Richland repeated as the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion on Friday night, and the Rams left no doubt about the outcome this time.
After Chestnut Ridge tied the game late in the first quarter, the undefeated Rams scored the next 44 points to beat the Lions 51-7 in front of a large crowd at Herlinger Field.
Coach Brandon Bailey’s undefeated team, ranked fourth in the state in Class AA, won its 21st consecutive LHAC game and locked up the top seed in District 6-AA.
“Tradition,” said Richland senior receiver Caleb Burke, who caught five passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns and returned a punt 40 yards to set up one of his scores. “We started a different mentality last year and we’re keeping everything going.
“We wanted to keep the regular-season streak going and hopefully go on to the district playoffs and state playoffs and win a state championship.”
Last season, the Rams edged the host Lions 24-20 in Week 10 to clinch the LHAC title on a rainy night and muddy field.
Richland also is the defending 6-AA champion and will be among a deep field of contenders in that classification this year.
“They’ve got all the tools,” said Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker, whose top-seeded 5-AA squad lost its second straight game and is 8-2.
“(Quarterback Kellan) Stahl does a good job of getting the ball out. Burke speaks for himself.
“He’s in a league of his own.
“He made a couple unbelievable catches.”
Richland (10-0) hasn’t lost a conference game since Forest Hills beat the Rams in Week 9 during the 2017 season. Richland won a conference game against Bishop Carroll Catholic the next week, and then went 10-0 each of the past two seasons.
“We talked to the underclassmen and said, ‘Let’s finish this year off so you can build on this next year,’” Bailey said. “I want those guys that are juniors, sophomores and freshmen to come in knowing that’s what’s on the line and want to work for it.”
Richland stopped Chestnut Ridge on downs at the Lions 49-yard line just over 2 minutes into the game.
Five plays later, Jordan Ford out-leaped a pair of Lions defenders near the goal line for a 27-yard touchdown reception from Stahl. Autumn Facci booted the extra-point for a 7-0 lead at 7:44.
“Jordan Ford made a great catch on that first touchdown,” Bailey said.
The Lions answered after Trevor Weyandt intercepted a tipped pass at the Rams’ 40.
Chestnut Ridge quarterback Logan Pfister eluded tacklers on a 36-yard run to set up his own 3-yard keeper for a touchdown.
Brady Miller’s extra-point tied the game 7-all at 4:51 of the opening quarter.
The Lions had another opportunity after Jonah Hillegass intercepted a pass Pfister deflected on an athletic play.
But the Rams forced a punt that Burke returned 40 yards to the Chestnut Ridge 21-yard line.
“They just keep putting pressure on you, and we didn’t help ourselves,” Shoemaker said.
“At a couple crucial times we didn’t play smart. Obviously we didn’t want to kick the ball to Burke. What did we do? We kicked the ball to him on a couple punts. He broke one and gave them good field position that gave them one score.”
A pass interference gave Richland a first-and-goal. Burke converted on third down, hauling in a pass from Stahl despite a Lions defender providing tight coverage. The 8-yard TD reception made it 14-7 with 3:09 on the clock.
“I’m always Kellan’s first and last choice,” Burke said, smiling. “I tell him, ‘If you don’t know where to go, just throw it up.’ He said that he was just doing that. ‘Where’s Caleb at?’ He just found me and it happened to go into my hands.”
The sophomore Stahl completed 11 of 20 passes for 217 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He went over the 2,000-yard mark in passing for the season.
Griffith LaRue intercepted a Pfister pass and Richland took over near midfield. After a penalty pushed the ball back 14 yards, Stahl hit Burke in stride along the left sideline for a 64-yard touchdown with 1:51 remaining in the half. Facci’s kick made it 21-7.
“I told him, ‘If they’re not ready for it, Kel, just throw the ball up there and give me a chance to make some plays,’” Burke said.
Richland’s Trevor Tustin returned the second-half kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown.
“Coming from the first half, I kept dropping balls. That kickoff return brought me back in the game and I just did my thing,” Tustin said. “At the half whenever we got the ball and just kept going and going, we knew we had the game then.
“This means a lot to us. We’re never going to forget these moments. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.”
Burke caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Stahl to give the Rams a 34-7 lead with 5:11 showing in the third quarter.
Tustin made another athletic play after Stahl threw him a short pass near the 20. Tustin switched direction and eluded multiple tacklers before finding the open field for an 80-yard touchdown.
Koby Bailey caught the two-point conversion pass to make it 42-7 with 1:54 left in the third. The 35-point margin put the running clock into motion.
Colin Pawcio added a 26-yard field goal, and Grayden Lewis ran 5 yards for a touchdown to close the scoring.
“We have to regroup,” Shoemaker said. “It’s tough when you have all the excitement and build up to a big game and then you have the letdown. We’ll recover. Our kids are battlers. They’ll be back.”
