JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Devin Ecklar spent much of this spring filling a relief role on the pitching staff at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.
On a sweltering Wednesday afternoon, the 6-foot-2 right-hander impressively filled the role as starting pitcher.
Ecklar and his Terra Haute REX teammates outslugged and outpitched the Johnstown Mill Rats in a 14-1 eight-inning victory at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
He struck out 11 and had no walks in seven innings. Ecklar allowed four hits, one of those a towering home run by Mill Rats first baseman Justin Kapuscinski in the second inning.
“I know my only job is to go out there and throw strikes,” Ecklar said after evening his record at 2-2 and stretching the Mill Rats’ losing streak to four games. “I have a great defense behind me. We’re always going to go out and score a lot of runs. I just go out there, try to get them back in and hitting as soon as possible.”
Johnstown slipped to 7-13. The Mill Rats have been streaky, with an eight-game losing streak that was followed by a three-game winning streak and then the current four-game slide. Johnstown is 3-9 at home.
The Mill Rats will visit Chillicothe on Thursday to start a four-game road trip during the Thunder in the Valley celebration.
“Not as much discussion on the technical stuff, but more so about just the way we’re playing the game right now,” Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan said of a lengthy post-game meeting he had with the team in the Point locker room area. “It just crept in on us early in the year during our last losing streak. Just not playing the game very hard or playing the game the right way.”
Sullivan said he stressed changing the mindset to close out the first half of the Prospect League season, which concludes on July 4. The manager wants his club to grab momentum heading into the second half of the schedule.
“Coming to the park kind of thinking it’s just going to happen instead of having a little more pride in how we play the game and the effort we put into it,” Sullilvan said, citing a trend he wants to change.
“I think that comes way before the technical aspect," he added. "We can work on our swings and pitch selection and what kind of approach we have, but I think a lot of that gets cleaned up by just the effort and the intensity that we play with.”
REX (13-7) collected 19 hits, compared with only five hits by Johnstown. In the first game of the two-game series, the Mill Rats had only three hits in a 4-1 loss to REX.
“We’re really just going to work on passing it from batter to batter instead of taking the selfish approach that we’ve been kind of doing recently,” the Mill Rats’ Kapuscinski said. “I think we’re going to flip the switch the next few games.
“A lot of talent on this team,” Kapuscinski added. “You can see it in glimpses right now, but I think we’re going to start flipping it right now.”
Terre Haute REX scored three runs in the first inning, including two on a mammoth homer to left-center field by David Miller, who was 3-for-5 with a double, triple, homer, two runs and four RBIs.
REX added five runs in the fifth, one in the seventh and five in the eighth. Mason White had four hits and three RBIs, and Jordan Schaffer and Jake Larson each produced three hits for the visitors.
“It makes our job really easy knowing all we have to do is just go out there and throw strikes,” Ecklar said. “Our offense has our backs.”
Kapuscinski briefly gave Johnstown a spark with his solo homer to left-center field in the bottom of the second to pull his team within 3-1.
“I knew I had hung a slider to him and he hit it,” Ecklar said.
Kapuscinski wasn’t thinking long ball, but didn’t mind the result, which pleased the crowd announced at 117.
“I was just trying to put bat on ball there,” Kapuscinski said of the homer. “I was trying to get the boys going a little bit. I really didn’t think I was going for that, but he got the slider in there, floated it, and I got a good swing on it.”
D.J. Alexander had two of Johnstown's five hits.
REX’s Ecklar made 20 relief appearances in 25 college outings this spring with the Knights. His work in the Prospect League should provide a boost to his upcoming senior season at Bellarmine.
“It’s helping me get my mechanics back on track and teaching me how I need to pitch,” Ecklar said. “That way if my college needs a starter, whatever role they need me, it’s teaching me to be versatile.”
