SHIPPENSBURG – In only two seasons of competition, Richland’s Sasha Garnett has compiled quite a resume during the PIAA Class 2A girls track and field championship.
Conversely, even though the names change over the years, the Central Cambria 3200-meter relay squad regularly makes appearances on the medals podium at Seth Grove Stadium.
Both the relative newcomer and the distance-running mainstay struck gold on Saturday afternoon.
Garnett won the shot put event with a throw of 45-5¾. She edged District 6 champion Justley Sharp of Homer-Center (44-7¼) and Emily Jackson of River Valley (39-11¾) in an all District 6 top-three.
“Last year I was third and it felt really good to medal because last year was my first year,” said Garnett, who also earned a silver medal in Friday’s discus event to go with her PIAA third-place in the shot put in 2022. “This is my second year. It showed how much work there is to do. I put the work in, I got here, and I’m living it now. It feels great.”
The Central Cambria 3200 relay of Alaina Sheehan, Abigail Sheehan, Annaliese Niebauer and Abbie George repeated as state champion and claimed the program’s fourth PIAA crown in the event since 2016.
“It means a lot to us,” said George, a senior. “We grow up from middle school to high school. In the high school we see all these state championship pictures on the walls.
“We think to ourselves that we want to be that and we want to carry that on. This was really important to us.”
Central Cambria also won gold in the 3200 relay at the PIAA events in 2016, 2017 and last year. The Red Devils took silver in 2018 and 2021, and they placed fourth in 2019. There was no state meet during the pandemic year in 2020.
“There is such a special tradition at our school with cross country, track and field and distance running,” said Niebauer, a senior. “It’s amazing to think that you are a part of that tradition and you get to carry on where others leave off.”
The Sheehans are sophomore twin sisters who now have been a part of two state championship runs.
“We came in here wanting to defend our title,” Abigail Sheehan said. “We all trusted our training. That’s all you can do at this point. There is always a lot of competition to get us to our best time.
“It’s kind of bittersweet because it’s my last race with the seniors, but I’m really happy we can have this last one with them.”
The seniors helped teach the younger runners over the past two seasons.
“There was a lot of pressure going into it but as soon as the race started, I got a pretty good start and passed it off in a pretty good position,” Alaina Sheehan said. “I knew they would have my back and kept up the lead.”
Golden throw
Garnett made her winning throw on her fourth attempt overall, which was the first throw of the finals.
“My throws in the prelims were pretty good but not what I wanted,” Garnett said. “I just wanted to throw to better my PR. I actually threw 2 feet over my PR, which really helped me. Just a great volley of throws today.”
Garnett and Homer-Center’s Sharp are familiar with each other after a couple seasons of going head-to-head.
“We’ve been competing with each other for two years now,” Garnett said. “I look up to her. She’s a great thrower. She really motivates me, too. At districts, we had a big (competition) in the shot put. She’s just a great person.”
Sharp had similar sentiments about Garnett.
“It just didn’t happen for me, and I’m so happy for Sasha,” Sharp said. “District 6 is a powerhouse. We took 1-2-3 in D6. We’re 1-2-3 here, just in a little bit different order. That’s just amazing. I’m so happy for her.”
Strong finish
Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm closed her career with her fourth state medal in the past two years, including her third silver medal.
Dumm placed second in the 3200 in 10:30.46 on Saturday morning. Defending state champion Jolena Quarzo of Brownsville won.
“I just tried to go into it with a clear mind-set. A new day, a new everything,” said Dumm, who was third in Friday's 1600. “Go out there, run your race, run for God. I tried to stay with Jo Jo as much as I could.
“It was us for the first six laps, side by side the whole entire time. That was definitely nice to have competition to run with.
“Then, she picked it up a little bit. I tried to go with her. She pulled away a little bit and then it kind of progressed a little bit.”
Bronze run
Conemaugh Township sophomore Izzy Slezak placed third in the 200 (24.88).
“It feels good this year, especially being a sophomore to place,” Slezak said. “Last year I just had a bad day in prelims so I didn’t get to make it to the finals, so I kind of used that and my eighth place in the 100 for motivation to run in the 200. I gave it everything I had. A big PR.”
The Somerset 400-meter relay of Josie Smith, Kamryn Ross, Abby Urban and Sydney Rush placed third (48.93) in the girls 2A event.
“I’m really proud that we PR’d,” Rush said. “We were shooting for getting below fifth place so we definitely achieved our goal.”
Urban said the relay squad progressed.
“Our goal this year was to get in the top three, which we obviously did,” Urban said. “We worked really hard for this and it’s just an amazing experience.”
“Overall, it was a very exciting race and I’m really proud of each of my teammates,” added Smith.
Performing in front of thousands of people provided extra motivation.
“I think this environment is really exciting and I’m really happy with how our team did,” Ross said.
Freshman success
Forest Hills freshman Samantha Papcunik finished third (45.67) in the 300-meter hurdles.
“It’s good coming here for the experience. I just wanted to run what I know I could. It’s a good feeling,” Papcunik said. “I knew if I could just stick with the girls who were seeded in front of me I could run a better time.”
