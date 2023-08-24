JOHNSTOWN, PA. – Richland’s string of four consecutive District 6 Class 2A titles ended last year, but the run of mostly double-digit win totals rolled on.
The Rams won their first 11 games and claimed the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship before falling to perennial power Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the 2022 district playoffs.
Coach Brandon Bailey’s team has won 11 or more games in four of the past five seasons. During the current five-year run, Richland has a 56-8 record, four District 6 crowns and three LHAC championships.
Great players have come and gone during the stretch, but the same standard remains.
“Just the culture we have every year leads to the success,” said Richland senior all-state running back-defensive back Evan McCracken, an Army West Point commit. “We get everybody on board.
“Everybody sees the success we’ve had in the past years.
“If we get them on board, they see what we’re doing, where we’re going and they just voluntarily hop on board.”
The Rams hope to extend the ride in the expanded LHAC, which now includes 20 teams in football.
“It’s another season in the Laurel Highlands,” Bailey said. “We’ve had a lot of success the past couple of years. We’re real excited about the new members coming into the league. We think that will make the conference grow even bigger and better.”
Richland will play in the LHAC West-1 section with area rivals McCort-Carroll Catholic, Greater Johnstown, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
The West-2 section includes area programs Bedford, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills and Penn Cambria.
“Just having a good team chemistry, being able to play together and play for one another makes the difference,” Rams senior tight end-outside linebacker Luke Feichtel said.
“A lot of selfless attitudes toward the game. Good team chemistry has been a main key to how successful we’ve been over the years.”
Last season, McCracken rushed for 1,422 and scored 196 points, second-best in the area in both categories.
He also caught 28 passes for 438 yards.
The Rams have a tradition of developing efficient, winning quarterbacks – including last season’s starter, Sam Penna (2,114 passing yards), who followed Kellan Stahl and Joe Hauser during the recent QB run.
“It’s five years that we’ve probably had an all-conference or all-state quarterback playing for us,” Bailey said. “We’re probably going into the season with Grayson Mahla, who is a freshman. He’s had a good offseason. He loves the game.
“He’s capable of doing the job and he’s going to give us some options.
“When you have Evan McCracken, we can run wildcat at any time,” the coach added. “We did that a bunch last year.
“He gives us options because of his speed and strength.”
Bailey pointed to Declan Piscatello, Ethan Janidlo and Carson Reckner as team leaders on the line.
“Those three kids are all seniors and they’ve played a lot of football for us,” Bailey said. “We’re looking for them to have a big year.”
Injuries riddled the Rams’ roster last season, which inadvertently provided game experience to younger players, many who are among the team’s 17 returning letterwinners.
“Unfortunately, we had a lot of seniors have some injuries last year so we had a lot of kids step up into those roles,” Bailey said. “We return six (offense) or seven (defense) starters on both sides of the ball.”
Junior wide receivers Jude Mugerwa and Austin Yarnick are two veteran playmakers. Yarnick led the team with 42 catches for 879 yards and 11 receiving TDs last season. In only two games, Mugerwa had two catches for 39 yards and one score.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
