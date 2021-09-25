JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Led by Kellan Stahl and Grayden Lewis, the Richland offense exploded for 44 first-half points in a 58-8 rout of Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference rival Bishop McCort Catholic on Friday evening at Trojan Stadium.
After receiving the opening kickoff to get the contest underway, the Rams wasted no time breaking the ice on the scoreboard. On the first play from scrimmage, Stahl hit a wide-open Lewis in stride for a 65-yard touchdown to get the Rams offense off and running.
“They had to try to stop our run game and had seven guys in the box, so we had zero-man coverage in the secondary and Kellan’s good enough that he’s going to find the open man,” Rams coach Brandon Bailey said of the opening play.
The long connection with Lewis marked just the beginning of what turned out to be a highlight reel night for Stahl under center. In the first half, Stahl completed 12 passes for 222 yards and five touchdowns. Stahl only took one snap in the second half, a handoff to Lewis which the running back took 62-yards to put an exclamation point on the Rams offensive explosion.
Of Stahl’s five touchdown passes, four went to different receivers, with Lewis being the only Rams player to double dip.
While the first touchdown connection was a bit longer, neither Stahl nor Lewis were complaining when they reconnected for a 48-yard strike to give the Rams an early two score advantage over the host Crimson Crushers.
Richland continued to build on its lead as the first half drew along, led by Stahl and the passing game. Following his two touchdown hook-ups with Lewis, Stahl connected with Griffin LaRue and Sam Penna on short touchdown passes to push the Rams lead to 28-0 midway through the second quarter.
“Our offense is dictated on taking advantage of what the defense gives us,” stated Bailey. “They doubled Griff LaRue a bunch of times so the rest of our guys took advantage of that.”
Evan McCracken continued the offensive onslaught with the Rams only rushing touchdown of the evening, a hard-nosed run from a yard out, marking his second scoring play of the evening after an earlier two-point reception.
In the waning seconds of the first half, Stahl wrapped up his stat line with a 5-yard toss to fellow senior Demont Johnson followed by a successful two-point conversion pass that set the halftime score at 44-0 in favor of the Rams, and left little doubt as to the final outcome.
Just as they began the game, the Rams scored on their first play of the second half with Lewis taking a handoff 62 yards to paydirt, his final carry of the evening as the Rams began to work in substitutes with the game well out of reach.
Bishop McCortOne of those substitutes was running back Easton Robertson who took a direct snap and broke through the Crushers defense for an 18-yard scoring run that set what ended up being the final score in favor of the Rams.
Even though they struggled to get much going throughout the night, the Crimson Crushers never stopped fighting, finally breaking through thanks to a touchdown run from quarterback Johnny Golden supplied a TD run in the third quarter.
Despite the result, Crimson Crushers coach Tom Smith was proud of the effort his team brought to the field and gave thanks to the fans for filling the stands to show their support.
“A shoutout to our parents and our student section who continue to follow us,” said Bishop McCort coach Tom Smith.
“Pretty impressive that they made the trek over here tonight and continue to support these kids. That’s a great thing to see.”
