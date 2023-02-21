PORTAGE, Pa. – The top-seeded Portage Area High School boys basketball team twice faced eight-point, first-quarter deficits to visiting eighth-seeded Conemaugh Valley on Tuesday night.
But the Mustangs regrouped to close within a point after one quarter and then used a 25-point second quarter to take control in a game Portage won 82-62 at Len Chappell Gymnasium.
Portage won the past two District 6 2A crowns, but dropped to Class 1A this season and is trying to advance to a district final for a fourth consecutive season.
“Just making bonehead decisions on offense really affected the way we were scoring,” said Portage 6-foot-6 senior forward Luke Scarton, who did his part to change that trend by scoring 29 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
“Our effort on defense is always there. It’s just the execution is really hard for us sometimes. That’s what’s going to make the difference for us to win the district.”
Portage (23-2) advanced to face fourth-seeded Juniata Valley (14-9) in Friday’s semifinal. The Green Hornets beat fifth-seeded Williamsburg on Tuesday.
The Mustangs continue to adapt to basketball life without senior 1,000-point scorer Andrew Miko, who was lost for the season due to a wrist injury.
Senior 1,000-point man Mason Kargo, despite playing through his own nagging injuries throughout the season, continued to be a catalyst with 14 points and 11 assists. Bode Layo, a 6-3 sophomore, scored 11 points and had 12 rebounds to complete a trio of players to record a double-double for the Mustangs.
Sophomore Owen Gouse scored 11 points off the bench, and junior Brennan Heidler had 10 points.
“It’s a great first playoff game against a solid opponent,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “I thought Conemaugh Valley played extremely hard, played well. I thought they really shot free throws well and we didn’t shoot well. I thought we had chances to get a little more separation.”
The all-underclassmen Blue Jays outscored Portage 17-16 in the first quarter.
Conemaugh Valley sophomore Jeremy Dietz netted seven of his team-high 20 points in the opening quarter. Junior Bryton Yackulich had 17 points, and freshman Jaylen Henry had 11 points for Conemaugh Valley (11-12).
“We started in a triangle-and-two. We were trying to contain, not stop, the Kargo brothers (Mason and sophomore Trae),” Conemaugh Valley coach Eric Miller said.
“It worked for the first quarter and most of the first quarter, but they figured out what we were doing, and No. 44 (Scarton) stepped it up.
“They were able to break it down and once the defense starts breaking down, they found somebody open on the block.”
Heidler gave Portage an 18-17 advantage at 7:41 of the second quarter. Conemaugh Valley eventually tied the game at 21-all on two Yackulich free throws at 5:30.
But Portage used its press to create Blue Jays turnovers, and the Mustangs went on a 10-0 spurt to lead 31-21 before Dietz snapped the run with two free throws at 2:35 of the second quarter.
The Mustangs outscored Conemaugh Valley 25-11 in the quarter to lead 41-28 at halftime. Portage followed with advantages of 22-18 in the third and 19-16 in the fourth.
“The first quarter, I don’t know if it was a little bit of jitters,” Coach Kargo said.
“We’ve been in big games, but at the same time, right now, without Andrew (Miko), we have two seniors and one junior on the team suited up. We’re young, but I thought we responded.”
Conemaugh Valley’s Miller also appreciated the effort of his young team.
“I’m proud of what we did tonight,” Miller said. “I asked them no matter what happened, make sure our effort is better than their effort. I think we gave it a good effort.
“The cool thing about it is, no one’s high school basketball career ended tonight.
“The season is over, but that team stays intact. It’s going to be fun and exciting.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
