JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland’s balanced and diverse offense proved to be too much for Westmont Hilltop to handle on Saturday afternoon as the Rams’ playmakers put up big numbers in a 49-14 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory over the Hilltoppers.
Richland quarterback Kellan Stahl completed 15 of 23 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns, with Grayden Lewis catching six of those passes for 134 yards and a pair of scores. Lewis was also a threat on the ground, rushing for 89 yards and two more touchdowns. Running back Evan McCracken ran for a game-high 102 yards and a touchdown, as the Rams (2-0) outgained the Hilltoppers (0-2) 486-213 in total yardage.
“Our offense is pretty potent,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “I think we’ve scored every possession that our first-team offense has been in during these first two games.”
“Our defense also made it happen,” Bailey added. “They got Westmont off the field when they needed to, and that helped us come out with a big team win.”
Saturday was Westmont's final afternoon game at Price Field. The rest of the Hilltoppers' home schedule will be played at Greater Johnstown High School's Trojan Stadium this season. Renovations, including the installation of artificial turf and lights, will take place and be ready for the 2022 season.
Richland’s defense forced two Westmont turnovers that were converted into touchdowns, and the most important one came on the first series of the game. The Hilltoppers took the opening kickoff and engineered an 11-play drive that consumed nearly eight minutes, but Westmont’s golden opportunity to grab an early lead came up empty when the Hilltoppers fumbled at the Richland 3-yard line.
“We had self-inflicted wounds with turnovers,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “I liked our intensity coming out of the gate. We had a great first drive, but you’ve got to punch it in when you get down to the 2 1/2-yard line.
“When you play a good team like that, you have to take advantage of an opportunity to put them in catch-up mode, and we didn’t.”
It took the Rams just three plays to go the length of the field following the takeaway. McCracken took it the distance on a 67-yard sprint to put Richland on the board, and he added the conversion run to make it 8-0.
After a Westmont three-and-out, Richland added to the lead with an 11-play, 69-yard drive capped off by Stahl’s 14-yard touchdown strike to Griffin LaRue.
The Hilltoppers got back into the game on the ensuing series. With Westmont facing second-and-18 after a sack, Eli Thomas hit Gavin Hockenberry in stride for a 63-yard gain before he was dragged down at the Rams’ 1. Three plays later, Brayden Dean plowed in for the short-yardage score, and Sabrina Zimmerman’s extra-point kick pulled Westmont within 14-7 with 4:05 left in the half.
Richland wasted little time in responding, as Stahl connected with Lewis for a 59-yard score just three plays later.
Westmont Hilltop fumbled again on the first snap of the ensuing series, and three plays later Stahl threw deep to Sam Penna for a 32-yard touchdown that made it 28-7 at the break.
“We got into our offense, running, passing and getting different players the ball,” Stahl said. “I just read the defense, take what they give us, and get the ball to who’s open. If they’re not (open), I go to the next best option.”
Richland kept up the pace to start the third quarter, moving 80 yards in six plays. A 30-yard bomb from Stahl to Lewis started the series, and that combo finished it with a 20-yard touchdown connection.
Stahl completed 5 of 6 passes for 63 yards on the next Ram possession to set up Lewis’s 1-yard touchdown run, stretching the Richland lead to 42-7 and triggering the mercy-rule running clock.
Thomas completed passes of 22 yards to Felice Panebianco and 31 yards to Dean, leading to the final Hilltopper touchdown, a 1-yard plunge by Dean.
Lewis completed the scoring by bolting for a 60-yard touchdown with just over eight minutes left in the contest.
The Rams will host Bishop Guilfoyle in a big LHAC matchup next Friday, while the Hilltoppers travel to Somerset.
