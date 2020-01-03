Richland found itself trailing by four points entering the fourth quarter against Westmont Hilltop on Friday night in a key early season Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference showdown. When crunch time came, the Rams leaned on seniors Caleb Burke and Koby Bailey to step up to lead them to a hard-fought 62-55 road victory.
Burke led the Rams in scoring with 18 points, while Bailey chipped in 17. Both players came up with key plays down the stretch to lead their team to a conference win. Burke scored eight points in the final frame, and Bailey iced the game away with a pair of late free-throws.
Richland coach Greg Burke expected nothing less from his two senior starters.
“That’s the expectation for Caleb and Koby,” said Burke. “They’re going to get the defensive best from the other team and the one thing I can say is that they both struggled tonight, but in the fourth quarter they rose to the occasion and they both needed to do what they needed to do in the fourth quarter to bring our young guys along.”
The fourth-quarter rally was necessary because Westmont Hilltop put together a spirited third quarter. The Hilltoppers outscored the Rams 22-15 coming out of halftime. Senior forward Ashton Fortson scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the third to lead the surge.
“He’s done it all year,” said veteran Westmont Hilltop coach Dave Roman Jr. “He’s just been a leader for us in the offseason and it has led to him having a great first part of the season, but that’s what he does: he gets to the glass, he gets to the rim on offense, and you saw tonight he can knock down some 3s too when you need them.
“He’s a complete player.”
Westmont Hilltop found success in the third quarter on the offensive glass, but in the fourth, Richland stepped up and took away clean looks at the basket.
Westmont Hilltop scored just seven points in the final quarter, and was held to just one field goal in the first 5:20 of the last frame.
“We played solid Richland basketball, half-court man, hard-nosed, just like we have in the past few years,” Caleb Burke said.
The elder Burke agreed.
“You got a late start to your season, the only way we’re going to win games is to play defense because our legs are tired, we’re still getting in shape,” Greg Burke said. “And it was about playing half-court man inside the arc and forcing them to make good shots.”
Westmont Hilltop struggled from the foul-line. The Hilltoppers were just 16 of 31 from the line, and that ultimately proved to be the difference according to Roman.
“We got to the rim and got fouled, but we were 1 of 7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and that’s been a strong point for us. In the (Bishop) McCort game we were 14-of-18 and in crunch time we knocked them down, and today we didn’t,” he said.
In addition to Fortson’s strong showing, the Hilltoppers received 11 points apiece from juniors Tanner Civis and Landon Weeks.
Richland has been one of the top programs in the area for the past few seasons, and aside from Burke and Bailey, a lot of new faces are playing key minutes for this team. Bailey is happy to show those guys the ropes, as he experienced the same thing as a sophomore.
“It’s pretty cool; watching when I was a freshman and sophomore all the older guys like Colin (Instone) and Zimmy (Tyler Zimemrman), just watching them do it kind of inspired me to do the same and teach the younger guys. It’s just cool to be out there and teach them how to do it,” Bailey said.
