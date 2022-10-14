JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Coach Brandon Bailey felt his Richland High School football team earned more than a victory against an undefeated opponent on Friday night at Herlinger Field.
The current group of Rams won their eighth straight game, 49-42, against a very good Penn Cambria squad in a game that wasn’t truly decided until the final minute.
Such a win, Bailey said, put these Rams in position to build on a pretty impressive run by their predecessors, who won 45 games and four District 6 Class 2A championships during the past four years.
“It’s huge for our program,” Bailey said after his team scored 28 second-half points and held off a late charge by the determined Panthers.
“We talked before the game about legacies and our kids on this team creating their own legacies. We’ve had great players and teams come through the past several years. This is a chance for these kids to create their legacy in our program.”
Richland’s offensive line resembled those Rams units that had such a big role in the program's past success.
The Rams ran for 339 yards on 52 carries, including junior Evan McCracken’s 191 yards and five touchdowns on 36 rushes.
Senior quarterback Sam Penna completed 7 of 14 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Penna also ran for 135 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown.
“I felt we could win the line of scrimmage. They had an injury in the first half and we were really controlling it,” Bailey said. “The only times we didn’t score in the first half were kind of self-inflicted wounds.
“We challenged our kids at halftime. Two weeks in a row we haven’t thrown a bunch of passes. Our team is a bunch of unselfish people. They just want to win games.”
In fact, Richland (8-0) didn’t throw the ball at all in the second half.
Penn Cambria (7-1) had another big effort by quarterback Garrett Harrold, who passed for 216 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He netted 33 yards on the ground and scored on a 17-yard run.
Senior Zach Grove gained 80 yards and scored two TDs in the fourth quarter as the Panthers twice got within a touchdown, but failed to recover onside kicks.
“It was an unbelievable high school football game with a lot of good high school football players on the field,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said.
“One game is not going to define our season,” Felus added. “That was a great high school football game. They made more plays than we did. We didn’t win it. It is what it is. We’re going to turn the page quickly and be ready for Forest Hills.”
Penn Cambria drove 60 yards after the opening kickoff and took a 6-0 lead as Garrett Harrold connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass to his brother Gavin Harrold. The extra-point kick missed.
Richland responded by marching 70 yards in four plays. Penna threw to Austin Yarnick on a 35-yard touchdown pass play. Noah Ritko’s kick put the Rams up 7-6 at 7:33.
“It was big,” McCracken said of Richland’s answer to the Panthers’ score. “We’re not used to being down. But when they score, we like to come back and get that score to get that momentum going. That score lit a fire under us and we just kept going, kept rolling.”
Jordan Nicholls blocked a Penn Cambria punt and the Rams took over at the 28. Two plays later, Penna broke a 27-yard scoring dash for a 14-6 lead.
Ethan Box’s interception gave Richland possession at its own 40 and set up a drive capped by McCracken’s 4-yard scoring run to make it 21-6 with 1:51 left in the opening quarter.
“We joked all week that this could be like an Arena Football League game where you just need to get a stop or two,” Bailey said. “With the blocked punt, a couple interceptions, those are huge plays.”
Penn Cambria regained the momentum after Luke Shuagis recovered a Rams fumble at the Richland 41-yard line. Garrett Harrold ran 17 yards for a touchdown. The conversion pass failed, setting a 21-12 score at 9:45 of the second quarter.
Later, Garrett Harrold and Gavin Harrold teamed on a fourth-down pass that resulted in a 10-yard touchdown. Andrew Dillon’s kick pulled Penn Cambria within 21-19 at 2:54.
Richland moved 45 yards to the Panthers’ 23 in the closing seconds of the half but the drive ended with a fourth-down incompletion in the end zone as time expired.
“We were down 21-6. But our kids, they’re so resilient,” Felus said. “There is so much character in that locker room. They just kept fighting back and we knew they would.”
McCracken had a pair of 1-yard TD runs in the third quarter to push the margin to 16 points. But Penn Cambria's Garrett Harrold passed 22 yards to Shuagis, and then connected with his brother Gavin on the two-point conversion to make it 35-27 through three quarters.
Despite the high score, “Both defenses played really well. It was just who had the ball last,” McCracken said.
McCracken scored on a 20-yard run in the fourth, but Penn Cambria answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Grove that was followed by a two-point conversion pass to Vinny Chirdon.
Once again, McCracken scored on a 3-yard run to make it 49-35.
Grove answered with his 8-yard touchdown run to set the final.
“We played hard for all four quarters,” Felus said. “I thought how we bounced back was very impressive.”
