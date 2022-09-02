ROARING SPRING – His instincts told Evan McCracken to drop back into coverage as his Richland teammates pressured Central’s prolific passer Jeff Hoenstine in a key early-season LHAC match up on Friday night.
The Rams defensive back was in the right place at the exactly perfect moment to step in front of a pass along the sideline and use his elite track sprinter speed to do the rest.
“We had a blitz going. I dropped back into coverage,” McCracken said after his 62-yard interception return for a touchdown sparked a second-half comeback in the Rams 35-28 victory at Central.
“I saw he was scrambling to my right," McCracken said. "I saw a dude in my peripheral vision to my left, so I started going to my left. I saw it. It came right to me. I got it. I just ran. I was cramping up on the way down. I was trying not to fall. I just saw it coming, felt it and just trusted my instincts.”
Richland shut out the powerful Central offense in the second half after the teams had traded touchdowns to produce 49 first-half points in a meeting of 1-0 teams that won District 6 championships in their respective classes last season.
“Coming into the year everyone was like, ‘You lost this guy and that guy and everything else,’” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “We knew we had a tough schedule to start the season. Our kids have really risen to the occasion.
"I couldn’t be any more proud of all three phases, offense, defense, special teams. A true team effort. We had a lot of guys go down with different injuries. We had a lot of young kids come in and make a lot of unbelievable plays to win this football game.”
Richland has wins over Forest Hills (26-23) and Central, two of the top teams in the conference. The Scarlet Dragons advanced to the state semifinal round in Class 3A last season and returned 3A Player of the Year Hoenstine, who had 57 touchdown passes in 2021.
“He’s an excellent player, really, really good,” Bailey said after Hoenstine completed 19 of 33 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. “Our kids just got after him on defense. They made it their mission on defense to make him uncomfortable. They were able to do that and we were able to win the game.”
Hoenstine also ran for two touchdowns. But in the second half, he netted 20 passing yards, with three completions resulting in negative yardage after a tip went to a lineman and two screens resulted in losses.
“They beat us,” said Central coach Dave Baker, whose team opened with a tough 21-20 victory at defending Class 1A state champion Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic last week.
“That’s what happened. They were quick. They had good runners. They defended the pass pretty well. They came after the quarterback well. The guys they sent were real fast and they stayed on their feet.
“I thought we played pretty good on defense in the second half,” Baker added. “We stepped up and stopped them a couple times. It was a tough game. They were good.”
Richland had a shaky start to the game, but rebounded.
Central took the kickoff and moved 74 yards in nine plays, a drive capped by Hoenstine’s 1-yard run with 7:46 on the clock. Hoenstine’s 31-yard pass to Shalen Yingling to the 1-yard line on fourth-and-3 set up the score.
On the ensuing possession, Richland appeared to answer with Penna’s pass to Grayden Lewis for 73 yards to the end zone. But an offensive pass interference penalty negated the TD. A high snap on a punt set up Central at the Rams 12-yard line.
But Richland’s defense forced a turnover on downs and the Rams had some momentum.
“We bit ourselves in the foot. We didn’t play our football,” said Penna, a first-year starting quarterback who completed 11 of 14 passes for 244 yards and three TDs. “Just like last week, we came back and played our football and won the game.
“We knew that it was an even-matched game and whoever had more grit was going to win that game. We had to make adjustments. We knew we were going to make more plays.”
Richland moved 85 yards in nine plays. Penna connected with Lewis for 22 yards and McCracken for 36 to ignite the march. His 2-yard TD pass to Ethan Box was followed by Noah Ritko’s PAT to tie the score at 7-all with 46 seconds on the first-quarter clock.
“They had quick backs. The quarterback was fast,” Baker said. “The receivers were good. You’d have to say they were a good, quality team. We’re a good, quality team. They just won the game tonight.”
The second quarter included five possessions and five touchdowns between the two teams, as Central took a 28-21 advantage at halftime.
Hoenstine scored from a yard out at 8:56 to make it 14-7, but McCracken ran in from the 4 for the Rams to tie it at 14-all at 7:32.
Helped by a pair of Richland personal fouls, the Scarlet Dragons regained the lead on Eli Lingenfelter’s 8-yard TD catch at 4:58 to make it 21-14.
Penna hit Austin Yarnick on a 34-yard scoring pass at 3:03 to tie the game at 21-all.
But Central still had 3 minutes left in the half, and Hoenstine connected on passes of 19, 16 and 5 yards to Lingenfelter and 11 yards to Hunter Smith. Lingenfelter’s 5-yard touchdown with 13 seconds remaining gave the Dragons a seven-point advantage at intermission.
“We just said, ‘We’ve got to keep matching them,’” Bailey said. “Evan had the big pick-six. Then, we went down and got another score, and the defense held them.”
Richland’s linebackers and defensive front put pressure on Hoenstine throughout the second half. McCracken ran 62 yards for the pick-6 interception return. Ritko’s kick tied the game at 28-all with 4:53 left in the third.
“I knew that was big. That was such a big moment,” Penna said. “Evan came up clutch just like he always does.”
Penna found Yarnick open at the Central 28-yard line, and Yarnick took it the rest of the way to the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown that gave the Rams a 35-28 advantage with 11:52 to play.
Late in the game, the Rams went for it on fourth-and-11 from the Central 34. Penna fumbled and Central’s Kaden Fisher recovered at the 31 with 3:04 left. Richland’s defense didn’t buckle and took over on downs with 53 seconds left.
“Our defensive coordinator Coach Rip (Tim Ripple) does an amazing job each week getting us lined up,” Penna said. “We have some beasts on the D-line and our defensive backs did an OK job of covering and held them back there.”
