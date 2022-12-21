High School Girls
Richland 58, Penn Cambria 24: Jordyn Kinsey had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Laikyn Roman had 18 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Rams beat the visiting Panthers on Wednesday.
Lanie Marshall scored 10 points for Richland (3-1).
Abby Crossman led Penn Cambria with eight points.
Greater Johnstown 37, Bedford 23: In Bedford, NaLonai Tisinger netted 12 points to lead the Trojans over the Bisons. Greater Johnstown’s Zayona Thomas buried three 3-pointers for nine points.
Bedford’s Autumn Becker and Shannon Letrent each scored five points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 66, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 34: In Ebensburg, Tatum Laughard netted a game-high 19 points, Madison Ostinowsky added 16 and Lauren Long contributed 11 points and 11 boards in the Huskies’ win over the Marauders. Bishop Carroll buried 12 3-pointers as a team.
Stella Yeske led Bishop Guilfoyle with 11 points.
Portage 62, Northern Cambria 21: In Northern Cambria, Ari Wozniak netted 16 points, and Jenna Burkett supplied 13 as the Mustangs galloped past the Colts.
Ella Miller led Northern Cambria with 11 points.
Central Cambria 44, Central 43: In Martinsburg, Abigail Sheehan netted 15 points, and Alaina Sheehan provided 14 as the Red Devils edged the Scarlet Dragons.
Central’s Elana Decker and Bralyn Ellis each scored 11 points.
Derry Area 49, Ligonier Valley 31: In Ligonier, Sara Bungard (15 points), Rachelle Marinchek (12) and Jane Huss (11) each scored in double figures to lift the Trojans over the Rams.
Ligonier Valley’s Lyla Barr provided 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. Madison Marinchak netted eight steals.
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 64, Bishop McCort Catholic 51: Ryan Craft netted 28 points, while Noah Brownlee supplied 21 as the Hilltoppers defeated the host Crimson Crushers.
Ethan Kasper led Bishop McCort with 21 points.
Conemaugh Township 64, Ferndale 21: In Davidsville, Tanner Shirley buried five 3-pointers and tallied a game-high 23 points to propel the Indians over the Yellow Jackets.
Declan Mainhart added 10 points.
Ferndale’s Ian Conway scored eight.
Windber 67, Conemaugh Valley 46: Tanner Barkley tallied 17 points, and Grady Klosky netted 15 as the Ramblers topped the host Blue Jays. Windber (6-2) received 11 points from John Shuster and 10 from Evan Brady.
Jeremy Dietz led Conemaugh Valley with a game-high 23 points. Landon Percinsky added 13 points.
Forest Hills 66, Somerset 50: In Sidman, Jeremy Burda supplied a game-high 22 points to lead the Rangers over the Golden Eagles. Forest Hills’ Si McGough added 16 points.
Luke Housley (15 points) and Aiden VanLenten (12) led Somerset in scoring.
Portage 77, Northern Cambria 25: In Portage, Andrew Miko supplied 16 points, and Trae Kargo added 14 as the Mustangs devoured the Colts. Portage’s Mason Kargo dished out nine assists.
Caleb Dolney led Northern Cambria with six points.
Penn Cambria 72, Richland 33: In Cresson, Vinny Chirdon buried seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points to lead the Panthers over the Rams. Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold supplied 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Luke Shuagis netted 11 points.
Luke Raho led Richland with nine points.
Greater Johnstown 75, Bedford 35: Donte Tisinger scored 25 points, and Nyerre Collins had 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Trojans beat the visiting Bisons.
Jahmir Collins had 13 points for 6-0 Greater Johnstown. Kevin Ressler had 18 points to pace 1-4 Bedford.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 59, Shanksville-Stonycreek 33: In Salisbury, Daulton Sellers provided a game-high 32 points as the Elks sprinted past the Vikings. Lance Jones added 15 points.
Christian Musser led Shanksville-Stonycreek with 15 points, and Logan McCall added 10.
Berlin Brothersvalley 70, Tyrone 45: In Tyrone, Craig Jarvis made eight 3-pointers among his game-high 32 points as the undefeated Mountaineers beat the Golden Eagles.
Pace Prosser had 19 points, and Ryan Blubaugh scored 12 for 6-0 Berlin Brothersvalley.
Zac LeGars had 11 points for 3-1 Tyrone.
Rockwood 62, Turkeyfoot Valley 37: In Rockwood, Will Latuch (17 points), Dalton Boden (14) and Josiah Rock (12) each scored in double figures to lift the Rockets over the Rams.
Turkeyfoot Valley’s Chris Kozlowski tallied 14 points.
Central 56, Central Cambria 32: In Ebensburg, Seth Beam (14 points), Eli Lingenfelter (13) and Rylan Daugherty (10) each scored in double figures to lead the Scarlet Dragons over the Red Devils.
Connor Serenko led Central Cambria with 13 points.
