EBENSBURG, Pa. – With 6.7 seconds remaining in the District 6 Class 3A boys basketball championship, Richland needed a miracle.
The Rams, who had to go the length of the floor, turned to senior forward Trent Rozich, who delivered on a bank-shot, 3-point field goal just ahead of the buzzer to force overtime against LHAC rival Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
“The goal was to get it in his hands with a head of steam,” Richland coach Joel Kaminsky said after the Rams edged the Marauders 70-69 in overtime at a packed Central Cambria High School gymnasium. Richland won the program’s third boys hoops title in four seasons (2019, 2020, 2022).
“We had him take the ball out of bounds so he could take a few steps before getting it,” Kaminsky said. “I told the shooters to spot up and told Trent to make a play, and he did.”
With 2:48 left in overtime, Rozich made a basket to pull Richland within 67-66. He also reached the 1,000-point milestone.
His basket with 21.2 seconds remaining in OT provided the winning margin. Rozich finished with 28 points and has 1,002 in his career.
“The whole year, I was trying to get this, but still win,” Rozich said of the milestone. “I’m thankful it happened both in the same night.”
And, what about that bank shot at the end of regulation?
“The plan was to get the ball to me. I had Kellan (Stahl) and (Luke) Raho in the corners but they were guarded. I just took it and banked it in. It was lucky. I’m thankful it went in,” Rozich said.
The Rams (23-4) will play the District 7 seventh-place team in the PIAA Tournament next Wednesday. Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (20-6) will face the District 10 third-place squad.
“Somebody’s got to win. Somebody’s got to lose,” said Bishop Guilfoyle coach Chris Drenning, whose team led 64-61 when Richland went for the final shot of regulation.
“They’re very good. They present a lot of problems for anybody on the defensive end. Rozich is just terrific. You help on him, guys are open.
“I’m proud of my team. I thought we played exceedingly hard. You’re a banked-in 3 from winning.”
Sophomore Luke Raho had 17 points, including five 3-pointers for Richland. Senior Griffin LaRue had 11 points, with a pair of 3’s. Senior Kellan Stahl had seven points, eight rebounds and provided leadership at a key moment.
After Rozich’s 3-pointer tied the game at 64-all at the end of regulation, Stahl was vocal in the huddle.
“I told them that there was a reason that Trent banked that shot and put it in,” Stahl said.
“There is a reason it put us into overtime. We have an opportunity to go out and take what is ours.”
Stahl held up his championship medal to emphasize the Rams were successful.
The Rams and Marauders split two tight regular-season games, with each team winning on the road with margins of seven and five points.
Wednesday was more of the same.
“They’re a great team,” Stahl said. “You never 100% know you’re going to beat them. It’s always 50-50. The coach is great. The players are great. But we out hustled them today. We had more heart today and we just wanted it more.”
Freshman Jude Haigh had a game-high 29 points and his brother, junior Patrick Haigh, had 24 points for the Marauders. Junior Karson Kiesewetter had 10.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
