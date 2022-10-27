The Richland High School boys soccer team controlled the tempo throughout a District 6 Class 1A semifinal round contest on Thursday night.
But more than 66 minutes of game clock had ticked off, and the top-seeded Rams still had nothing to show for a solid effort against fifth-seeded Bald Eagle Area at Herlinger Field.
Then, senior midfielder Toryn Schmouder took a pass from senior Nate Cook to score with 13:01 remaining. Senior captain Tyler Sukenik followed with a goal with 2:42 on the clock to seal a 2-0 Rams victory over the Eagles.
Richland (13-2-2) will advance to a District 6 title game for the second year in a row after winning gold in Class 2A this past season. Bald Eagle Area closed a 9-10-1 campaign.
“I was super proud of our guys. We knew that Bald Eagle was a good team,” Richland coach Chad Duryea said.
“I thought we did a great job of controlling the game with our possession.
“We just kept them moving, and I think you could see that fatigue was starting to set in as we controlled possession of the game and kept moving them.”
Richland had 12 shots on goal. Bald Eagle Area finished with only one shot on goalkeeper Tyler Kane.
The Rams had several quality scoring chances in the first half and kept the ball in the offensive zone most of the 40 minutes, but neither team scored.
“We just kept telling our guys, ‘Believe. You’re going to get one. You’re going to get one,’ ” Duryea said.
“Credit to Bald Eagle, it took us a long time to get that first one,” he said. “Our guys just kept pressing and pressing.”
Those plays that were near misses in the opening half found the net in the second.
“A great cutback ball by Nate Cook. Toryn Schmouder was there to find the first one,” Duryea said. “I can’t say enough about our captain Tyler Sukenik. He was just on an absolutely different level tonight winning first balls. That second goal was just absolutely top-class scale.”
Schmouder’s goal provided a boost and some relief.
“We always have to keep working,” Schmouder said. “We always practice going down the line and moving the ball up the field. I called for it. (Nate Cook) sent it across. I put it in. That simple.”
Sukenik’s goal added late insurance.
“It’s absolutely huge,” Sukenik said. “We were working hard the whole game, eventually got the first goal and we just kept pressing them. We didn’t give up and that second goal pretty much ended it.”
Richland will play second-seeded United, a 4-3 winner of Thursday’s other semifinal against sixth-seeded Bishop Carroll Catholic in the district title game on Wednesday at Central Cambria High School.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
