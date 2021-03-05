The Richland High School boys basketball team opened on a surge against Cambria Heights, netting the first seven points of a District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal on Thursday night.
When the fourth-seeded Rams needed a closer, 6-foot-5 junior guard Trent Rozich tallied 13 of his 23 points in the final quarter to help Richland seal a 56-37 victory over the visiting, fifth-seeded Highlanders.
“He’s a kid who is coming into his own every game, and his teammates around him are doing a great job of pushing him,” first-year Richland coach Matt Shaffer said.
Rozich made all nine of his fourth-quarter free throw attempts. Overall, he had six rebounds and five steals for the 9-7 Rams, who next will face the winner of a quarterfinal between top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic and eighth-seeded Marion Center. The semifinal round will be on Tuesday.
JR Trent Rozich had 23 points in @richlandrams 56-37 win over Cambria Heights in D6 3A quarterfinal. He talks about Rams’ press, a 7-0 start and his own monster 4th QT. pic.twitter.com/8WYtifkNES
“Knowing that we had a 10-point lead (34-24 entering the fourth quarter), I just wanted to take things slow and run out the clock and hopefully seal the game,” Rozich said.
Josh Stem and Kellan Stahl each had nine points for Richland, with Stahl hitting two of his three 3-pointers in the fourth as Richland posted a 22-13 scoring advantage. Guard Sam Penna had eight rebounds, and Charlie Levander had seven points and six boards.
“It’s a good win for us, one last time to win at home,” Shaffer said. “It’s going to help push us. We know whichever team we have next is going to be a big challenge for us. We understand it’s win or go home. We have that mindset. I think we are going to be a determined team.”
Cambria Heights’ 6-3 senior Preston Lamb had 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots.
“Preston does a great job,” Cambria Heights coach Eric Nagel said. “We’re going to miss him. I remember moving him up as a freshman. How far he’s come as a senior. He’s done a great job. He’s tough to defend, and he’s a great defender. Even though he’s big, he can play guard.”
Richland’s Trent Rozich, left, and Cambria Heights’ Preston Lamb battle for a loose ball during a PIAA District 6, class AAA quarterfinal playoff game in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, Mar.4, 2021.
Cambria Heights’ Bernie Whiteford, left, and Preston Lamb, reach for a loose ball in front of Richland’s (from left) Charlie Levander, Bryce Batche, and Kellan Stahl during a PIAA District 6, class AAA quarterfinal playoff game in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, Mar.4, 2021.
Cambria Heights’ Preston Lamb, center, looses control of the ball between Richland’s Sam Penna, left, and Kellen Stahl during a PIAA District 6, class AAA quarterfinal playoff game in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, Mar.4, 2021.
Richland’s Charlie Levander, left, and Bryce Batche, background, pressure Cambria Heights’ Bernie Whiteford during a PIAA District 6, class AAA quarterfinal playoff game in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, Mar.4, 2021.
Junior Bernie Whiteford scored 16 points and had four boards for the 7-8 Highlanders. Cambria Heights had six seniors in the lineup for their final varsity contest.
“They’re always going to be my guys,” Nagel said. “It’s great as a coach to see these kids mature. We talk a lot, not just on the basketball end, but as people. They become good citizens. They’re all great kids. I’d be proud to have them as my sons.”
Richland sprinted to a 7-0 lead 1:35 into the game, as Penna splashed a 3-pointer and Bryce Batche and Rozich each had baskets.
“It’s very effective when you have a team with this type of length and athleticism,” Shaffer said of Richland’s press. “You really force the other team to make passes they don’t want to make.”
Cambria Heights’ Lamb put his team on the board at 6:11, but Richland closed the quarter leading 12-4.
The Rams led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter. Lamb, who had eight first-half points, scored late to set a 23-12 halftime score.
“They came out with some energy,” Nagel said of the Rams. “We had a couple looks early and didn’t capitalize. We turned it over a couple times on the press. It’s 7-0 right there. In a playoff game, seven points is a lot just because every possession counts. We battled back. That’s the resiliency of the kids. We cut it to eight at one point in the second half.”
Underclassman-heavy Richland assured itself of finishing above .500 in a COVID-19 pandemic-altered season.
“We started out 0-3. We got back to like 3-3. Since then we’ve been going back-and-forth, win and loss, but we’ve been getting better,” Rozich said. “Now, we’re all playing as a team better.”
