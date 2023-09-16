JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For three quarters on Friday night, the Richland Rams and McCort-Carroll Crushers were locked in a tight battle at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point before the Rams pulled away late for a 35-16 victory.
It was a fast start for the visiting Rams on Friday night, but the Crushers used a few big plays to flip momentum and battle back in what turned out to be two distinctly different quarters during the opening half.
On their opening two drives of the game, the Rams offense faced little resistance from the Crushers defense, scoring twice to open a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Freshman quarterback Grayson Mahla guided the Richland offense down the field to break the ice and get on the scoreboard early. Racking up 50 yards through the air on the first drive, Mahla connected with Austin Yarnick for a 21-yard touchdown to put the Rams in front 7-0 after the extra point.
“Our effort was amazing. We knew it was going to be tough. It’s a rivalry game and we just came out and did what we had to do,” Mahla said.
A quick Crushers three-and-out put the ball back in the hands of the Rams offense, and they went right back to work without missing a beat. Mahla partnered with Evan McCracken to move the ball downfield, McCracken finished off the drive with a five-yard run and a 14-0 Rams lead.
Everything was going the Rams’ way until the switch was flipped on the ensuing kickoff.
A deep boot sent Shakile Feguson back to his own 8-yard line but that was hardly a problem as he sprinted up the left side of the field untouched into the end zone to cut the deficit in half.
“That kick return got us excited and got some activity on the sidelines,” Crushers coach Tom Smith said. “It got our kids fired up and we believed in ourselves.”
That turned out to be the momentum switch the Crushers needed to turn the game around and put the Rams on their heels the rest of the first half.
After the kick return, two Rams drives ended in turnovers, first on a tip-drill interception by Brock Beppler, then a fumble recovery off a chase-down tackle that negated a long Rams pass play.
Although those turnovers kept the game close and gave the Crushers new life, they were only able to turn those big plays into three points, a 35-yard field goal off the foot of Lukas Conner just before halftime to close the gap to 14-10 Rams heading into the break.
McCort-Carroll received the ball to start the second half, but much like the first, it was the Rams who struck first.
“Our kids held serve in the second half,” Rams coach Brandon Bailey said.
“We knew as long as we kept scoring, we were going to be in good shape and we put 35 points on the board.”
A 75-yard connection between Mahla and fellow freshman Arnold Mugerwa set up an eventual 11-yard touchdown pass from Mahala to Preston Warner to make it a two-score game again.
The Crushers volleyed back with another answer. Quarterback Garrett Farabaugh was making plays all night and, on this drive, he lobbed up a pass to Bentley Bainey, who hauled it in and broke away for a 51-yard score to bring the hosts back within 21-16 in the third quarter.
“That’s the No. 4-ranked team in (Class 2A) in the state of Pennsylvania,” Smith said. “To come out here and it’s 21-16 in the fourth quarter shows that we’re growing.”
That turned out to be the closest McCort-Carroll got, however, as the Rams put the game on the shoulders of Mahla and backup running back Easton Robertson along with the defense to slam the door.
Filling in for the injured McCracken, who left the game during the first half, Robertson gave the Rams some breathing room with a 15-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter.
“If I’m being honest, that play I scored on, I never ran in my life,” stated Robertson. “It was great blocking by the line. I could have driven a freight train through that hole. I saw the pylon and I dove for it.”
“It’s next man up. Easton is in all the packages Evan (McCracken) is in, just go ahead and do your thing,” Bailey stated.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff was recovered by the visitors and Mahla put the cherry on top of his big night with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Jude Mugerwa erased any fading hope of a Crushers comeback with an interception that ended the game and kept the Rams undefeated on the season.
