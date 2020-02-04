The Richland High School hockey team used a three-goal third period to pull away from Conemaugh Valley 5-2 in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League on Tuesday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Richland trailed early in the first period and saw a one-goal lead erased in the second.
“The message between periods was clear. The effort level wasn’t good enough in the first two,” Richland coach J.J. Vasilko said. “We let the other team dictate the play and didn’t play to our capability. They were made aware of that and I feel that we responded well in the third period.”
Richland improved to 7-5-2 while Conemaugh Valley slipped to 3-7-0.
“We kicked it in when we needed to,” Vasilko said. “Points are points. This time of year you take any points you get. It doesn’t matter how you get them. Pretty. Ugly. In-between. We’ll take them.”
Conemaugh Valley’s Seth Georg scored 7:16 into the game with an assist from Cameron Lauer.
The Rams tied the score on Gabriel DiCamillo’s goal at 8:47. Seth Stawarz assisted on the power-play tally for the first of his three points.
Stawarz put Richland in front 2-1 at 11:16 of the first as Mitchell Paul assisted.
“They came out stronger than what we thought,” Stawarz said. “They like to play the body and kind of got into our heads a little bit. But in the intermission we cleared our heads and scored. At the end of the third it caught back up to us and cost us our goalie for two games.”
Conemaugh Valley’s Rafe Grove put in a rebound past Rams goaltender Colin Pawcio (10 saves) 8:08 into the middle period to set a 2-all score.
Stawarz netted the eventual game-winner 50 seconds into the third on a power play. Nicholas Piatek added two goals, the second with the man-advantage to provide a cushion. Aidan Thomas and Ian Hill each produced two assists in the third.
Richland outshot Conemaugh Valley 42-13, but the Blue Jays had a strong effort by goaltender Matt Page (37 saves).
“We gave up a couple late in the third, but it was a good game,” said Conemaugh Valley captain C.J. Selfridge. “We want to make playoffs so we need to win a couple more games, maybe win out. It’s tough. We’re down a couple players, especially after tonight, but you just push through it.”
With 1:59 remaining in a three-goal game, the Blue Jays had a rush toward the Rams net. Several players converged and Pawcio was hit, losing his goaltenders mask. The pushing and shoving intensified and resulted in a 10-minute delay as the officials sorted out penalties and future suspensions.
“Went to the net hard. The goalie’s helmet came off and everyone started seeing red, and tempers got the better of us,” Vasilko said. “Now we’ve got to deal with it. Colin is out two games now. Next man up.”
The scrum resulted in five penalties on Conemaugh Valley for 29 minutes, and Richland was assessed four penalties for 27 minutes.
