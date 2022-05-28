SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Richland High School sophomore Logan Gossard had a good feeling heading into the Class 2A boys pole vault competition on Saturday at Shippensburg University.
After all, Gossard entered the PIAA Track and Field Championship Meet as the top seed in the event in his classification.
Once he took a few practice runs at Seth Grove Stadium, Gossard felt even better about his chances against the best in the state.
“Throughout the meet, I had a really good warmup. I knew I could get it done, but it was going to be close,” Gossard said after earning the gold medal. “Coming into the competition, first and second place was no doubt going to be neck and neck, so I had to post some clean jumps, just getting it done.”
Gossard cleared the bar on his first attempts at 13 feet-6 inches, 14-0 and 14-6. That consistency proved pivotal.
Runner-up Andrew Layton, of District 7 Waynesburg Central, also cleared 14-6, but Layton missed on his first attempt at 13-6 before clearing it on his second try.
Gossard earned first place after both pole vaulters missed on three attempts at 15-0.
“I was so close to 15,” Gossard said. “I really wanted it. I’ve been trying to get it all season long. I thought this would be the meet I could get it. It will come.”
As Gossard, Layton and the rest of the pole vault field dueled in front of the main grandstand at the stadium, the large crowd cheered loudly with each clear or near miss.
“The crowd is always awesome at states,” Gossard said. “Last year, I didn’t do as well as I wanted to. The crowd here definitely makes a difference and a big impact.”
Gossard's older sister, Morgan, won a PIAA Class 2A gold medal in pole vault in 2018.
