JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A lengthy lightning delay brought a halt to proceedings on Friday night at Herlinger Field and it was about the only thing that could slow down the Richland Rams offense which powered its way to a 35-7 victory over the rival Westmont Hilltop Hilltoppers.
“We take whatever the defense gives us, and we were able to find some favorable matchups,” Rams coach Brandon Bailey said. “We have good athletes, and we were able to get them in space and score.”
Westmont Hilltop received the opening kickoff to get the game underway, but it was Richland with the quick start. A Hilltoppers fumble on the first play from scrimmage was recovered by Ethan Janidlo, setting up the Rams offense in the red zone for its first possession.
Just four plays after the turnover the Rams opened the scoring and staked themselves to a lead they did not relinquish.
Senior Evan McCracken took a handoff and powered across the goal line from three yards out to give the Rams an early 7-0 advantage following the extra point.
Whatever effects the Hilltoppers may have felt from their opening gaffe did not carry over to their second possession, putting the early troubles behind them. Using that power running game that has been a Hilltoppers staple for years, the visitors drove down the field and right into prime scoring position, knocking on the door of the end zone.
After driving to inside the five-yard line, the Hilltoppers faced a fourth down to extend the drive and went away from their power running game in attempt to catch the Rams off guard with a pass but the throw intended for Noah Brownlee feel harmlessly to the turf and the Rams defense held to preserve the lead.
Taking over inside their own five-yard line, the Rams offense was able to work its way out of the shadow of its own end zone but faced a third-and-long at their own 17-yard line.
Freshman quarterback Grayson Mahla connected with McCracken on a short swing pass that was good enough for the first down, but McCracken was not satisfied with just moving the chains. The senior running back tight roped the sidelines to stay in bounds then cut all the way back across the field and used his speed to pull way for an 81-yard touchdown reception.
“I looked downfield and just started making cuts and running,” explained McCracken of his highlight reel touchdown. “A big hole opened up and I just put my foot in the ground.”
This was the first of three passing touchdowns for Mahla on the evening to go along with a career-high 276 yards through the air.
Up 14-0, the Rams forced a three-and-out on the next possession then took advantage of good field position after a poor Hilltoppers punt to extend the lead once again.
Austin Yarnick hauled in a fantastic shoestring catch on a low throw from Mahla and carved through the Hilltoppers defense on his way to paydirt and a 21-0 Rams lead following the extra point.
Mahla praised his teammates after the victory.
“I threw it they caught it and made plays,” Mahla said. “I just try to get my guys in open space.
“My line protects me and they give it all they got.”
After skirting around Herlinger Field for most of the first half, the inclement weather finally arrived with 4:46 remaining in the second quarter, beginning what turned into an 82-minute delay until the lightning cleared.
Coming out of the extended delay, the Hilltoppers were able to find some momentum and pull themselves back into the contest.
Just seconds before the halftime whistle, Barrett Gyure floated up a pass that Noah Brownlee was able to haul into to get the Hilltoppers on the board.
“When you have a 6-foot-5 guy that can run, jump, and catch it certainly helps,” Hilltoppers coach Pat Barron said. “Brownlee is a special athlete and it’s a blessing to have him out there.”
A stop by the Hilltoppers defense to start the second half put the ball back in the hands of the offense who suddenly had momentum on their side. Looking to close the gap even more, the Hilltoppers once again drove deep into Rams territory but came up short when a fourth down pass fell incomplete.
That turned out to be as close as the Hilltoppers could get to mounting a comeback as the Rams struck twice more in the final quarter to salt the game away.
Mahla threw his third touchdown of the night, this one a wide receiver screen to Jamere Christian who went 85 yards for his first career touchdown, then on the next possession, Evan McCracken recorded his third score of the night to close out the scoring and set the final.
