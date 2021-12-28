Clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch enabled the Richland girls’ basketball team to hold off a late challenge by Homer-Center Tuesday night as the Rams captured the championship of the Richland Holiday Classic with a 51-43 victory over the Wildcats.
Richland (4-2) led by as many as 13 in the second quarter before Homer-Center (3-2) gradually chipped away at that deficit. A 7-0 run in the fourth quarter pulled the Wildcats within 41-39 with 1:46 to play, but tournament MVP Julianna Stem hit eight of 10 free throws over the remainder of the contest for the Rams to help keep her squad in front.
“The girls did a great job offensively in the first half and got out to a lead,” said Richland coach Greg Burke. “In the second half, I told them they (Homer-Center) weren’t done, they’re a hard-nosed team.”
“We were still able to execute on the offensive end, and we played great help defense and minimized the number of shots they took. We boxed out and rebounded, and then they had to come foul us. We did great on the line, hit some big shots, and that’s what got us the win,” said Burke.
Stem finished with 18 points for the Rams, and was joined on the all-tournament team by Jordyn Kinsey, who scored 21.
Stem drained her first two three-point tries and scored 10 in the opening quarter, which ended with the Rams up by eight.
Kinsey then completed a three-point play to open the second period, and her two foul shots gave Richland its largest lead of the half at 20-7.
“We spotted them the lead we did because we were lethargic and didn’t come out ready to play tonight,” said Homer-Center coach Nick Moore.
Homer-Center later pulled within six at the break on Alaina Fabin’s layup in the final minute, and Fabin subsequently nailed a 3-pointer to close the Wildcats’ deficit to 32-30 with 2:31 left in the third.
Kinsey hit three of four free throws to give the Rams a five-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter, and her consecutive buckets put Richland ahead 41-32 with 4:50 remaining.
Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone scored nine of her team-high 15 in the final quarter.
Stem and Kinsey combined for eight of the game’s last nine points at the charity stripe.
In the consolation game, Conemaugh Valley got 14 points and 11 steals from Emma Grecek in a 48-41 win over Shade.
Taylor Price added 11 points and eight rebounds in the win.
All-tourney team member Jenna Muha scored a game-high 18 for the Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.