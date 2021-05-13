“It feels amazing,” Jordan Ford said following Richland’s 10-0 victory over Bishop McCort Catholic on Thursday evening.
He has every right to feel that way. The win gave Richland its 13th victory in a row, and on a personal level he was 3-for-4 at the plate and pitched five scoreless innings in his first start of the year.
“I didn’t think my senior season was going to happen at the beginning of the year, and now that we’re here and we’re winning 13 in a row, it’s the greatest feeling,” said Ford.
The Rams senior hurler did not allow a run, scattered five hits and struck out six. He also drove in three runs at the plate.
“Yeah, you hope a guy like him can come out his senior year and perform, and he really has caught fire at the plate the last two weeks here,” Richland coach Josh Day said of his senior pitcher. “We’ve been kind of bringing him along slowly, and for him to go out and throw the way he did today and have control of his fastball, curveball and changeup, that’s big for us going into the playoffs.”
Ford’s base hit in the bottom of the first plated fellow senior Seth Coleman to give the Rams an early 1-0 advantage.
The Richland hurler kept the Crushers in check for the next two innings, and helped his own cause in the bottom of the third. Ford’s second RBI single of the game started a three-run inning for the Rams to give him a 4-0 cushion.
Bishop McCort, winners of five straight going into Thursday, could not get much going offensively, but in the top half of the fifth the Crushers strung together three straight infield singles by Mason Pfeil, Brendon Bair, and Joe McGowan to load the bases, but Nate Conrad’s line drive was snared by Richland center fielder Seth Coleman to end the threat.
“He’s a good high school pitcher, very experienced,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said of Ford. “He got the fastball by us when he needed to. He pitched smart, mixed in his breaking pitch and moved the ball in and out the whole game, and he’s a smart pitcher and they played good defense behind him.”
The Richland offense produced a big sixth inning to put the game away for good.
The Rams sent nine men to the plate, and scored six runs, highlighted by a three-run double from Corbin Kulp. The six-run sixth ended the game with a 10-0 mercy rule decision.
The win improves Richland’s record to 15-2 on the year.
After missing the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Day is enjoying seeing his senior- laden team perform the way the have been all year.
“We have 18 seniors and these guys have been with us, most of them have been with us for all four years,” the Richland coach explained. “Not having last year and these guys getting to enjoy their senior season like this, it’s fun to watch and it’s fun to be a part of.”
It’s been a hectic week for both teams. Thursday marked Richland’s fourth game this week, while it was the third for the Crushers. Both teams are scheduled to play again Friday.
“We’ve just got to bounce back, and we have another big one tomorrow (Friday) and another one on Saturday,” Pfeil said. “That’s the reality for all high school teams right now, a lot of games in a short amount of days, and you’ve got to be able to turn the page and come out tomorrow and start fresh and try to pick up a win.”
Richland returns to action to take on a 10-5 Chestnut Ridge team at home on Friday.
“They started off the year 8-0 and they’re a good baseball team,” Day said of his team’s next challenge. “Everything we’ve heard about them tells us they swing the bats pretty well and we have to go in ready to go.”
