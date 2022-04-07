Baseball
High School
Punxsutawney 11, Ligonier Valley 4: In Windber, Alex Phillips and Josh Tyger each contributed three hits to lead the Chucks over the Rams at Iron Horse Sports Complex on Thursday.
Zeke Bennett and Tyger both scored twice. Phillips doubled twice and drove in a pair. Punxsutawney’s Isaac London provided two hits, and Carter Savage tripled.
Punxsutawney scored five runs in the first inning and led 10-0 in the sixth.
Nick Beitel and Haden Sierocky led Ligonier Valley (1-4) with three hits each. George Golden contributed two hits and two RBIs. Broderick Schreyer blasted a two-run home run in the seventh.
Central Cambria 10, Greater Johnstown 0 (5): In Ebensburg, Zach Taylor went 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs as the Red Devils blanked the Trojans on Wednesday.
Central Cambria’s Brayden Mennett struck out seven batters and allowed one hit in four innings. Mennett also doubled, scored twice and knocked in two runs. Brady Sheehan finished 3-for-3 with three runs. Jack Washko scored twice and stole two bases.
Brock Kobal collected Greater Johnstown’s lone hit.
Blacklick Valley 6, Conemaugh Valley 5: The Vikings tallied four runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge the host Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Conemaugh Valley (1-1) led 4-2 heading into the seventh inning.
Cody Williams gave Blacklick Valley (1-0) a 5-4 lead with an RBI single to center field. Williams scored on a throwing error to add an insurance run.
Conemaugh Valley scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to pull within one. Nick Heltzel and Logan Kent each provided three hits. Jeremy Hessler doubled in the seventh inning.
Blacklick Valley’s Josh Hessler pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts. Jeremy Hessler provided two hits and an RBI for the Vikings.
