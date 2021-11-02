The Richland High School boys soccer team searched for a spark throughout a scoreless District 6 Class 2A semifinal game against Huntingdon on Tuesday night at Herlinger Field.
The second-seeded Rams received the lift they needed when senior striker Trent Rozich took possession of the ball and worked free for a shot on goal that found the net with 27:24 remaining in the second half.
“Honestly, I was pretty burnt out when it happened,” Rozich said after the Rams won 1-0 and earned a spot in the district title game for the first time in seven years.
“I was behind the play and I came back just in time. The guy made a bad touch and I just capitalized.”
Richland (15-2-1) will face top-seeded Westmont Hilltop, a 3-1 winner over fifth-seeded Juniata in a semifinal at Trojan Stadium. Third-seeded Huntingdon closed a 12-5-0 season.
The all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference District 6-2A final will be played on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.
“It was definitely a hard-fought battle in the midfield and we had to get it to the end,” Richland senior goal keeper Austin Syfert said after making five saves, including a big one in the closing minute as the Bearcats had a flurry in front of the net.
“We got it down a couple times and just couldn’t finish,” he said. “Luckily, we picked one off, scored an early goal in the second. We just had to battle it out the last two minutes in our end.”
Richland has six District 6 titles, with the most recent coming in 2014 against Westmont Hilltop. The Rams won in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2014, according to Athletic Director Bonnie Kidd.
“Credit to Huntingdon in terms of playing super tough,” Richland coach Chad Duryea said. “In terms of technical and tactical, I thought they were a very good team, well-coached.
“We talked about being faithful to our game plan. When those chances happen that are limited in the playoffs, we have to capitalize.
“And, there was Trent, showing his caliber of a player and capitalizing on that chance.
“We were talking all night about space being created from behind. We saw that space played quickly up through to Trent. He took it out quickly from under his feet and had a fantastic finish.”
So did Syfert, who stopped senior James Buonaccorsi’s quality scoring chance late.
“We were playing man-on-man with No. 16 (Buonaccorsi), he’s a great player,” Syfert said.
“He had the ball outside. He had a good shot coming. I was on my angle and was ready for it.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.