Baseball
High School
Tuesday
Northern Cambria 16, Penns Manor 3 (5): In Clymer, Josh Miller had two hits, including a home run and three runs scored in the Colts’ five-inning win over the host Comets.
Ben Messina and Chris Yahner each went 2-for-2. Messina and Evan Wiewiora each hit a double.
Kayden Detwiler hit a double for Penns Manor.
Somerset 4, Central Cambria 0: In Somerset, the Golden Eagles plated four runs in their final three at-bats to win a low-scoring contest.
Spencer Marteeny and Bryce Mulhollen each had a hit as Somerset finished with two hits overall.
Central Cambria had only three hits, one apiece by Reece Werner, Brayden Mennett and Grady Snyder.
Central Cambria pitchers Mennett (four innings) and Zach Evans (two) shared mound duties. Somerset pitchers Bradley Bruner (five) and Eric Harris combined to strike out three and walk two.
Monday
Portage 14, Blacklick Valley 0 (5): In Nanty Glo, Tyler Alexander had two hits, including a lead-off home run and drove in a pair, and on the mound he struck out 11 in an abbreviated two-hitter.
The 5-0 Mustangs beat the host Vikings as Andrew Miko had two hits and three RBIs, Jace Irvin had two hits and drove in two, and Isaac Jubina had two hits.
Blacklick Valley’s Connor Kaschalk doubled, while Ashton Younkin had the Vikings’ other hit.
Richland 6, Forest Hills 4: Ethan Janidlo scattered five hits while striking out nine and walking four on the mound, and he went 3-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate as the host Rams handed the Rangers their first loss in 10 games this season.
Mark Wechtenhiser, Ty Stawarz, Josh Fetchko and Luke Raho each had a double for 7-2 Richland.
Brody Roberts, Colton Cornell and Chase Williamson each had two hits, including a double apiece, for the Rangers (9-1).
Harmony 10, Ferndale 3: Anthony Maseto struck out 10 batters in five innings to help the Owls beat the host Yellow Jackets.
Maseto also had three hits, including a homer and a double to go with three runs and three RBIs for 3-1 Harmony. Kycas Tarnboiw had three hits and two RBIs.
Colhton Fry, Curtis Boring and Jack Bracken each had two hits.
Nick Reynolds went 3-for-3 for Ferndale. Aedan Hrivnak had two hits.
Central 16, Westmont Hilltop 1 (4): Hunter Smith, Devon Boyles and Jeff Hoenstine each had three hits, and Paxton King, Jonah Snowberger and Tyler Helsel each had two hits as the Scarlet Dragons beat the Hilltoppers in four innings.
Smith hit a home run. Boyles, Griffin Snowberger and Jonah Snowberger each hit doubles.
David Ray had two hits for Westmont Hilltop. Gavin Hockenberry had a double.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 11, Greater Johnstown 4: In Ebensburg, Luke Repko went 3-for-4 with three runs and one run batted in, and Max Oravec, Tobey Becquet and Ayden Smorto each had two hits as the Huskies pulled away from the Trojans.
Becquet and Smorto each had a double.
Donte Tisinger, Dalton Lynch, Marcus Zierer and Brock Mroczka each had one hit and scored a run for Greater Johnstown.
Marion Center 5, United 2: In Marion Center, Landin Bennett and Alex Stewart each had two hits, including a double, as the undefeated Stingers edged the visiting Lions.
Parker Black had three hits and Nick Pacconi had two hits for Marion Center.
Caden McCully, Wade Plowman and Ben Tomb each had two hits for United.
Conemaugh Valley 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 0 (3): Noah Heltzel had an abbreviated no-hitter on the mound and his brother Nick Heltzel went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs at the plate as the Blue Jays beat the Rams.
Noah Heltzel had seven strikeouts and two walks in three innings.
Logan Kent went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Somerset 11, Chestnut Ridge 4: In New Paris, the Golden Eagles scored seven runs in the top of the second inning to take control against the host Lions.
Bradley Bruner had three hits, including two doubles, a triple one run scored and four RBIs.
Bryce Mulhollen had two hits, including a home run, a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Zane Hagans and Spencer Marteeny each had two hits. Eric Harris and Hagans each had a double for the Golden Eagles.
Gage Dunlap had two hits for Chestnut Ridge. Nate Whysong had a double.
River Valley 14, Cambria Heights 2 (5): In Patton, Rocco Bartolini had two hits, including a double, two runs and three RBIs as the Panthers beat the host Highlanders.
Andrew Baker and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni each had two hits for River Valley (4-1). Baker had a pair of doubles.
Adam Ford had two hits, including a triple, for Cambria Heights (0-5). Garrett Jasper hit a double.
Ligonier Valley 8, Valley 7: In Ligonier, the Rams built a six-run lead, and then held off a five-run seventh inning rally by the Vikings.
George Golden had two doubles and four RBIs for Ligonier Valley. Nick Beitel, Connor Tunstall and Grand Dowden each had two hits, with Dowden collecting a double and driving in a pair.
Wesley Schrock, Isaac Kelley and Ben Aftanas each had two hits for Valley. Kelly hit a double.
Softball
High School
Tuesday
Ferndale 11, Portage 5: In Portage, Angelina Wagner, Joria Stancombe and Bella Buksa each had two hits as the Yellow Jackets defeated the host Mustangs.
Wagner had a home run and three RBIs. Stancombe had a double and a homer.
In the circle, Wagner struck out 11 and walked three.
Portage’s Maryn Swank had three hits, with a double, a homer, two runs and two RBIs. Sydney Castel had two hits.
Forest Hills 18, Bedford 8 (5): In Sidman, the Rangers collected 18 hits and benefited from an eight-run third inning and a six-run fifth to mercy-rule the Bisons.
Mylee Gdula went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs. Madison Emerick went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs. Josie Makin had three hits, with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs.
Avery Smiach had a triple, and Emerick, Grace Beyer and Ana Spangler each hit a double.
Smiach limited the Bisons to one hit by Lizzy Martz and no earned runs. But the Rangers had five errors.
Northern Cambria 14, West Shamokin 12: In Northern Cambria, the Colts won a slugfest over the Wolves.
Morgan Hassen went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and five RBIs, and Kenzie Formeck had a home run. Laci Lanzendorfer had two hits, including a home run, a double and four RBIs. Jensen Wiewiora had two hits with a double.
Lily Jordan and Maddie McConnell each had a home run and a double for West Shamokin. Maria Young had a double among her two hits and four RBIs. Maria Young had a double and two hits.
Monday
Chestnut Ridge 7, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Zoi Dunlap went 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored at the plate and struck out 12 while walking one in a one-hitter in the circle as the Lions beat the host Golden Eagles.
Natalie Short and Rylee Ansell each had three hits for Chestnut Ridge. Lexyn Corle and Mya Wingard each had two hits.
Central Cambria 7, Penn Cambria 2: In Cresson, Kami Kamzik struck out 13 batters and had no walks as the 8-0 Red Devils defeated the host Panthers.
Kamzik smacked a home run and drove in three runs on offense. Olivia Janosik had two hits for the Red Devils.
JoAnna Hoover had two hits for 2-5 Penn Cambria. Lily Sheehan had a double. Emily Hite drove in two runs.
Ligonier Valley 3, Seton LaSalle 0: In Ligonnier, Maddie Griffin threw a no-hitter, and the Rams used a three-run bottom of the sixth to defeat the visiting Rebels.
Griffin had two hits for Ligonier Valley (7-2). Lyla Barr and Zoe Plummer each had a hit, and Plummer, Griffin and Cheyenne Piper each scored a run.
Central 1, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Martinsburg, Lacey Lynn scattered three hits in a shutout over the visiting Hilltoppers.
Westmont Hilltop’s Bailey Thornton also had a strong game, allowing only two hits and one unearned run in six innings.
Madison Kennedy and Brayln Ellis each had a hit for 7-1 Central.
Zailees Seda-Fas doubled, and Kendall Shingler and Mattie Lugar each had a hit for Westmont Hilltop.
Forest Hills 4, Richland 0: In Sidman, the Rangers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead in a scoreless game and finished off the Rams with a scoreless seventh.
Each team collected five hits, with Kendal Wadsworth and Ava Wenderoth each picking up two hits for the Rams. Sophia Burke had a double.
Mylee Gdula and Ana Spangler each had two hits, including a double for Forest Hills.
Conemaugh Valley 20, Turkeyfoot Valley 5 (3): Kate Ledwich hit a three-run homer in the second inning and had a double to finish with four RBIs, and Stella Grecek had a triple as the Blue Jays defeated the Rams in three innings.
Julia Stiffler, Julia Hudec, Olivia Vogel and Megan Rosenbaum each had two hits.
Turkeyfoot Valley’s Maleigha Younkin had a two-run homer. Kate Vogel and Brooke Snyder each had a double.
Cambria Heights 4, River Valley 1: In Patton, Jenna Serafin struck out nine batters and walked one while limiting the Panthers to four hits in a victory by the host Highlanders.
Brin Gardner hit a solo home run for the Panthers. River Valley’s Hannah Foust struck out 10 batters.
Greater Johnstown 5, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2: Kara Szczur went 2-for-3 at the plate and had 12 strikeouts in the circle as the host Trojans defeated the Huskies.
Alena Lacko went 2-for-3 including a triple and two runs scored.
Portage 15, Blacklick Valley 2: In Nanty Glo, Maryn Swank, Karli Karalfa and Sydney Castel each had three hits as the visiting Mustangs pulled away from the Vikings.
Karalfa, Castel and Kenna Redfern each had doubles, and Swank had a triple and five runs scored. Castel drove in four runs, and Redfern plated three while scoring four times.
Shaelyn Silko had two hits and drove in a run for Blacklick Valley.
Ferndale 15, Harmony 0 (3): Aubrielle Leverknight went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored, and Samantha Himes had two hits, three runs and one run batted in as the Yellow Jackets rolled past the Owls in three innings.
Angelina Wagner struck out nine while holding Harmony hitless in three innings.
