CHAMBERSBURG – Richland High School football coach Brandon Bailey listed his sophomore quarterback Kellan Stahl as “probable” for Friday’s PIAA Class AA quarterfinal playoff game.
Stahl had injured his wrist late in the first half of last week’s District 6 championship game and only played defense in the second half as the Rams successfully defended their crown.
His practice time leading up to the meeting against highly touted District 12 champion Bishop McDevitt had been limited this week.
“It hurts him. He’s a tough kid,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said after his Rams beat the Royal Lancers 29-21 to earn a state semifinal berth. “Kellan’s one of the tougher kids I’ve ever been around. He struggled in practice this week, but he came out and played a great game.”
Once the clock began running at Chambersburg High School’s Trojan Stadium, Stahl threw for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He rushed for 85 yards, two TDs and a conversion.
Meanwhile, senior playmaker Caleb Burke had seven catches for 150 receiving yards, two touchdowns. He also had a key interception.
The Rams defense also did a stellar job against the Royal Lancers, who were led by NCAA Division I University at Buffalo recruit Lonnie Rice, a quarterback/safety.
The undefeated Rams (13-0) will play in the PIAA semifinal round against powerhouse Southern Columbia (14-0) next week. Bishop McDevitt closed a 7-7 season.
“I was looking for open receivers. I know I can rely on them,” said Stahl, who completed 20 of 25 passes. “They’re the top of the line, the cream of the crop. My linemen do so much for me. They protect me from all the bad guys up there. I just look for the open guys and hit them with the passes.”
Richland took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in 10 plays. Burke caught a 12-yard scoring pass from Stahl, who answered any questions about his sore wrist by completing 3 of 4 passes for 60 yards on the drive. Autumn Facci’s extra point gave the Rams a 7-0 lead at 7:42 of the first quarter.
“Get off to a good start and get going quick,” Burke said. “We did exactly that.”
Bishop McDevitt answered with a 13-play, 63-yard drive capped by Rice’s 1-yard run, tying the game at 7-all at 3:36.
Richland’s defense came up big on a pair of fourth-down attempts by the Royal Lancers.
Rice was stopped on a fourth-and-1 run at the Rams 23-yard line. Rice had Ty Tindal in the end zone but Richland’s Allen Mangus made a big hit to dislodge the ball on fourth down, giving the Rams possession at their own 22.
“Our defense is awesome. I really can count on those guys for just about anything,” Burke said. “Our defensive coordinator (Tim Ripple) does a great job. We really pay attention and focus during the week. We work on the small details and we execute that during the game.”
The Royal Lancers defense was also stout. Bishop McDevitt forced a turnover on a huge play by Burke, who made a catch and gained extra yardage to the 13. Bishop McDevitt forced a fumble and Rice picked up the ball near the sideline, returning it to the Lancers 40.
Bishop McDevitt had the field position advantage throughout the second quarter and finally scored when Rice converted a fourth-and-4 with an 11-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Sia with 1:30 on the clock to make it 14-7.
Richland didn’t panic. Stahl threw 17 yards to Koby Bailey and found Burke on passes of 16 and 22 yards. A personal foul called on the Lancers for the hit at the 3 put the ball at the 1. Stahl ran in on the next play to tie the game at 14-all with 28.9 seconds left in the half.
“That was big,” Coach Bailey said. “We were struggling a little bit. We were trying to find what we wanted to do offensively.
“We thought we were going to be able to do some things on film and they weren’t working out.
“We went back to our brand of football and got to three, four and five wide and threw it around and were able to get it into the end zone.”
Richland’s Griffin LaRue intercepted the first play from scrimmage in the second half. Stahl and Burke teamed on a 26-yard TD pass to make it 21-14 with 10:19 on the third quarter clock.
The Rams got the ball back at their own 10 after a punt and marched 70 yards.
Richland was poised to take control. Stahl had a first down on a run, but the Lancers forced a fumble and recovered at their own 20.
On third-and-10, Rice threw a long pass. Stahl jumped and nearly intercepted the ball, which was deflected downfield into the hands of Bishop McDevitt receiver Sia, who raced to the end zone to complete a game-tying 80-yard reception.
“Whenever I fumbled and the ball went through my hands and they caught that ball, I never lost my hope. My teammates have my back,” Stahl said.
Burke intercepted on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving Richland the ball at its own 41. Stahl hit Koby Bailey for 15 yards to convert a third-and-9 to the 2. The Rams quarterback scored on the next play.
After a Lancers penalty on Facci’s successful kick, Richland went for two points, and Stahl converted with a run. Richland led 29-21 with 8:51 left.
The Rams defense contained the elusive Rice and his receivers, stopping the final play that began with 2.9 seconds left.
“Our kids just kept playing one play at a time,” Coach Bailey said. “We knew Lonnie Rice was a magician back there. We just had to make them keep snapping the football.”
Richland previously advanced to the state quarterfinal round in 2012, falling to heavily favored Aliquippa.
“Second time in school history,” Burke said. “We’re going to try to keep going and get to the next round.”
