Richland junior running back Evan McCracken and senior linebacker Jordan Nichols highlighted area Class 2A selections on the Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team on Thursday.
Other Class 2A honorees were Berlin Brothersvalley junior defensive back Pace Prosser and Ligonier Valley senior offensive lineman Colin Smith.
A trio of area seniors in Cambria Heights’ Tanner Trybus, Northern Cambria’s Cody Dumm and Windber’s John Shuster were named in Class 1A.
All seven players were named to the all-state team for the first time in their careers.
McCracken totaled 1,422 rushing yards, 32 touchdowns and 196 points scored in 2022. The 5-foot-9, 180-running back also caught 28 passes for 438 yards and six scores for the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions. McCracken broke Richland’s single-season touchdown record. On defense, he made 80 stops to go with three sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Nichols led the area with 16 sacks, six more than the next closest players. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior made 58 solo stops as part of his 75 total tackles. Nichols compiled five sacks against McCort-Carroll Catholic and three against Greater Johnstown. His 16 sacks ranked first on the state at the Class 2A and third overall.
Prosser picked off six passes on a defense that blanked eight opponents. Also an all-state basketball selection with over 1,000 career points, the 6-1, 176-pound junior collected 1,789 passing yards, 24 touchdowns through the air to go with 528 rushing yards and eight scores.
Smith helped the Rams collect 3,044 rushing yards on their way to advancing to the WPIAL playoffs for the second straight time. The 6-foot, 245-pound lineman anchored a line that paved the way for a ground game that averaged 253.7 rushing yards per game and racked up 33 rushing touchdowns.
Shuster was one of five running backs named. The Tribune-Democrat’s Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 2,669 yards and 38 touchdowns this past season. He helped the Ramblers claim their first District 5 title since 2008.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound back rushed for 100 or more yards in 11 games for the 11-2 Ramblers. Shuster surpassed 300 rushing yards against North Star (339), Conemaugh Township (311) and Juniata Valley (303). Shuster averaged 11.8 yards per carry as a senior and compiled 6,720 over his career.
Dumm led the area with 190 tackles for the District 6 champion Colts. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound athlete was one of six linebackers named. Dumm made 53 solo stops and posted 10 or more tackles in 12 games. The all-area first-team pick netted 19 tackles at Portage and provided 17 each in victories over Purchase Line and Moshannon Valley.
Trybus was one of five defensive backs selected. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete made 57 tackles and tied for the area lead with seven interceptions. Trybus was an all-era first-pick pick at defensive back. He also gained 1,341 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. Trybus caught 14 passes for 473 yards and seven scores. He produced eight 100-yard rushing games in 2022.
Class 3A selections will be announced after 2 p.m. Thursday.
