs. Leo Bazal had two hits and two runs, and Adam Moreland had a hit and three RBIs.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Grant Miller had his team’s lone hit.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 6,Bishop McCort Catholic 4: Austin Beauchamp pitched six innings, striking out eight and walking one, and Cooper Rother had three hits, two runs and three RBIs as the visiting Marauders beat the Crimson Crushers at Sargent’s Stadium.
Ryan Hagg had two runs for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (1-1).
Jake Yatsky had two hits and drove in a pair, and Brock Beppler had two hits in Bishop McCort Catholic’s season opener.
Cambria Heights 13, Conemaugh Valley 12: The Highlanders overcame a five-run deficit to win in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh.
Garrett Jasper hit a two-run double and Mitchell Elias smacked the game-winner with a bases-loaded, two-strike hit to center field.
Luke Mulraney had a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
Ty Stockley went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and three RBIs. Zane Miller went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and four RBIs.
Thomas Stiffler went 3-for-3 with two walks and three runs for Conemaugh Valley. Caden Hody went 3-for-5 with five RBIs.
Forest Hills 17, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2 (4): In Sidman, Brody Roberts had two hits, including a double and three RBIs, and Chase Williamson had two hits, two runs and two RBIs as the host Rangers beat the Huskies.
Dayton Maul had two hits and three RBIs, and Bryce Roberts doubled, drove in a pair and scored twice. Jeremy Burda had a double, scored three runs and had two RBIs.
Grant Casses hit a home run for Bishop Carroll Catholic.
Northern Cambria 14, Moshannon Valley 5: In Houtzdale, Ben Messina had two hits, including a double and four RBIs, as the visiting Colts beat the Knights.
Brad Valeria had two hits with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Evan Wiewiora had three hits and drove in a run.
Tanner Kephart had three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs for Moshannon Valley.
Blacklick Valley 8, Shanksville-Stonycreek 3: In Shanksville, Josh Hessler pitched five innings, striking out nine in the Blacklick Valley Vikings’ win over the Shanksville Vikings.
Ashton Younkin had two hits, including a double. Logan Kaschalk had two hits and drove in a run, and Jordan Kotelnicki had a hit and two RBIs for Blacklick Valley (1-1).
Ian Fox had three hits and two RBIs for Shanksville-Stonycreek (1-1).
Windber 10, Portage 5: In Windber, Andrew Scalia went 3-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate and struck out six hitters in two innings of relief as the host Ramblers beat the Mustangs.
Lucas Rummel went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Cole Mash had two doubles and drove in two runs. Rex Rininger hit a solo homer.
Portage’s Mason Kargo and Easton Slanoc each had a hit and scored a run for the Mustangs.
Softball
Tuesday
Forest Hills 8, Penn Cambria 0: In Sidman, Avery Smiach pitched a perfect game with 14 strikeouts as the host Rangers shut out the Panthers.
Smiach tossed 90 pitches in seven innings, with 63 going for strikes. At the plate, she had two hits, scoring a run and driving in another.
Aivah Maul had two hits, including a double and two RBIs, and Morgan Gdula hit a triple and scored twice. Ana Spangler had two hits with two runs scored.
In 14 innings pitched this season, Smiach has 28 strikeouts while allowing only two hits and no runs in a pair of victories.
Conemaugh Township 3, Blacklick Valley 2: In Davidsville, Sierra LaPorta struck out 13 batters in five innings in relief as the host Indians beat the Vikings.
Conemaugh Township’s Olivia Mauzy went 3-for-3. Alayliah Reynolds hit a three-run triple.
Blacklick Valley’s Cadence Bobby hit a home run.
Bishop McCort Catholic 17, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (3): In Altoona, Bria Bair had four hits, and Alayna Marion, Autumn Ricketts, Kalina Bailey and Regan Bair each had three hits as the Crimson Crushers beat the host Marauders.
Belle Toth had two hits for Bishop McCort Catholic (1-0).
Westmont Hilltop 17, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (3): The Hilltoppers used a 12-run second inning to pull away from the visiting Huskies in a three- inning victory.
Westmont Hilltop opened 1-0, while Bishop Carroll Catholic dropped its opener. No other details were reported.
Conemaugh Valley 15, Ferndale 0 (3): Delanie Davison had two hits, including a three-run homer at the plate, and she struck out seven of the 11 batters she faced in the circle as the host Blue Jays shut out the Yellow Jackets.
Isabella Winkelman had two doubles, and Julie Stiffler had two hits, including a three-run triple, for the Blue Jays. Katie Ledwich, Bella Grecek and Maddie Beiter each had two hits. Madison Rager had a triple.
Richland 13, Somerset 3 (5): Addie Matejovich, Ava Wenderoth, Anna Burke and Laikyn Roman each had two hits as the Rams beat the visiting Golden Eagles.
Sophia Burke and Wenderoth each hit doubles. Celeste Mizla had a hit and three RBIs. Richland collected 11 hits.
Kendal Wadsworth scattered three hits over five innings, striking out two and walking one.
Monday
Shade 3, Blacklick Valley 0: In Cairnbrook, the Panthers’ Tara Corradini struck out 15 and walked one batter in a one-hit shutout over the Vikings.
Blacklick Valley was held hitless until Hanna Bartoletti broke up the no-hitter with one out in the top of the seventh.
At the plate, Corradini had a double and drove in two runs.
Jaedyn Krupper went 2-for-4 for Shade (2-0).
Richland 11, Ferndale 5: Kendal Wadsworth had nine strikeouts in the circle, and Anna Burke had four hits, including a double as the visiting Rams beat the Yellow Jackets.
Addie Matejovich smacked a two-run homer for Richland.
Laikyn Roman hit a two-run double. Ava Wenderoth doubled.
Angelina Wagner
Ferndale pitcher Angelina Wagner throws to a Richland batter in the top of the first inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Richland’s Ava Wenderoth (right) scores on a wild pitch in front of Ferndale pitcher Angelina Wagner in the top of the first inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Ferndale’s Deajah Chatman hits a RBI single off of Richland pitcher Kendal Wadsworth in the bottom of the first inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Ferndale center fielder Abigail Barley misjudges a ball hit by Richland’s Laikyn Roman for a 2-RBI double in the top of the third inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Richland’s Adalin Mattejovich runs the bases after hitting a 2-run home run off of Ferndale pitcher Angelina Wagner in the top of the fourth inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Richland first baseman Celeste Mizla (left) puts out Ferndale’s Carissa Weld on a ground out at first base in the bottom of the fifth inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Ferndale catcher Nakaila Craig fields a late throw as Richland’s Ava Wenderoth scores on a sacrifice fly out by teammate Sophia Burke inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Richland’s Laikyn Roman (right) steals second base as Ferndale second baseman Kaitlyn Baxendale fields a late throw in the top of the sixth inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Richland’s Ava Wenderoth (right) scores on a wild pitch in front of Ferndale pitcher Angelina Wagner in the top of the first inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Ferndale’s Deajah Chatman hits a RBI single off of Richland pitcher Kendal Wadsworth in the bottom of the first inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Ferndale center fielder Abigail Barley misjudges a ball hit by Richland’s Laikyn Roman for a 2-RBI double in the top of the third inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Richland’s Adalin Mattejovich runs the bases after hitting a 2-run home run off of Ferndale pitcher Angelina Wagner in the top of the fourth inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Richland first baseman Celeste Mizla (left) puts out Ferndale’s Carissa Weld on a ground out at first base in the bottom of the fifth inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Ferndale catcher Nakaila Craig fields a late throw as Richland’s Ava Wenderoth scores on a sacrifice fly out by teammate Sophia Burke inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Richland’s Laikyn Roman (right) steals second base as Ferndale second baseman Kaitlyn Baxendale fields a late throw in the top of the sixth inning of a non-conference game at Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.27, 2023.
Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner struck out 15 batters and went 3-for-4 with a home run. Aubrielle Leverknight went 2-for-3.
Portage 12, Windber 3: In Windber, Sydney Castel had three hits, including two doubles and three RBIs, and Lily Koban went 3-for-3 with two RBIs as the visiting Mustangs beat the Ramblers.
Lexi Slanoc had three hits and two RBIs for Portage (1-0).
Windber’s Summer Campbell went 3-for-3 with a double.
Cambria Heights 7, Conemaugh Valley 5: In Patton, the host Highlanders scored a pair in the third inning and four in the fourth, and then held off a seventh-inning rally to defeat the visiting Blue Jays.
Lexi Griak had two doubles and three RBIs, and Rylee Bernecky doubled for the Highlanders. Martina White had three hits and Macey Mezzelo had two hits for Cambria Heights.
Delanie Davison hit a home run for Conemaugh Valley. Isabella Winkleman had a double and two hits for the Blue Jays. Davison drove in three runs.
Ligonier Valley 2, Valley 0: In Ligonier, Cheyenne Piper allowed only Leah Taliani’s infield single in the seventh inning as the Rams beat Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.