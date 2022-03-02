EBENSBURG, Pa. – A hard-fought rally fell just short for the Forest Hills girls basketball team on Wednesday at Central Cambria High School.
Facing River Valley in the District 6 Class 3A title game, the Rangers trailed by 12 at halftime but fought back to tie the game late in the third quarter.
Despite the comeback attempt, Forest Hills was burned from long range during the final stanza as the district crown slipped away in a 72-60 defeat.
“We were ready to come back and give it all we had,” said Forest Hills senior Remi Smith, who led her team with 23 points. “We were able to tie it and got the momentum going our way, but (River Valley) made some good shots and were able to pull ahead. We executed our game plan well, but it just didn’t go our way.”
Forest Hills (19-7), which had won seven straight district titles entering Wednesday’s championship bout, matched River Valley’s offensive output in the game’s opening minutes before the Panthers slowly began to pull away.
River Valley (21-4), which was led by freshman sensation Ava Persichetti’s game-high 26 points, went on an 11-2 run over the final minutes of the first quarter and the game appeared to be quickly slipping away from the Rangers.
“We were passing the ball and making shots, but normally we make more,” Forest Hills senior Lexi Koeck said. “It’s kind of hard on us when shots that not all fall don’t. We tried our best and did everything they could, but sometimes when you plan for something and other people step up, it’s hard to overcome that.”
With the title on the line, Forest Hills battled back in the third quarter.
Anna Burkey hit a pair of 3s with Koeck and Smith both striking from deep range as well.
The game was knotted up at 46 late in the third, and with the Panthers in foul trouble, Forest Hills had an opportunity to take over.
“Forest Hills is the reigning champ, and we knew they weren’t going to just layover and let us have it,” River Valley coach Richard Brown said.
“They’re a perennial powerhouse, and I told my girls that we had to be ready for them to come back.”
Needing a momentum boost, River Valley aired it out from beyond the arc and hardly missed on any of its shots during a crucial stretch.
A trey from Julia Potts made it a 59-51 game with 5:10 left in the fourth quarter, and Rylee Kitner knocked down a shot from just inside the perimeter to extend the Panthers lead to double digits.
Forest Hills sophomore Addi Schirato connected on a pair of buckets from inside the paint to cut it back to eight, but Potts finally brought the house down with a 3 to make it a 66-53 game.
River Valley took the air out of the ball and chewed off the final three minutes to claim the district crown.
“We were right there,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said.
“We were only down by four, but then (River Valley) hit some shots. That really took the wind out of our sail.”
While the Rangers walk home without a District 6 title for the first time in eight years, they will advance to the state playoffs to face the No. 3 seed out of District 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.