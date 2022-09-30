JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Eight touchdowns, including four from Evan McCracken, helped the Richland Rams remain undefeated on the 2022 season with a 58-7 victory over the Greater Johnstown Trojans on Friday.
Coming off a similar outburst in Week 5 against Somerset, the Rams offense picked up right where it left off and built a big first-half advantage over the Trojans.
Taking the kickoff to get proceedings underway, the Rams offense moved methodically down the field with a mix of run and pass to open the scoring with a 12 play, 69-yard drive.
Sam Penna completed a pair of passes for 29 yards to get the ball into Trojans territory where Evan McCracken cleaned up the rest, capping the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to put the Rams in front 6-0.
A turnover on downs from the Trojans on their opening drive gave the Rams offense the ball near midfield, and they needed only two plays to strike again.
Penna rolled to his right and found Austin Yarnick downfield. Yarnick was able to win a battle against the Trojan defensive back to haul in a 47-yard touchdown catch. McCracken followed with a two-point run and the Rams lead was extended to 14-0.
“We had some new pass plays this week to go up against their defense,” Yarnick said. “I was able to reach over him and grab it.”
Already leading by a pair of touchdowns, the Rams were driving for a third consecutive score early in the second quarter and looked poised to do so with the ball inside the Trojans 10-yard line.
This time the Trojans defense was up to the task, stopping McCracken short on a fourth down at the 3, but any momentum gained from the big defensive stand was short-lived.
Three plays in the shadow of their own goal post only resulted in a loss of two yards and forced the Trojans to punt from their own end zone.
The Rams set up an all-out rush in hopes of blocking the punt, but no punt was ever attempted as the ball slipped out of Ethan Nowak’s hands. All he could do was fall on it in the end zone resulting in a safety for the Rams.
After making a big impact on offense, Yarnick made his presence felt on defense with the first turnover of the game, an interception of Anthony Atwood that put the Rams offense inside Trojans territory.
It was McCracken cashing in the turnover with his second score of the first half, this time an 18-yard scamper that pushed the Rams’ advantage to 23-0.
“Our linemen, have to give them credit every week,” McCracken said. “They’re making holes, getting their assignments and giving me room to run.”
Just when it looked like the Trojans were going to enter halftime down 23 points, Atwood pulled a bit of magic out of his sleeve to close the deficit.
On the final play of the first half, Atwood broke free for a 47-yard rushing touchdown to close the gap to 23-7 heading into the break.
“We were going to take a shot and our quarterback put it on his back and just took it to the house,” Trojans coach Antwuan Reed said.
That momentum from the last-second touchdown was not sustainable for the Trojans, however, as their first two drives in the second half stalled and the Rams put the clamps down once and for all.
“(Defensive coordinator Tim Ripple) puts in the effort every week to get everything simplified so we’re able to play fast,” Rams coach Brandon Bailey said. “Our kids on defense react and that’s what makes him so good.”
McCracken blocked a punt directly off the punter’s foot and returned it for a touchdown then Penna found Ryan McGowan for a score to cash in an Ethan Box interception and suddenly the Rams lead was extended to 37-7.
Speaking on the blocked punt, McCracken said he was just doing his job.
“I blitzed and got through. Went to block it hands down, head down and it ended up in my stomach,” McCracken said.
With a pair of offensive touchdowns and a special teams score already in his back pocket; McCracken added a defensive touchdown to his ledger with a fumble recovery touchdown.
“Evan is different and special because of his speed but he has a high football IQ,” Bailey said. “He’s good in all three aspects of the game offense, defense, and special teams.”
Richland concluded its scoring onslaught with an additional pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Noah Ritko found Dugan Chase in the back of the end zone then put a bow on the contest with a touchdown pass to Joe McAneny to set the final.
