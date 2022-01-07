EBENSBURG, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop capitalized on an early two-man power play to grab the momentum against Central Cambria and never let up in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League game on Thursday night.
Aiden Rice and Parker Lavis each converted during the 5-on-3, and Kobe Rickabaugh netted a hat trick as the Hilltoppers defeated the Red Devils 10-1.
“It’s huge,” Westmont Hilltop coach Kris Carlson said.
“We’ve been struggling here for the last probably seven games. We were preaching to the boys before the game to come out and compete. I thought our compete level was really high.”
Westmont Hilltop improved to 10-2, while Central Cambria slipped to 7-4.
“It took us a little bit to get on the board, but that power play gave us some momentum and got us going in the right direction for sure,” Carlson said.
The Hilltoppers didn’t need long to convert during a 5-on-3 advantage of 1:18. Kyle Replogle, who finished with a goal and three assists, took a shot on Red Devils goaltender Charles Edwards. The rebound went to Rice, who found the net from just inside the right-wing circle.
Lavis made it 2-0 on a power-play tally at 7:03 with assists by Evan Allen and Alex Crespo.
“We can flip the switch and when we do, we’re on,” Rickabaugh said.
Rickabaugh and Payton Sell added goals at 8:36 and 15:49, respectively, to set a 4-0 first-period score.
“It was very important,” Rickabaugh said of the strong start. “We didn’t have the best game the other night (in a one-sided loss to State College). We wanted to play a full game tonight from the first period to the third period.”
Replogle and Rickabaugh goals pushed the margin to 6-0 at 8:00 of the second period.
Rice and Landrey Burnheimer assisted on the first goal, and Tony Marano set up Rickabaugh’s second.
Central Cambria’s Braden Sweeney connected on a power-play goal at 14:14. That was the lone blemish against Hilltoppers netminder Luke Snider, who made 22 saves and won his seventh game. Denton Park and Jackson Vukman had assists.
“This was definitely a big game for him,” Carlson said of Snider. “Last game we played these guys, I think they got seven on him so I think he had something to prove. He stepped up. Early, he gave us a chance to get on the board and get a big lead.”
Rickabaugh completed the hat trick at 16:00 of the second to make it 7-1.
“Great teammates and great coaches put me in the position out there and I’m just happy to capitalize,” Rickabaugh said.
Derek George scored a pair of third period goals, the second with an assist by Chase Krouse, his second helper of the game.
Allen also had a goal with the running clock in motion.
Central Cambria goaltender Edwards made 32 saves on 42 Hilltoppers shots.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
