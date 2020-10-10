With the playoffs on the horizon, the Richland Rams continued to build momentum with a 56-13 victory over the visiting Penn Cambria Panthers to improve their playoff standing and notch their third win in a row.
After an interception and punt on their two first possessions of the evening, the Rams offense appeared to be out of sync in the early going against the Panthers, but whatever switch head coach Brandon Bailey and his offensive staff flipped prior to his offense’s third series, it was the right one.
Led by quarterback Kellan Stahl and his arsenal of playmakers, the Rams offense was unstoppable to the tune of 48 points, including 35 that came off just 19 offensive snaps from the Rams in a five possession stretch during the first half.
“We have a veteran group that controls the line of scrimmage for us and that allows us to get our athletes in space,” said Bailey. “In football, if you win that line of scrimmage you usually have a great chance to win the game.”
Grayden Lewis opened the scoring all on his own midway through the first quarter, needing just two plays to cover 72 yards of turf in front of him. Highlighted by a 54-yard scoring run, Lewis cut through the Panthers defense and delivered the Rams a lead they did not relinquish the rest of the way.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers were unable to field the ball and it resulted in a Rams recovery deep in Panthers territory. Two plays later the Rams were celebrating in the end zone for a second time in less than 30 seconds.
Stahl connected with fellow junior Griffin LaRue for a 2-yard pitch-and-catch touchdown that was quickly followed up with a successful two-point conversion pass from Stahl to Demont Johnson to push the Rams in front 14-0.
Up two scores in the blink of an eye, the Rams were in complete control and the offense showed no signs of slowing down. On their next three possessions, the Rams continued to pour it on and build their lead.
LaRue continued his big season with his second touchdown on an end around from 18-yards out. Freshman Evan McCracken powered in from a yard away after the Rams were able to recover a fumble at the goal line to prevent a turnover. Stahl wrapped up the first half onslaught with a 2-yard touchdown run of his own.
“After that slow start, we really got it rolling,” stated Bailey. “We’re fortunate to have some kids that have really worked hard and have a God-given ability and they did a great job again tonight.”
While the Rams were safely in front, the Panthers refused to go away quietly into the night and tightened up the score with a pair of touchdowns before halftime. A long kickoff return set up the Panthers at the Rams 1-yard line where quarterback Garrett Harrold scored easily on the next play.
“Our kids played all four quarters and we battled back,” said Panthers coach Nick Felus. “We left some points on the field and we just need to do a better job of being opportunistic.”
Then on the ensuing kickoff, the Rams had a return blunder of their own by failing to recover a live ball that bounced off the returner and was pounced on by the Panthers. On the final play of the first half, Harrold connected with Nick Marinak for a 9-yard touchdown to close the gap to 35-13 at the break.
Whatever momentum the Panthers built up from their flurry before halftime it didn’t carry over to the second half where the Rams reestablished their control on the contest. A strip sack on fourth down by the Rams defense set up the offense in positive territory where Stahl & Co. did the rest.
Going deep into the playbook, Bailey called a gadget play that had Stahl lateral the ball to Sam Penna who then tossed a long bomb downfield to a wide-open LaRue for another Rams score that ended any hope the Panthers had of a comeback.
Just seconds after his touchdown pass, Penna found himself on the receiving end of an errant Harrold pass that he took the other way for a 32-yard interception return.
To celebrate senior night, Bailey deployed a package that featured all his senior players on the field at the same time and saw a bevy of players taking their turns running the ball.
This plan ultimately ended with lineman Nate Kniss taking a handoff from Stahl and barreling ahead for an 18-yard touchdown that set the eventual final at 56-13 in favor of the Rams.
