Baseball
Conemaugh Valley 10, Ferndale 0 (5): Logan Heinlein tossed a five-inning no-hitter on the mound and had two hits at the plate as the Blue Jays blanked the visiting Yellow Jackets on Thursday.
Heinlein struck out four and walked four.
Conemaugh Valley’s Noah Heltzel went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Nick Heltzel went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Freshman Jeremy Dietz went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Tom Stiffler went 2-for-3 with a double and one run batted in.
Deer Lakes 8-6, Ligonier Valley 3-7: In Russelton, Nick Beitel’s single brought home Ryan Harbert with the game-winning run, completing a five-run outburst in the seventh inning of Game 2 and allowing the Rams to forge a split with the Lancers.
Beitel and Grant Dowden each had three hits for Ligonier Valley in the second game, while Adam Moreland earned the win in relief.
John Lisotto (three hits) and Justin Brannagan (two hits) each had two RBIs for Deer Lakes.
In Game 1, Ryan Cochran and Jake Thimons each hit home runs in a Lancers victory. Thimons also had three hits for the hosts.
Dowden’s two hits sparked the Rams offense in the opener.
Portage 12, Blacklick Valley 2 (5): In Portage, batterymates Adrew Miko and Jace Irvin each drove in three runs, while Kaden Claar and Luke Scarton provided two RBIs apiece in the Mustangs’ five-inning win over the Vikings.
Portage tallied seven runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to end the game early.
Scarton and Irvin each had two hits, while Tyler Alexander scored three runs.
Blacklick Valley’s Ashton Younkin, Jeremy Hessler and Hayden Williams each posted two hits.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 11, Central Cambria 1 (5): In Altoona, Nick Negola went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Mitchell Swineford had two hits and two RBIs as the Marauders beat the visiting Red Devils.
Brayden Mennett had two hits and drove in a run for Central Cambria (1-4).
Central 13, Richland 0 (5): In Martinsburg, Tyler Helsel went 2-for-2 with a double, Hunter Smith tripled and Griffin Snowberger doubled as the undefeated Scarlet Dragons beat the visiting Rams.
Devon Boyles drove in three runs, and Snowberger plated a pair for Central (5-0). Helsel pitched four innings, striking out six and walking none.
Jeb Jordan had the lone hit for Richland (3-2).
Chestnut Ridge 10, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In New Paris, Trevor Weyant producd two hits, including a double and two runs, and Garrett Emerick hit a homer, scored three times and drove in three runs as the host Lions beat the Huskies.
Aiden Schuyler had two hits and two RBIs for Chestnut Ridge (1-1). Chase Collier pitched seven innings, with eight strikeouts, no walks and no earned runs allowed.
Max Oravec and Tobey Becquet each had hits for Bishop Carroll (1-1), and Luke Repko scored his team’s lone run.
Somerset 12, Greater Johnstown 2: In Somerset, Bradley Bruner and Aiden VanLenten each provided two hits to propel the Golden Eagles past the Trojans.
VanLenten drove in three runs to lead Somerset (3-3), which received three runs scored, two RBIs and a double from Bruner. Ethan Hemminger doubled, stole two bases and scored twice.
Spencer Marteeny scored four runs, and Robert James crossed home plate twice.
Somerset’s Hunter Krotzer fanned three batters over four innings to earn the victory.
Greater Johnstown’s Brock Kobal went 2-for-2.
United 10-14, West Shamokin 0-15: In Rural Valley, Ben Tomb homered at the plate and struck out 13 batters and allowed only one hit on the mound in the first game as the Lions split a doubleheader with the Wolves.
United’s Jon Henry and Tomb (two RBIs) collected two hits. Joe Marino scored twice, and Wade Plowman drove in two runs in the first game (six innings).
In the second game, the Wolves scored 10 runs in the first inning and collected 16 hits in a high-scoring victory.
The teams combined for 29 runs and 27 hits.
Niko Buffone, Payton Harter, Lou Swartz, Grant Johnston, Bradyn Rogers, Pete Orlosky and Gunnar Shoop each had two hits for West Shamokin (4-3).
Plowman, Tomb, Marino and Caden McCully each had two hits for United (3-2). Marino and Plowman each doubled, and McCully hit a triple.
North Star 11, Windber 1 (5): In Windber, Cayden Turner went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI and struck out five batters over five innings to lead the Cougars over the Ramblers.
North Star’s Vance Kimmel (three RBIs and two runs), Andy Retassie (two RBIs) and Connor Yoder (one RBI) all produced two hits.
Softball
Portage 15, Blacklick Valley 5 (5): In Portage, three hits and three RBIs from Maryn Swank along three more RBIs from Paige Phillips helped the Mustangs bring an early end to their clash with the Vikings.
In the circle, Swank fanned 10 batters. Phillips, Karli Karalfa and Lyndsey Castel each had two hits while Sydney Castel drove in a pair of runs. Phillips and Sydney Castel also swatted home runs for Portage.
Blacklick Valley’s Nikki Zimmerman delivered four RBIs on top of her two hits, one of which was a home run.
Meyersdale 19, Berlin Brothersvalley 0 (4): In Berlin, Izabella Donaldson struck out eight batters and did not allow a hit over three innings as the Red Raiders dispatched the Mountaineers.
Meyersdale’s Donaldson, Marci Dupre, Shelby Hetz and Zoe Hetz all produced three hits. Shelby Hetz hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth. Olivia Kretchman added a solo homer in the fourth.
Central Cambria 15, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (3): In Ebensburg, Samantha Forgas went 2-for-2 with a three-run homer and a double, Erika Burket had two hits, and Kami Kamzik hit a two-run homer as the Red Devils defeated the Marauders in three innings.
Aubrey Ruddek and Kaitlyn Rozsi each had a double for the Red Devils (6-0). Mia Ruddek struck out eight with no walks in three innings.
Conemaugh Valley 17, Ferndale 7 (5): The Blue Jays posted 10 runs in the second to pull away from the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Delanie Davison collected four hits and drove in three runs for Conemaugh Valley, which saw Julia Stiffler post three hits. Katie Ledwich (three RBIs) and Anna Gunby each had two hits.
Ferndale’s Bella Buksa was 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
Windber 16, North Star 1 (4): In Windber, Skylee Miller’s three hits and four RBIs paced the Ramblers as they hammered out a four-inning win over the Cougars.
Windber also received two hits and two RBIs from Maggie Manippo.
Sarah Hostetler and Selah Eagleson each had a hit for North Star.
Wednesday
Conemaugh Valley 8, Conemaugh Township 1: In Davidsville, Delanie Davison had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Blue Jays past the Indians. Katie Ledwich also had three hits in the win while teammate Bella Grecek went 2-for-3.
Conemaugh Township’s Olivia Weyandt and Abby Kniss each had two hits.
