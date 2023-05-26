SHIPPENSBURG – A year ago, Sasha Garnett came tantalizingly close to earning a spot on the PIAA Track and Field Championship Meet medals podium.
On Friday, the Richland High School junior was determined to land in one of those eight medal positions on the stand at Seth Grove Stadium.
Not only did Garnett succeed, she finished second overall, claiming a silver medal in the Class 2A girls discus event at Shippensburg University.
“Last year I ended up finishing in ninth place, so I didn’t even get to go on the podium,” said Garnett, whose best throw on Friday was a 126-7. “Last year was my first year. This year I definitely learned more of the concept of what discus is and how to throw the discus. I think that’s why I’m more successful this year.”
Homer-Center’s Justley Sharp won the discus with a throw of 148-5.
“Normally, my first couple of throws are better,” Garnett said. “I really try to get a good throw and then try to chase the good throwers.”
Familiar mile
Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm placed third in the 2A girls 1600-meter run with a 5:04.79. She had finished second in the event in 2022.
“It was nice to have a little more competition, definitely,” Dumm said. “But I think that I wasn’t used to it at all, and it definitely got to me really bad.”
Brownsville senior Jolena Quarzo repeated as champion in the 1600 (4:55.45), and Wyomissing Area junior Addie Cohen was second (5:00.51). Chestnut Ridge senior Ava Whysong finished 21st, (5:40.97).
“It just wasn’t one of my best races, but it is still nice to come back, still win a medal and still go out there and just run for God,” said Dumm, who is seeded first in Saturday's 3200-meter run.
“I’m just going to go into it and try to put this race behind me. I feel I’m more comfortable in the 3200 than I ever did with the mile,” Dumm said.
Triple threat
Chestnut Ridge senior Belle Bosch earned a medal in the javelin for a third straight year, placing fourth with a throw of 142-3.
“I’m disappointed in the fact that I didn’t do as well as I could,” Bosch said. “But I’m excited for my future endeavors, getting out of here, going to UPJ, starting there and doing what I love and being who I am.”
Evelyn Bliss of Union-Allegheny Clarion Valley set a PIAA record with a javelin throw of 170-2. Bosch finished third in the javelin in 2022 (137-8) and was second in 2021 (146-10).
“I think I went through a little bit of a rough patch. Everybody goes through them, but here I am, still standing up there, still placed,” said Bosch, a Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball signee. “I am proud of what I have accomplished and I’m looking forward to what I can accomplish in the future.”
Qualifiers
In the girls 2A 100-meter dash preliminaries, Somerset senior Sydney Rush was fourth with a qualifying time of 12.36, and Conemaugh Township sophomore Izzy Slezak qualified in seventh, also at 12.36. The final will be on Saturday.
Three area girls competed in the 2A 100-meter hurdles preliminaries but didn’t reach the final eight. Forest Hills freshman Mylee Glessner (12th, 16.34), Bedford junior Autumn Becker (15th, 16.63) and Cambria Heights freshman Rachael McClellan (21st, 17.93) each ran heats.
Somerset’s 400-meter relay squad of Josette Smith, Kamryn Ross, Abigail Urban and Rush advanced through the preliminaries with a fifth-best 49.14 time. Richland’s 400 relay of Makena Phillibin, Karsyn Ford, Addison Piscatello and Delaney Yost ran a 51.16 and ranked 20th in the heats.
Slezak qualified for the final in the 200-meter dash. She had the third-best heat time of 25.03. Portage's Cami Burkett was 14th (26.20) and Richland's Piscatello was 24th (28.01).
In the 1600 relay, Forest Hills was 22nd (4:20.32) and Central Cambria was 23rd (4:20.55) in the preliminaries.
Rush places seventh
Rush completed a busy first day of competition by earning a seventh-place medal in the Class 2A girls long jump. She jumped 16-11¾ early and qualified for the finals. That distance stood as her best of the day.
“All of my jumps in the trials I was behind the board so I knew my last one I had to get there and do it to make finals,” Rush said. “Those were my best jumps, but I’ll take it. I got a state medal.
“It’s really exciting. I’m excited about (Saturday), too, with our 4-by-100 and my 100.”
Richland junior Delaney Yost long jumped 16-0 ½ to place 17th.
In the 2A high jump, Forest Hills sophomore Olivia McLeary was 17th after clearing 5-0.
Shade sophomore Deborah Bozovich ran a 59.70 in her 400-meter heat to rank 13th in the 2A girls preliminaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.