The way Caleb Burke sees it, the Richland High School boys basketball team is putting the pieces to a figurative hoops puzzle together at the right time.
Even though the Rams had lost two straight games – one against the LHAC front-runner and another in double overtime – Richland brought confidence to its home court against a formidable Greater Johnstown squad on Wednesday night.
“We’re playing how we should be playing,” Burke said after scoring a game-high 25 points in the Rams’ 54-44 victory over the Trojans. “Everything is falling into place now. At the beginning of the season we were a young team, inexperienced. Tonight we showed the team we’re developing into.”
Koby Bailey added 12 points as Richland bounced back from a 66-59 loss to first-place Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Monday and a 55-52 double overtime setback to Penn Cambria last week.
“We got such a late start (due to the success of the state semifinalist Rams football team),” said Richland coach Greg Burke, Caleb’s father. “Our goal was to play for February. I like to believe we’re starting to jell.”
Richland is 14-5 while Johnstown slipped to 18-3 with back-to-back losses to the Rams and Bedford – an 82-70 upset last week at Doc Stofko Gymnasium.
“We’ve just got to get more enthusiastic about playing basketball at this point,” Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham said. “I think our guys are in the dog days of the season. I don’t know if we’re looking ahead for getting ready for the playoffs.”
The Trojans’ Joziah Wyatt-Taylor had a team-high 23 points and added six rebounds. Anderson Franklin had eight points and eight rebounds. Johnstown was missing starter Gershon Simon, whom Durham said was out due to a technical foul assessed against Bedford.
“This was Izzy Britt’s first game back in a week. He’s been sick,” Durham said. “Isaiah Matula was our starting point guard and he’s out with an injured MCL. Gershon Simon didn’t play. We were out three starters. It’s always going to be tough in those circumstances.
“All those other guys were capable,” the Trojans coach added. “They were just looking for guys to step up and play a little bit better and with a bit more passion. Those guys are used to playing sub roles and coming in for spurts, a minute or two, and we’re asking them to carry the load now. We have to figure it out.”
The game was tightly contested from the outset. The Trojans led 12-11 after one quarter and the Rams pulled into a 21-all tie at halftime.
Caleb Burke started the third quarter with a 3-pointer and two field goals. The 7-0 run put Richland up 28-21 at 5:25.
“He’s a handful. He’s been a handful. He’s been one of the best players, if not the best player, in the league for his entire career,” Durham said of Burke. “He does everything for them. It’s like having a coach on the floor. You respect everything he does offensively and the challenges he handles on the defensive end as well.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to the whole team but especially Caleb. He runs the whole show.”
Franklin’s 3-pointer pulled Johnstown within 28-24 but the Rams closed the third quarter with a 36-31 advantage.
“At halftime, I always talk about the first 3 minutes of the second half,” Greg Burke said. “If we gain some distance from them scoring-wise then they’re going to have to come chase us.
“When I have a point guard like Caleb who makes them run all over the court, it’s pretty hard on them. Credit to all of our guys. They were strong with the basketball. They didn’t make untimely turnovers and they finished and got to the hole.”
