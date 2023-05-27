SHIPPENSBURG – Penn Cambria junior Josh Stolarski has been doing his share of writing over the past few weeks.
Shortly after the Panthers standout runner won a gold medal during the PIAA Track and Field Championship Meet on Saturday, Stolarski recalled how he began jotting down his goals to help him juggle multiple events on the track.
The approach, as well as Stolarski’s two strong legs, paid dividends at Shippensburg University, as he won the 400-meter run with a time of 49.09 in the boys Class 2A event.
“It’s an incredible feeling. Rewriting school history is just awesome,” said Stolarski, who became Penn Cambria’s first boys individual state champion.
Stolarski finished ahead of Holy Redeemer’s Jacob Hunter (49.73) to win the race. Richland’s Jude Mugerwa placed fifth at 50.03.
“Coming into the first half, there was a ton of wind in our faces,” Stolarski said. “That stagger was perfect going into the last 100. Two guys on my inside, they started to surge. I thought I just had to go with them.
“When I got to about 75 (meters) to go, I finally caught the kid on my outside in Lane 5 and I just brought it home. I’m pretty proud of my race.”
Stolarski entered the state championship meet as the top seed in the 400-meter event. He advanced to Shippensburg in four events after a strong showing in the District 6 Meet.
On Friday, Stolarski ran an 11.26 in the 100-meter dash preliminary but didn’t advance to the final. His 18-8¾ long jump ranked 26th in the state.
On Saturday, Stolarski finished fourth in the 200-meter dash at 22.14.
“I started writing my goals down, really just putting my head to the grindstone,” Stolarski said. “Practices have been the toughest they’ve ever been. Recovery has been the best it’s ever been. My coaches have all been very pivotal in today’s performance.”
Family ties
After she placed second in the 3200-meter run, Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm recalled watching from the stands years ago, finding inspiration toward a career that eventually included four state medal performances, including three silvers and a bronze in distance running events.
“I just remember when I was younger being here, watching my cousin Paige Wess from Central Cambria race and looking down and thinking, ‘Wow, it’s like I’m at the Olympics,’” Dumm said after finishing second to Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo. “To be one of those people on this track, running for the younger kids and giving them that same feeling means a lot.”
Dumm placed third in Friday’s 1600 run. She took a pair of silver medals in the 1600 and 3200 in 2022.
After Saturday’s finish and podium appearance, Dumm was greeted by her cousin, Central Cambria senior Jon Wess, who was about to earn his own silver medal in the boys Class 2A 110-meter hurdles.
Wess hugged Dumm and offered her support. She wished him luck.
“She’s my cousin,” Jon Wess said. “The fact that we’re both here getting silver medals, and I have two older sisters, one who just graduated college at IUP, they were both here winning medals in the 4x800, the mile, the 800. We both grew up watching them win.”
Paige Wess recently concluded an all-region career on the Indiana (Pa.) track and field team.
“We always wanted to fill in their shoes and be in that same spot and win those medals,” Jon Wess said. “The fact that we’re both seniors, both here taking silver medals and running our best races is awesome.”
Quick learners
Conemaugh Township’s 400-meter relay squad welcomed back only one runner from last season. That returning anchor just happened to state champion sprinter Ethan Black.
The rest of the team, Garrett Tunstall, Cameron Dunn and Jon Updyke are relative newcomers to track. All three, like Black, are Indians football players. Now, they're state champions after winning the 400 relay in 42.51.
“First year for all of them. They really pulled their part in this,” said Black, who also repeated as champion in the Class 2A boys 100 and 200 on Saturday. “They kept us right with the other teams and I was able to pull it out in the end.”
The unit jelled quickly throughout the season and had a chemistry that led to a perhaps unexpected state gold medal performance on Saturday.
“There is so much that changes,” Black said of the revamped relay. “Personalities are completely different. The way you’ve got to talk to each other. Motivation is a huge part. Some guys, you have to know how to treat them differently.”
Conemaugh Township ran a 42.51, with Black speeding past the competition down the stretch in a comeback win at the state championship meet.
“Coming into this weekend we were really hoping to win a gold medal,” Tunstall said. “This is our first year doing track for me, Cam and Jon. We came out this morning and worked on our handoffs and really executed well.”
The relay spent parts of Friday and Saturday working to clean up a few miscues involving handoffs in the preliminary round at Shippensburg on Friday.
“Just comes down to all new hand-offs,” Black said. “A whole new team. We had to relearn all the basics, especially with these three new guys who had never done this before.”
In fact, both Updyke and Dunn admitted that until recently, neither would have imagined they’d be wearing a gold medal around their necks.
“I really only did track to get conditioned for football and a few months later I’m a PIAA state champ,” Dunn said. “It’s great.”
A football standout and former baseball player, Updyke appreciated the significance of Saturday’s medal ceremony.
“If you would have told me a year ago that I would be standing here as a gold medalist, I would have told you that you were crazy because I would never do track in my life,” Updyke said. “But I’m really glad I came out. I love these three guys.
“I think that’s one thing that really helped us is the team chemistry, how much we’ve bonded over these few weeks. We came out and did a PR.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.