SIDMAN, Pa. – An aggressive approach on both ends of the floor created a near-continuous loop of efficiency for the Forest Hills boys basketball squad as the Rangers opened their season with a 73-45 win over visiting North Star on Monday at Forest Hills High School.
The Rangers shot 30 of 49 from the floor, routinely converting easy looks created by quick breakouts following rebounds on the defensive end.
“We’re a fast-paced team,” Forest Hills guard Dylan Pasquerilla said. “We’re undersized, so we like to run the floor. That’s what we’re going to do.”
Forest Hills’ defensive effort wasn’t just all muscle on the glass, though the Rangers did hold a 33-15 edge in rebounding. The hosts also made life difficult for the Cougars’ half-court offense, limiting the WestPAC squad to just 17-of-56 shooting, with just a 25% clip (10 of 39) inside the 3-point line.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well,” North Star coach Randy Schrock said. “But that’s a credit to their defense. They just put good pressure on us, and they really transitioned up and down the floor really well.”
As Pasquerilla explained, keeping the Cougars (1-2) at bay was a matter of keeping them out of the key.
“Coach has us do a help-no-middle defense,” Pasquerilla said. “If we don’t let them in the middle, they can’t score. So we wall up, don’t let them score, and then they have to kick it out and miss a shot.”
Pasquerilla’s 26 points led all scorers, while Jeremy Burda punched in 23 points. The duo combined to shoot 20 of 27 from the floor.
The Rangers’ approach to attacking opposing defenses is to rarely let them get down the floor before a shot is attempted.
“Early looks, transition looks,” Forest Hills coach Dominic Vescovi said. “We do a lot of that in practice because it’s easier to score with the defense not being set. (Monday), I think we were able to do that.”
The Rangers (1-0) steadily built a 15-7 lead after a quarter, with Burda netting eight and Pasquerilla scoring seven in the frame. C.J. Biery, who led the Cougars with 15 points, also sparked his team’s offense during the opening frame with an early 3-pointer to push North Star ahead 3-2. A bucket by Burda about 20 seconds later put the hosts ahead to stay.
A conventional 3-point play from Shane Miller late in the second grew the Rangers lead to 24-9 while Si McGough and Burda each scored to crank the advantage to 28-9. A Biery 3-pointer cut the lead to 16 points before Pasquerilla sank one of two free throws to make 29-12 going into halftime.
Miller and teammate Nick Caddy logged significant minutes off the bench for Forest Hills, while not allowing a drop in intensity.
“They bring a lot to us,” Vescovi said of the bench pair. “I told them before this game, ‘We have seven starters, but I can only play five guys.’ I love the energy they brought.”
North Star, which shot 5 of 25 from the floor in the first half, started to see more shots fall during the second half, but couldn’t get the needed stops on the other end with Forest Hills pushing the lead as high as 24 twice in the third. Two straight baskets by Michael May late in the fourth swelled the Forest Hills lead to 73-40 before two free throws – on separate trips – by Ethan Smith sandwiched a 3-pointer from Adam Emert to set the final.
Miller led the Rangers’ bench scoring with nine points while May poured in six points.
Brock Weimer notched eight points in the loss to accent Biery’s 15-point night.
